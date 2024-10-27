(Clockwise from left): Harley Reid, Harris Andrews and Lachie Neale, Christian Petracca, Jack Ginnivan, Nick Watson and Connor Macdonald. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 season was full of big moments. Some came on the field, while there was some big news off it too.

From the Harley-hype that swept the competition, the Lions' breakthrough premiership triumph, the emergence of Hok-ball and the harrowing season-ending injury to Christian Petracca, there were plenty of highs and lows in season 2024.

In The Season That Was, AFL.com.au experts Kane Cornes and Riley Beveridge offer a bite-sized review of your club's year.

Where did they go wrong? What did they do right? And how can they take the next step in 2025?

Kane and Riley had their say throughout late August and September as your club played their final game of the season.

04:33

Crows' season review: Coaches under fire as patience 'runs thin'

03:54

Lions’ season review: From injuries and disharmony to a Hollywood ending

04:05

Blues' season review: Injury crisis an excuse or fair reason for slide?

04:00

Pies' season review: Big calls loom for greats, clutch kings keep crown

04:51

Bombers' season review: Form slump deja vu, the gun that needs help

05:03

Dockers' season review: Why comp should fear Freo in 2025

04:26

Cats' season review: 'Disaster' to address, rebirth pays dividends

03:57

Suns' season review: Missing finals a 'disaster', key pillars shine

03:47

Giants' season review: Concerns in failed flag pursuit, Hogan heroics

04:04

Hawks' season review: Rapid rise has Mitchell's men 2025 'premiership favourites'

05:48

Dees' season review: Petracca saga in 12 months from hell

04:54

Roos' season review: 100-plus reasons to worry, next captain emerges

03:32

Power's season review: 'Found out' again, but coaching not to blame

04:51

Tigers' season review: Star 'replaceable' in mass exodus, Dusty legacy

04:44

Saints' season review: Big tick in late surge, is King a concern?

04:05

Swans’ season review: ‘The hottest player in football’, will ‘mental demons’ take hold?

04:57

Eagles' season review: Clock ticking on key calls, box-office Reid

04:18

Bulldogs' season review: 'Gold-plated list' going to waste, duo's frightening future

