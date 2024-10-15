Harry Sharp has joined the Demons from the Lions

Harry Sharp handballs during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE winger Harry Sharp has landed at Melbourne, with the Demons handing the Lions pick 49 while some future picks have also changed hands.

The Demons have signed Sharp and picked up a future third-round pick from the Lions, who have received pick 49 in this year's draft as well as a future third-round pick, which is tied to Essendon.

The final details of this trade, which is set to be lodged with the AFL shortly

Sharp requested a trade to Melbourne after managing just 16 games across four seasons at Brisbane, while the Demons have been searching for greater running power after losing Alex Neal-Bullen to Adelaide earlier in the trade window and Lachie Hunter, who has retired.

The deal means the Lions have bolstered their draft hand ahead of matching likely bids on Levi Ashcroft and Sam Marshall at the Telstra AFL Draft in November.

Sharp, 21, was drafted to the Lions with pick No.43 in the 2020 draft.

He was an emergency in the Lions' Grand Final side that thumped Sydney by 60 points to claim the 2024 premiership.