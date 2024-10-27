Watch The Season That Was for quick-fire reviews on your club's 2024 season

(Clockwise from left): Harley Reid, Harris Andrews and Lachie Neale, Christian Petracca, Jack Ginnivan, Nick Watson and Connor Macdonald. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 season was full of big moments. Some came on the field, while there was some big news off it too.

From the Harley-hype that swept the competition, the Lions' breakthrough premiership triumph, the emergence of Hok-ball and the harrowing season-ending injury to Christian Petracca, there were plenty of highs and lows in season 2024.

In The Season That Was, AFL.com.au experts Kane Cornes and Riley Beveridge offer a bite-sized review of your club's year.

Where did they go wrong? What did they do right? And how can they take the next step in 2025?

Kane and Riley had their say throughout late August and September as your club played their final game of the season.

