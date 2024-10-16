Richmond general manager of football talent Blair Hartley speaks during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period on October 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND is set to enter November's Telstra AFL Draft with an incredible draft hand after the departures of several key players during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The Tigers hold eight picks in the first 24 selections of what is tipped to be a strong and deep draft, which will be held on November 20-21.

Richmond loaded up after the departures of best-and-fairest winner Daniel Rioli, gun forward Shai Bolton and important utility Liam Baker.

The Tigers received picks six and 23 from Gold Coast for Rioli as well as 10, 11 and 18 as part of Bolton's switch to Fremantle, which picked up the pick 14 Richmond had received for Baker.

Richmond also landed pick No.20 from Brisbane in exchange for 32, 42, 43 and 45 as the Lions collected later picks to match bids on father-son prospect Levi Ashcroft and Academy product Sam Marshall.

Melbourne was also a big mover in the draft order during the trade period, landing pick No.9 from Essendon, which took several later picks and a future first because of an anticipated bid on Academy product Isaac Kako.

The Demons now hold picks No.5 and No.9 in the draft.

Carlton managed to jump up to No.3, but did give up picks No.12 and No.14, having received the latter selection from Hawthorn by giving up their future first and future second-round picks.

The No.8 pick as compensation for Josh Battle's free agency switch to Hawthorn has St Kilda holding that selection along with pick No.7.

Draft picks can still change hands in trades between October 17 and November 8, and again during the draft.

Gold Coast (future first-round picks from Port Adelaide and Collingwood), West Coast (future first, second and thirds from Hawthorn) and Essendon (future first from Melbourne) hold multiple first-round picks next year.

Your club's draft picks after the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period

Adelaide: 4, 64
Brisbane: 27, 34, 42, 43, 49, 60, 66
Carlton: 3, 38, 63, 68, 69, 72
Collingwood: 52, 55, 58
Essendon: 28, 31, 40, 46, 53, 54, 65
Fremantle: 14, 30, 67
Geelong: 45, 57, 75
Gold Coast: 39, 41, 51, 61, 70, 76, 78
Greater Western Sydney: 15, 16, 21, 37, 56, 74
Hawthorn: 33, 71, 77
Melbourne: 5, 9
North Melbourne: 2, 62 
Port Adelaide: 13, 29, 36, 50
Richmond: 1, 6, 10, 11, 18, 20, 23, 24
St Kilda: 7, 8, 32, 47
Sydney: 19, 22, 44, 59
West Coast: 12, 26, 73
Western Bulldogs: 17, 25, 35, 48

Indicative Draft Order at end of Trade Period, 2024

ROUND ONE
1 Richmond
2 North Melbourne
3 Carlton (received from West Coast in three-way trade for Liam Baker)
4 Adelaide
5 Melbourne 
6 Richmond (received from Gold Coast in Daniel Rioli trade)
7 St Kilda
8 St Kilda (Josh Battle compensation pick)
9 Melbourne (received from Essendon in pick swaps trade)
10 Richmond (received from Fremantle in Shai Bolton trade)
11 Richmond (received from Fremantle in Shai Bolton trade, tied to Collingwood)
12 West Coast (received from Carlton in three-way trade for Liam Baker)
13 Port Adelaide (received from Gold Coast in three-club mega trade, tied to Western Bulldogs)
14 Fremantle (received from Richmond in Shai Bolton trade, Rich received from Carlton in three-way trade for Liam Baker; Carl originally received from Hawthorn in pick swaps trade)
15 Greater Western Sydney
16 Greater Western Sydney (Harry Perryman compensation pick)
17 Western Bulldogs (received as part of four-club mega trade, originally held by Geelong)
18 Richmond (received from Fremantle in Shai Bolton trade, tied to Port Adelaide)
19 Sydney
20 Richmond (received from Brisbane in pick swaps trade)
21 Greater Western Sydney (Isaac Cumming compensation pick)
22 Sydney (North Melbourne assistance package selection)
23  Richmond (received from Gold Coast in Daniel Rioli trade, originally North Melbourne assistance package selection)

