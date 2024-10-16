Get the rundown of your club's draft picks following the end of the trade period

Richmond general manager of football talent Blair Hartley speaks during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period on October 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND is set to enter November's Telstra AFL Draft with an incredible draft hand after the departures of several key players during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The Tigers hold eight picks in the first 24 selections of what is tipped to be a strong and deep draft, which will be held on November 20-21.

Richmond loaded up after the departures of best-and-fairest winner Daniel Rioli, gun forward Shai Bolton and important utility Liam Baker.

The Tigers received picks six and 23 from Gold Coast for Rioli as well as 10, 11 and 18 as part of Bolton's switch to Fremantle, which picked up the pick 14 Richmond had received for Baker.

Richmond also landed pick No.20 from Brisbane in exchange for 32, 42, 43 and 45 as the Lions collected later picks to match bids on father-son prospect Levi Ashcroft and Academy product Sam Marshall.

Melbourne was also a big mover in the draft order during the trade period, landing pick No.9 from Essendon, which took several later picks and a future first because of an anticipated bid on Academy product Isaac Kako.

The Demons now hold picks No.5 and No.9 in the draft.

Carlton managed to jump up to No.3, but did give up picks No.12 and No.14, having received the latter selection from Hawthorn by giving up their future first and future second-round picks.

The No.8 pick as compensation for Josh Battle's free agency switch to Hawthorn has St Kilda holding that selection along with pick No.7.

Draft picks can still change hands in trades between October 17 and November 8, and again during the draft.

Gold Coast (future first-round picks from Port Adelaide and Collingwood), West Coast (future first, second and thirds from Hawthorn) and Essendon (future first from Melbourne) hold multiple first-round picks next year.

Your club's draft picks after the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period

Adelaide: 4, 64

Brisbane: 27, 34, 42, 43, 49, 60, 66

Carlton: 3, 38, 63, 68, 69, 72

Collingwood: 52, 55, 58

Essendon: 28, 31, 40, 46, 53, 54, 65

Fremantle: 14, 30, 67

Geelong: 45, 57, 75

Gold Coast: 39, 41, 51, 61, 70, 76, 78

Greater Western Sydney: 15, 16, 21, 37, 56, 74

Hawthorn: 33, 71, 77

Melbourne: 5, 9

North Melbourne: 2, 62

Port Adelaide: 13, 29, 36, 50

Richmond: 1, 6, 10, 11, 18, 20, 23, 24

St Kilda: 7, 8, 32, 47

Sydney: 19, 22, 44, 59

West Coast: 12, 26, 73

Western Bulldogs: 17, 25, 35, 48

Indicative Draft Order at end of Trade Period, 2024

