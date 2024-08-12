Jack Gunston is keen to play on next year and continue to develop Hawthorn's young forwards, regardless of whether that means he's no longer in the side's best 22

Jack Gunston high fives fans in the rooms after Hawthorn's win over Adelaide at the MCG in round 12, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

TRIPLE premiership Hawk Jack Gunston is keen to play on for a 16th season in 2025 and is prepared to spend most of next year helping others develop at Box Hill if players go past him, following a winter where the veteran has proven his value.

The 32-year-old returned to Waverley Park on a one-year deal last October after requesting a surprise late move back from Brisbane after just 12 months at the Lions.

Gunston has played 14 games under Sam Mitchell in 2024, kicking 22 goals, including two hauls of four and three threes, as part of a new-look, inexperienced forward ensemble.

The 2018 All-Australian forward started the season in the senior side, spent a fortnight in the VFL early and was managed for a few weeks in July, but has started August with four goals against Greater Western Sydney and three more against Carlton on Sunday.

Hawthorn is yet to offer Gunston an extension for next season, but the 2020 Peter Crimmins Medallist wants to play on and continue to develop Hawthorn's young forwards, regardless of whether that means more time at Box Hill City Oval than at the MCG.

Jack Gunston celebrates kicking a goal with Nick Watson and Mabior Chol during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn at Manuka Oval in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"You always want to go again, but I want to make the right decision," Gunston told AFL.com.au in the rooms on Sunday after the 74-point win over Carlton.

"If I do go around and I don't play a game, I love the development side. I could be a development coach that is still out there, still playing and training. There is a lot of different ways to go about it. To be honest, it is pretty hard to leave this place if they want you to stay.

"They (playing VFL) were the conversations with Sam I had coming back. Nothing was guaranteed. I knew that. I played the first two rounds and I was back at Box Hill to get some touch.

"I don’t care that I've played 256 games and I have to go back to play at Box Hill because the guys that I'm teaching are playing there. I enjoy just being at the footy club, teaching guys and seeing growth. If that's in the AFL team awesome, I hope I can contribute. If not, then it's teaching the guys at VFL level."

Gunston joined the Hawks' AFLW coaching team over the pre-season and will work with assistant coach Mitch Cashion, under new senior coach Daniel Webster, who was appointed in February after a successful stint as Brisbane's midfield coach.

"I'm loving teaching the women's team the forward craft there," Gunston said. "There is a lot of stuff similar to the first-year players here, teaching patterns, teaching reaction time. The women's team ask a lot of questions – they want to learn – so it is also great for my development as well.

"I don’t know what I want to do post-football, but if I can spread my wings and help anyone else around me then I’m enjoying it. Coaching wasn't on the cards a few years ago – I like the footy ops side of things and that's still an option – but the amount of joy I’ve got from Calsher [Dear] exceeding expectations and other guys around me, I have really enjoyed the coaching."

When Gunston made the bold decision to leave Hawthorn after 211 appearances across 11 seasons, the Victorian was expecting to finish his career in Queensland after starting at Adelaide. But things changed. Gunston knew the backlash would be fierce, but still requested a move back.

"I hated it [the trade period]; it was the same as 12 months earlier; I hated the decision to leave. In my mind, I felt like the easy decision was to stay and finish at Brisbane, not have your face in the media and not be all over Twitter," he said.

"I've already been booed by the Adelaide fans; I didn't need it again. It was a really hard decision at the time; not a lot of people do it. I took a risk and it's coming off.

"A lot of things went into the decision. It was about what was best for me and what was best for my football and how I can help others around me. I felt like me helping others around me was better in the Hawthorn system. I had a better chance of doing that here.

"I'm pleased that that's been able to come true; I feel like I've taken a lot of these young guys under my wing, especially as a forward line, I can teach them the pattern, I can teach them the craft."

Jack Gunston celebrates after Brisbane's win over Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Now almost 12 months on from the third trade request of his career, Gunston and Hawthorn are on the cusp of returning to September again.

The Hawks haven't played finals since bowing out in straight sets in 2018 and haven't won a final since the 2015 Grand Final win immortalised the dynasty under Alastair Clarkson.

But after leapfrogging Carlton to reach the eight for the first time since 2022 on Sunday, Gunston is relishing the unexpected ride.

"I was the young guy during the time of the three-peat, and even Brissy last year, they had a lot of mature guys above 25, 26, so this is riding a wave of momentum, a wave of fun," he said.

"I think it's a lot of hard work that we did through the pre-season and we continue to talk about it now. These young guys just believe and we go out there and back ourselves in and take the game on.

"It’s got that special feel about it. We've still got to go out and win two more games and make sure we stay in contention. But there is a lot of joy, a lot of belief."

Jack Gunston celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Carlton and Hawthorn at the MCG in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Hawthorn now has its destiny in its own hands. They must beat Richmond at the MCG next Saturday and North Melbourne in Launceston in round 24 – plus maintain its percentage advantage over Carlton – to book a finals berth.

When the Hawks were embarrassed by Gold Coast in April to slump to 0-5, Gunston played in the early game for Box Hill at People First Stadium. Now the soon-to-be 33-year-old is playing when it matters most for Hawthorn.