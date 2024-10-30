The Swans have delisted Joel Hamling and Aaron Francis, but have committed to taking the pair in the Rookie Draft

Aaron Francis looks on during the R9 match between Sydney and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on May 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has committed to redrafting defender Joel Hamling and swingman Aaron Francis in November's rookie draft after announcing the pair had been delisted on Wednesday.

Francis has played 20 games for the Swans - but managed just five in 2024 - after crossing to the club from Essendon at the end of the 2022 season.

The former No.6 pick was an instant hit at the Swans, playing 15 games in his first season at the club, with his versatility key to the Swans' line-up.

Hamling, now at his fourth club, crossed to Sydney from Fremantle at the end of the 2023 season but didn't manage to play a senior game in 2024.

The 31-year old journeyman played a collective 12 seasons at Geelong, the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle before joining the Swans as an unrestricted free agent

Joel Hamling poses during Sydney's official team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ on January 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, Swans Academy product Indhi Kirk has put pen to paper on a new deal that will see him remain at Sydney as a Category B rookie until at least the end of 2025.

Kirk, who is yet to debut, joined the Swans' senior list in November 2023 and has played 25 games for the Swans VFL team.