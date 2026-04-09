Lance Collard during the R9 match between St Kilda and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on May 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE HEARING into allegations St Kilda player Lance Collard made a homophobic slur in a VFL game against Frankston will drag into a second day after no verdict was reached on Thursday.

Collard was accused of calling Dolphins player - and former Sandringham teammate - Darby Hipwell a "f***ing f****t" during an on-field melee during the March 27 game, a claim Collard strenuously denies.

Despite a hearing on Thursday afternoon that went beyond four hours, no verdict was reached and the Tribunal will continue deliberating on Friday.

Tribunal Chair Jeff Gleeson KC said he was "confident" an outcome would be reached after more deliberations on Friday.

"We're well advanced in our discussions and deliberations, but not in a position to communicate our position. We are meeting again tomorrow and will resume our deliberations. We're confident we'll be in a position to deliver brief written reasons tomorrow," Gleeson said at 5.15pm on Thursday.

The Tribunal, comprised of Gleeson, former player Scott Stevens and barrister Melia Benn, heard from five witnesses as well as Collard himself for more than three hours, before breaking for deliberations at 4.25pm AEST.

The Tribunal could not reach a consensus before the 5pm deadline, even after the Chair deferred submissions on sanctions in the interest of giving the Tribunal sufficient time to deliberate.

The incident occurred during the third quarter of the match amid a melee that resulted from Collard collecting Frankston’s Jackson Voss with a swinging arm. Separately, Collard was suspended for two matches for the hit on Voss.

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The AFL has requested a 10-match suspension as punishment.

Collard, who previously served a six-match suspension for the use of a homophobic slur in a game in 2024, maintained he had said "come here, maggot" and denied using the alleged slur.

In a marathon four-hour hearing, the Tribunal heard evidence from Collard, alleged victim player Darby Hipwell and his Frankston teammate Bailey Lambert, VFL umpire Sam Morgan, Pride Cup CEO Hayley Conway, and St Kilda's Indigenous Player Development Manager Katrina Amon.

Hipwell and Lambert gave evidence they heard the alleged slur, while umpire Morgan was nearby but did not hear it, noting there were raised voices amid the "heated moment".

The AFL argued that evidence from Hipwell and Lambert should leave the Tribunal comfortably convinced that Collard had used the slur.

"There’s no possibility that I misheard him," Hipwell said.

"I have family members and friends who are homosexual and to that effect [it offended me]."

Lambert said he alerted Morgan - the nearest umpire - immediately after hearing the alleged slur.

"I have 100 per cent [confidence in what I heard] ... I wouldn’t be here otherwise," he said.

"I've been in the VFL for eight years and this is the first time I've had to do something like this."



St Kilda argued the two Frankston players had misheard Collard, highlighting Collard's voluntary signing of a statutory declaration that stated he did not say the alleged slur. Legal counsel Michael Borsky KC also noted Collard had admitted using the slur back in 2024, in contrast to his denial this time.

"He's a young man who admits when he's done wrong," Mr Borsky said.

"He voluntarily exposed himself to the risk of perjury in order to clear his name [in making the statutory declaration'."

Collard and Hipwell previously played together for two seasons at Sandringham during the club's VFL alignment with St Kilda.