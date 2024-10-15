Jack Macrae warms up ahead of round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

ST KILDA and Brisbane have initiated a pick swap that could unlock a move for Jack Macrae to get to the Saints.

The Saints have landed picks 32 and 45 from the Lions in exchange for their second-round pick, which is currently No.27.

Pick 32 could now be used in a potential trade for Macrae, who is contracted for three more years at the Western Bulldogs, but requested a move to St Kilda last month.

He played 19 games this season, including four as a sub.

The pick Brisbane gained could also help pay for expected bids on father-son gun Levi Ashcroft and Academy prospect Sam Marshall.

St Kilda will also be thinking about matching bids for Adrian Cole and Lennox Hoffman at November's draft, who are both part of its Next Generation Academy, as well as father-son prospect Elwood Peckett, the son of former Saint Justin.