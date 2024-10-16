Josh Battle, Dan Houston and Shai Bolton. Pictures: Hawthorn FC/Collingwood FC/Fremantle FC

There were surprises aplenty in one of the biggest Continental Tyres AFL Trade Periods seen as players chased bigger deals, more game time and hometown returns.

So did your club get the players it was chasing? Who ended up at a new home? Who ended up staying? How are you placed ahead of the AFL Draft?

Who arrived: Isaac Cumming, Alex Neal-Bullen, James Peatling

Who left: Elliott Himmelberg

2024 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 4, 64, 82

Future picks: The Crows gave up their future second-round selection to secure Peatling but added later picks through two deals. The Peatling trade netted them future third- and fourth-round picks, while a separate swap with Melbourne saw them exchange No.46 for a future third-round pick.

We say: One of the winners, the Crows have added depth and talent without sacrificing their prime draft selection, completing a successful Trade Period that threatened to get complicated on Deadline Day. They quickly secured premiership Demon and leader Alex Neal-Bullen on opening day for pick No.28, and snared Isaac Cumming as a free agent. But winning the signature of Peatling could prove their best move, with the ex-GWS rookie showing his ability to win contested ball, tackle hard and push forward this year. It took a lot of work, but giving up a future second-round pick, with later selections coming back, is great value for the 24-year-old. Keeping pick No.4 to add young talent next month was a good move. – Nathan Schmook

Alex Neal-Bullen after joining Adelaide during the 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Picture: Adelaide Crows

Who arrived: Nil

Who left: Harry Sharp

2024 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 27, 34, 42, 43, 49, 60, 66

Future picks: The Lions were prepared to sacrifice some future currency as they looked to load up for points in this year's draft. They traded next year's second-round pick to Carlton and third-round pick to Melbourne, but did bring in a third-round selection tied to Essendon in 2025.

We say: The premiers had a quiet period, mostly interested in accruing points to match bids on prodigiously talented father-son prospect Levi Ashcroft and Academy graduate Sam Marshall. After some early dealing to bolster their points tally, the Lions found a new home for wingman Harry Sharp while retaining midfielder Deven Robertson, who has one year remaining on his contract. There was no play to find a replacement for recently retired joe Daniher, with list boss Dom Ambrogio saying they would consider options after November's Telstra AFL Draft. Former Sun Sam Day is believed to be in the crosshairs as a delisted free agent. – Michael Whiting

Who arrived: Nick Haynes

Who left: Matt Owies, Matthew Kennedy

2024 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 3, 38, 63, 68, 69, 72

Future picks: The Blues traded out their future first- and second-round selections in exchange for Hawthorn's pick 14, which was ultimately used in a deal to secure pick No.3 at this year's Telstra AFL Draft. The Blues have likely got their eyes on a supreme midfield talent with that selection. They got a future second-round selection back (tied to Brisbane) alongside pick 73 in exchange for picks 34 and 66.

We say: The Blues were one of the most active club's this Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. List boss Nick Austin and his team managed to get their hands on pick three, the earliest pick they've had since taking Sam Walsh with No.1 in the 2018 AFL Draft. Whoever they take with that pick looms as a genuine star of the future. Midfielder Matt Kennedy was keen to explore his options in search of more midfield time and ultimately landed at the Western Bulldogs, while small forward Matt Owies has headed to West Coast. They secured that pick three and a pair of picks in the 60s in the Matt Owies deal, losing picks 12, 14 and 73 in the process. That pick 14 they got from Hawthorn, trading out their future first- and second-round selections for 2025. St Kilda was interested in swingman Brodie Kemp, but he'll remain at the Blues in 2025. - Dylan Bolch

Nick Haynes in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Geelong in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Who arrived: Dan Houston, Harry Perryman

Who left: Joe Richards, John Noble

2024 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 52, 55, 58, 88

Future picks: The Pies traded out a 2025 first-round selection to Gold Coast as part of the Dan Houston trade, but there was no other movement in the future space.

We say: Collingwood has gone all in on 2025 by trading in Dan Houston and signing Harry Perryman as a free agent. The Magpies have landed a dual All-Australian who can make a massive impact for Craig McRae next year. Joe Richards showed he can be a permanent AFL player in 2024 but leaves for greater opportunity at Port Adelaide. No picks inside 50 in one of the most enticing drafts ever is a concern, especially given the lack of top-end talent under the age of 23. – Josh Gabelich

Dan Houston in our stripes for the very first time 😍🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/u81gybMeRS — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) October 16, 2024

Who arrived: Nil



Who left: Jake Stringer



2024 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 28, 31, 40, 46, 53, 54, 65



Future picks: The Bombers hold Melbourne’s first-round pick after landing that selection as part of the trade that saw them give up pick No.9. They sent a third-round selection back to the Demons as part of that trade.



