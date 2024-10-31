Hawthorn will move a decorated veteran to the rookie list as it prepares for the upcoming national draft

Jack Gunston celebrates a goal during the R23 match between Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG on August 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN will pick up Jack Gunston in next month's Telstra AFL Rookie Draft after delisting the triple premiership veteran on Thursday.

Gunston signed a deal for 2025 back in September and Thursday's decision will allow the Hawks to take another vacant list spot into the national draft on November 20-21.

The club will then re-draft Gunston in the rookie draft on November 22.

The move to delist a player while committing to picking them up as a rookie has been common in this year's off-season, with Gunston the 10th player across the competition.

"Ultimately this list move ensures the club is in the strongest position possible heading into the draft, which Jack was very supportive of," McKenzie said.

"Jack's approach to this list manoeuvre speaks to his selflessness and commitment to Hawthorn in wanting to put the club in the best position moving forward."

Gunston returned to Hawthorn from Brisbane 12 months ago and wasn't a permanent fixture in Sam Mitchell's side early in 2024.

But the All-Australian was a key figure in the club's surge into finals, including a season-high five goals against Richmond, and played an integral role in the development of first-year spearhead Calsher Dear.