Tom Lynch in action during Richmond's clash with Carlton in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

- Damo and Nat kick off the first of our AFL Daily pre-season previews with Richmond

- Tigers must 'absolutely nail' their incredible draft hand with eight of the first 24 picks

- The Tiger who needs 'a big summer', otherwise 2025 is in big strife

- How much pressure is Adem Yze facing in his second season?