We say: The Bombers did most of their work using pick No.9, trading it to Melbourne for a future first-round pick and several selections that helped them build a points haul ahead of an anticipated bid on Academy product Isaac Kako. In what was an otherwise quiet period, Essendon sent Jake Stringer to Greater Western Sydney in exchange for pick No.53, after a move for the forward was revived late in the Trade Period. – Dejan Kalinic

Matt Rosa breaks down this year's trade period. — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) October 16, 2024

Who arrived: Shai Bolton

Who left: Nil

2024 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 14, 30, 67

Future picks: There was little movement for the Dockers, adding a third-round selection next year tied to Richmond and retaining all their own picks. Crucially, it keeps them armed enough to be involved in the Chad Warner race if that becomes a reality, given the expanded possibilities with future trading next year.

We say: The time to strike is now for Fremantle after the club secured the exact player it needs to contend for the 2025 premiership. Shai Bolton adds midfield speed and goalkicking power to an already talented team, but he came at a higher-than-anticipated price. In the end, the Dockers did the right thing in giving up picks No.10 and No.18 while also sliding from No.11 to No.14, meeting the Tigers halfway to make sure there were no late snags on Deadline Day. It was the only piece of business for the Dockers, who had also attempted to include Liam Baker in the trade but lost out to West Coast. The other big win for Fremantle was avoiding any unwanted player exits, with their list now in terrific shape ahead of a crucial 2025. – Nathan Schmook

Who arrived: Bailey Smith

Who left: Nil

2024 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 45, 57, 75

Future picks: The Cats held all of their future draft selections for 2025.

We say: The Cats have a knack of attracting and getting star talent from rival clubs. Their latest acquisition is former Western Bulldogs midfielder Bailey Smith, who arrives at the club alongside pick 45 in exchange for 17 and 38. It went right down to the wire, but ultimately a four-club mega deal saw Smith move to the Cattery. The former midfielder will give a boost of youth to Geelong's midfield and if he can return to his form pre-ACL injury, this looms as yet another bargain buy for Andrew Mackie and his list management team. – Dylan Bolch

Who arrived: Elliott Himmelberg, John Noble, Daniel Rioli

Who left: Rory Atkins, Jack Lukosius

2024 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 39, 41, 51, 61, 70, 76, 78

Future picks: The Suns could look back in 12 months with a giant grin after acquiring the 2025 first-round selections of Collingwood and Port Adelaide, while also keeping their own. Zeke Uwland is a highly touted Academy prospect who could require a stack of draft points under the reworked model next year, but the Suns are now well armed to match anything thrown their way.

We say: The Suns headed into the period with a few clear objectives that they ticked off. Acquiring Noble and Rioli was relatively straight forward and bolsters the club's half-back stocks with players that are both quick and good decision-makers and ball users. Lukosius didn't fit into Hardwick's gameplan and was part of the Noble deal, while Atkins had little hope of senior footy in 2025 with the new additions. The other aim for Gold Coast was to accrue enough points to match a bid on Academy graduate Leo Lombard at November's Telstra AFL Draft, which they did, along with stockpiling future picks. – Michael Whiting

Who arrived: Jake Stringer

Who left: Isaac Cumming, Nick Haynes, James Peatling, Harry Perryman

2024 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 15, 16, 21, 37, 56, 74

Future picks: These all came in the Peatling deal with the Giants getting Adelaide's second-round pick next season and giving up their own third- and fourth-round selections in 2025.

We say: The one addition for the Giants came in the dying minutes with Stringer coming on board to add some X-Factor to a forward line that already contains Jesse Hogan and Toby Greene. While it was no great surprise, seeing the quality and depth of personnel leave was still eye-opening, with Perryman (Collingwood), Cumming (Adelaide) and Haynes (Carlton) all exercising their free agency rights, while Peatling also headed to the Crows. This erodes a chunk of depth, particularly from the defensive end. GWS did hold on to Xavier O'Halloran and untried Wade Derksen, despite rival interest, and now have three selections inside the first 21 picks at next month's draft to hunt top-line young talent. – Michael Whiting

The package has arrived 📦 — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) October 16, 2024

Who arrived: Josh Battle, Tom Barrass

Who left: Nil

2024 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 33,71,77

Future picks: The Hawks gave up their 2025 first-, second- and third-round selections to West Coast in order to secure Tom Barrass, while receiving a fourth-round pick in return. The Hawks earlier received future first- and second-round selections from Carlton for pick 14.

