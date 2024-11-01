The Cats have confirmed the signing of forward Jack Martin

Jack Martin poses for a photo after joining Geelong. Picture: Cats Media

JACK Martin has joined his third AFL club after Geelong confirmed the signing of the forward on a two-year deal.

Martin was axed by Carlton in September, paving the way for the 29-year-old to join the Cats as a delisted free agent.

The former Gold Coast forward has struggled with injuries throughout his career, managing just 54 games in his five seasons with the Blues.

His arrival bolsters the Cats, who delisted Gary Rohan at season's end and saw three-time premiership player Tom Hawkins retire.

"We are really excited about the prospect of bringing Jack into our football club," Geelong general manager of football Andrew Mackie said.

"He is an experienced player and a quality person.

Learn More 28:24

"He has already settled into Geelong with his young family and we look forward to welcoming him into our football program."

Martin spent six seasons at the Suns prior to his move to Carlton.

The forward's best goalkicking return in a season came in 2017, when he kicked 24 majors in 22 games for Gold Coast.

Geelong landed Bailey Smith from the Western Bulldogs during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period and on Thursday signed Irishman Cillian Burke as a Category B rookie.