ROUND TWO
24 Richmond
25 Western Bulldogs (received from North Melbourne in Caleb Daniel trade)
26 West Coast
27 Brisbane (received from St Kilda in pick swaps trade; originally tied to Adelaide)
28 Essendon (received from Melbourne in pick swaps trade; Melb received from Adelaide in Alex Neal-Bullen deal, originally tied to Melbourne)
29 Port Adelaide (received from Gold Coast in three-club mega trade)
30 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)
31 Essendon
32 St Kilda (received from Brisbane in pick swaps trade; BL received from Richmond in pick swaps trade, originally tied to Fremantle)
33 Hawthorn (tied to Collingwood)
34 Brisbane (received from Carlton in pick swaps trade)
35 Western Bulldogs
36 Port Adelaide (received from Collingwood in three-club mega trade, tied to Hawthorn)
37 Greater Western Sydney
38 Carlton (received as part of four-club mega trade, originally held by Geelong)
39 Gold Coast (received from Port Adelaide in three-club mega trade)
40 Essendon (received from Melbourne in pick swaps trade; originally tied to Sydney)
41 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)
42 Brisbane (received from Richmond in pick swaps trade, originally Jack Graham compensation pick)

ROUND THREE
43 Brisbane (received from Richmond in pick swaps trade)
44 Sydney (received from North Melbourne in Luke Parker/Jacob Konstanty trade)
45 Geelong (received as part of four-club mega trade, StK received from Brisbane in pick swaps trade; BL received from Richmond in pick swaps trade, originally tied to West Coast)
46 Essendon (received from Melbourne in pick swaps trade; Melb received from Adelaide in pick swap trade)
47 St Kilda (tied to Melbourne)
48 Western Bulldogs (tied to Gold Coast)
49 Brisbane (received from Melbourne in Harry Sharp trade, tied to St Kilda)
50 Port Adelaide (received from Gold Coast in three-club mega trade, GC received from Carlton in Elijah Hollands deal, originally tied to Essendon)
51 Gold Coast (received from Richmond in Daniel Rioli trade, tied to Fremantle)
52 Collingwood
53 Essendon (received from Greater Western Sydney in Jake Stringer trade, tied to Carlton)
54 Essendon (received from Melbourne in pick swaps trade; originally tied to Western Bulldogs)
55 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
56 Greater Western Sydney
57 Geelong
58 Collingwood (received from Port Adelaide in three-club mega trade)
59 Sydney
60 Brisbane

ROUND FOUR
61 Gold Coast (received from Richmond in Daniel Rioli trade)
62 North Melbourne
63 Carlton (received from West Coast in three-way trade for Liam Baker)
64 Adelaide
65 Essendon (received from Melbourne in pick swaps trade)
66 Brisbane (received from Carlton in pick swaps trade, originally tied to Gold Coast)
67 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)
68 Carlton (received from West Coast in three-way trade for Liam Baker; WC received from North Melbourne in Jack Darling deal, originally tied to Essendon)
69 Carlton (tied to Fremantle)
70 Gold Coast (received from Richmond in Daniel Rioli trade, tied to Collingwood)
71 Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)
72 Carlton (tied to Western Bulldogs)
73  West Coast (received from Carlton in three-way trade for Liam Baker; received from Brisbane in pick swaps trade, originally tied to Hawthorn)
74 Greater Western Sydney
75 Geelong
76 Gold Coast (received from Richmond in Daniel Rioli trade, tied to Port Adelaide)
77 Hawthorn (tied to Sydney)
78 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)

 

2025 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED

  IN OUT
Adelaide - third-round pick from Melb
- third-round pick from GWS
- fourth-round pick from GWS		 - second-round pick to GWS
Brisbane - third-round pick from Ess - second-round pick to Carl
- third-round pick to Melb
Carlton - second-round pick from BL - first-round pick to Haw
- second-round pick to Haw
Collingwood   - first-round pick to GC
Essendon - first-round pick from Melb - third-round pick to Melb
Fremantle - third-round pick from Rich  
Geelong    
Gold Coast - first-round pick from PA
- first-round pick from Coll		  
GWS Giants - second-round pick from Adel - third-round pick to Adel
- fourth-round pick to Adel
Hawthorn - first-round pick from Carl
- second-round pick from Carl
- fourth-round pick from WC		 - first-round pick to WC
- second-round pick to WC
- third-round pick to WC
Melbourne - third-round pick from BL - first-round pick to Ess
- third-round pick to Adel
North Melbourne    
Port Adelaide   - first-round pick to GC
Richmond   - third-round pick to Frem
St Kilda    
Sydney    
West Coast - first-round pick from Haw
- second-round pick from Haw
- third-round pick from Haw		 - fourth-round pick to Haw
Western Bulldogs    