We say: They now have one of the best backlines in the AFL after acquiring Josh Battle as an unrestricted free agent and executing a deal for Tom Barrass right before the deadline. Hawthorn was adamant it wouldn't deal two first-round picks for the 29-year-old and didn't relent. The Hawks ended up sending a future first-, second- and third-round picks to the Eagles with a future fourth coming back. After falling just short of a preliminary final in September, the Hawks are stronger heading into 2025. – Josh Gabelich

Josh Battle after signing with Hawthorn as a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. Picture: Supplied

Who arrived: Harry Sharp, Tom Campbell

Who left: Alex Neal-Bullen

2024 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 5, 9

Future picks: Brisbane and Melbourne swapped their future third-round selections in the Harry Sharp trade. Melbourne parted ways with the third-round pick it obtained from Essendon on Monday as part of the pick swap that netted it pick No.9 in this year's draft, and received Brisbane's 2025 selection in return.

We say: Melbourne farewelled just the one player this trade period, with Alex Neal-Bullen heading to Adelaide on the opening day. The Demons managed to add two fresh faces that will give them important depth heading into next season, with speedy winger Harry Sharp crossing from Brisbane and journeyman ruck Tom Campbell joining the ranks to provide valuable back-up to Max Gawn. But more importantly for the Demons, they acquired another top-10 pick to take into this year's stacked draft. Melbourne now holds pick No.9 (from Essendon) and their own pick No.5 in November's draft. Despite plenty of outside noise, the Demons were steadfast from the beginning that four-time club champion Clayton Oliver would remain at the club and they stuck to their word. - Alison O'Connor

Tom Campbell has landed. 🛬



Red + blue at the MCG, chefs kiss. 🤌#DemonSpirit pic.twitter.com/TZR8oACZUV — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) October 11, 2024

Who arrived: Jack Darling, Caleb Daniel, Luke Parker, Jacob Konstanty

Who left: Nil

2024 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 2, 62

Future picks: The Kangaroos held all of their future draft selections for 2025.

We say: The Roos made no secret of their desire to attract established talent and that's exactly what they did, landing four players from rival clubs. West Coast forward Jack Darling will add some much-needed support to Nick Larkey in the forward half, while Western Bulldogs utility Caleb Daniel will act as a Swiss army knife for Roos coach Alastair Clarkson. Sydney duo Luke Parker and Jacob Konstanty have also arrived in a deal that went down in the final 10 minutes of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Parker's leadership and experience will be an asset for the rebuilding Roos outfit, while Konstanty, a young small forward taken with pick 20 in 2022, is somewhat of a wildcard after being starved of opportunity during his time at the Swans. The Roos might have paid overs for Daniel, but at the end of the day he was contracted at the Bulldogs. Keep an eye on what the Roos do with pick No.2, as they may try to split it in order to get a couple of gun youngsters into the club. – Dylan Bolch

Knock-off merch and Kanga Kanga Kangas 🦘



Jack and the fam say g'day from Thailand!#Kangas pic.twitter.com/CDZAFpXFDV — North Melbourne FC (@NMFCOfficial) October 8, 2024

Who arrived: Jack Lukosius, Joe Richards, Rory Atkins

Who left: Dan Houston

2024 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 13, 29, 36, 50

Future picks: The Power sent their future first-round selection to Gold Coast as part of the Dan Houston trade, retaining all other 2025 picks. It allowed them to get back into this year's draft after giving up their 2024 first-rounder 12 months ago.

We say: The Power were on the back foot when Dan Houston requested a trade to Victoria, but the preliminary finalists should have got more in return for their contracted dual All-Australian. Not only that, they weren't able to recruit another ready-made half-back to replace him after missing out on free agents Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming. Jack Lukosius shapes as the most likely of the players traded in to help the Power on-field, giving them polish in the front half and a different type of forward. They were keen to improve their depth and come out of the period with an improved draft hand this year. – Nathan Schmook

from jack to you 💌 pic.twitter.com/Xl9AhZqPgU — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) October 16, 2024

Who arrived: Nil

Who left: Liam Baker, Shai Bolton, Jack Graham, Daniel Rioli

2024 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 1, 6, 10, 11, 18, 20, 23, 24

Future picks: The Tigers handed their future third-round pick to Fremantle as a sweetener in the Shai Bolton trade. Other than that Richmond's 2025 draft hand is as it was two weeks ago.

