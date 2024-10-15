Who made our Team of the Week in week seven?

Jesse Wardlaw, Aishling Moloney, Emily Bates. Pictures: AFL Photos

EBONY Marinoff's career-high 41 disposals sees the Crows midfielder named in the Team of the Week for the fifth time in season nine.

In one of the best individual performances the competition has ever seen, the 26-year-old also amassed a whopping 26 contested possessions, 17 tackles, 12 clearances and 10 inside 50s in Adelaide's 64-point win over the Giants.

Joining Marinoff is Port Adelaide’s Rising Star Matilda Scholz, whose high-flying screamer against Collingwood will be replayed for years to come.

Scholz’s mark was not the only highlight for the youngster, with the Port ruck driving her side forward with an equal game-high nine clearances, 15 contested possessions and a goal.

North’s Jasmine Garner has finally made her way off the interchange bench and into the starting line-up for the first time this season. The midfielder, who has been named on the interchange bench four times in the Team of the Week in 2024, kicked three goals to go along with her 24 disposals and seven clearances.

Bombers defender Georgia Clarke was named in the backline following a career best 25-disposals and 10 marks, whilst Richmond small forward Emelia Yassir was selected following her crucial three goal performance against the Cats.

On the interchange bench is blue-collar Carlton midfielder Keeley Sherar, who kicked the winning goal in her side's win over Fremantle in the west. Sherar is joined by Demons’ vice-captain Tyla Hanks, whose commanding 22-disposal, 12-clearance performance helped the Dees get over the line against the Saints.

Unlucky to miss this week was Jaimee Lambert who had 22 contested possessions and eight clearances against the Giants, GWS's Alyce Parker who had 30-disposals in the same game, the Lions' Ally Anderson (31 disposals, six clearances) and Port’s Abbey Dowrick (21 disposals, nine clearances).

FB: Maeve Chaplin (Melbourne), Jenna Richardson (Hawthorn)

HB: Chelsea Randall (Adelaide), Harriet Cordner (Carlton), Georgia Clarke (Essendon)

C: Emily Bates (Hawthorn), Belle Dawes (Brisbane), Eliza McNamara (Melbourne)

HF: Aileen Gilroy (Hawthorn), Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne), Aishling Moloney (Geelong)

FF: Emelia Yassir (Richmond), Jesse Wardlaw (St Kilda)

Foll: Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide), Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide), Monique Conti (Richmond)

Int: Caitlin Gould (Adelaide), Tyla Hanks (Melbourne), Georgia Nanscawen (Essendon), Ash Riddell (North Melbourne), Keeley Sherar (Carlton)

Unlucky: Jaimee Lambert (St Kilda), Abbey Dowrick (Port Adelaide), Alyce Parker (Greater Western Sydney), Ally Anderson (Brisbane)