We say: While there may not be any new names on Punt Road lockers yet, the Tigers were big players in the trade period, cashing in on stars that wanted out and using a strong hand of late draft picks to maximise their returns. They now hold eight selections overall at the 2024 draft – seven in the first round and the cherished first choice on day two. With this incredibly strong hand coming in one of the deepest drafts in memory, Richmond is well positioned to build a strong foundation for another assault at the ladder’s upper rungs. And with more selections than any other club, it's possible they may still use one or two to move higher again or swap for selections next year. – Howard Kimber

Thank you for everything you gave to the Yellow and Black, Daniel 🥹 pic.twitter.com/nUlhhxjzoE — Richmond FC 🐯 (@Richmond_FC) October 16, 2024

Who arrived: Jack Macrae

Who left: Josh Battle

2024 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 7, 8, 32, 47

Future picks: With not a lot of movement happening at Moorabbin, St Kilda managed to hold onto its full selection of 2025 picks without bringing any others in.

We say: St Kilda has been searching for more experienced midfield options and landed Jack Macrae in a move in the dying minutes. Brodie Kemp was a player of interest but opted to stay at Carlton in the end, despite St Kilda making a late play to replace Josh Battle. The Saints will head to the draft with two top-10 selections after landing pick No.8 as compensation for Battle. – Josh Gabelich

Can find it. Can use it. Can play.



Our new Saint, Jack Macrae. pic.twitter.com/VCx9QGJm6V — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) October 16, 2024

Who arrived: Nil

Who left: Jacob Konstanty, Luke Parker

2024 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 19, 22, 44, 59

Future picks: There was no movement on this front, with the Swans holding all their 2025 picks.

We say: A very uneventful trade period for the Swans, especially compared to last year when they brought in four players. Luke Parker's move to North Melbourne was confirmed in the final minutes of Deadline Day, with an early third-round pick (44) coming back to the Swans. Jacob Konstanty helped get the deal done, with the former pick 20 departing without having played a senior game for the Swans. The small forward was unlikely to get a new deal at Sydney in any case. The Swans had tried to move up the draft board but will instead take picks 19 and 22 to what is expected to be a good draft, so they could still jag some handy players in November. - Martin Smith

Tonight, we officially bid farewell to Luke Parker after finalising a trade with North Melbourne.



To one of the best to don the red and white, thank you for everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ACNRsos6ej — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) October 16, 2024

Who arrived: Liam Baker, Matt Owies, Jack Graham

Who left: Tom Barrass, Jack Darling

2024 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 12, 26, 73

Future picks: The Eagles are armed for 2025 after securing Hawthorn's first three selections in next year's draft in exchange for key defender Tom Barrass and a future fourth-rounder. It's a strong position that allows them to potentially buy back into this year's draft or trade for a big fish in 12 months' time.

We say: The decision to trade out pick No.3 was far from ideal, but the Eagles were forced to be nimble when their original plans with Tom Barrass were scuppered by Hawthorn. Splitting pick No.3 allowed them to secure Liam Baker, retain a first-round selection, and separate their negotiations with the Hawks from their other dealings, giving them the upper hand. Getting a good deal for Barrass in the last 20 minutes salvaged the trade window for the Eagles, who also added free agent Jack Graham and small forward Matt Owies to help them improve on-field in 2025, which is essential after three dire seasons. If they land a future star at pick No.12 and use their 2025 bounty wisely, this trade period may have been better than it first appeared. – Nathan Schmook

Get ready for Liam Baker, Eagles fans! pic.twitter.com/Lyz9MWqhEb — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) October 15, 2024

Who arrived: Matt Kennedy

Who left: Bailey Smith, Caleb Daniel, Jack Macrae

2024 Telstra AFL Draft picks: 17, 25, 35, 48

Future picks: The Dogs didn't trade any future selections in or out, so they're currently holding their original 2025 draft hand.

We say: The Dogs' midfield stocks and experience has taken a hit with Bailey Smith, Jack Macrae and Caleb Daniel all departing the Whitten Oval, but they moved late for Matt Kennedy this week and landed him just before the deadline. Securing pick No.25 in this draft for a 28-year-old Daniel is a great result, which balances essentially landing pick No.17 for Smith. GWS wouldn't allow Xavier O'Halloran to move clubs under contract even despite a last-minute offer again from the Dogs. Pick No.17 and No.25 heading into next month leaves Sam Power armed with options. – Josh Gabelich