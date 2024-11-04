Umpire Leigh Haussen apologises for dressing as Osama Bin Laden at an end-of-season function

An umpire picks up the ball during a match in 2024 and (inset) umpire Leigh Haussen. Pictures: AFL Photos/AFL Umpires' Association

AN AFL umpire has been rubbed out for the first round of next season after he dressed as Osama Bin Laden to an end-of-season function.

Umpire Leigh Haussen, who has officiated in 147 AFL games since 2017, dressed as Bin Laden to a umpires' post-season event, which was held in a private room at a Melbourne restaurant.

The theme of the function, held the day after the Grand Final, was 'characters from the 2000s'.

The AFL said Haussen changed into his costume at the venue and "wore a mask for only a short period of time before removing it".

Umpire Leigh Haussen. Picture: AFL Umpires' Association

The League said the choice of costume was "inappropriate, offensive, and in poor taste" and that Haussen would not officiate in the first round of the 2025 AFL premiership season.

It comes just weeks after six Greater Western Sydney players were banned and another seven were fined for offensive costumes and skits performed at an end-of-season function.

The League said no skits were performed at the umpire's function.

"I am sorry. I made an error of judgement. I never intended to offend anyone," Haussen said in a statement.

The League said Haussen co-operated with its investigation and he will begin education work by addressing the umpiring group upon their return to training.

AFL Head of Umpiring Stephen McBurney said while Haussen made a poor decision, he had owned his actions.

"Leigh understands the inappropriate nature of his costume," AFL Head of Umpiring Stephen McBurney said in a statement.

"He has reflected on that choice. Leigh is a valued member of the umpiring group with an unblemished record both throughout his umpiring career and since his elevation to the AFL umpires list in 2017.

"We will support Leigh to make his return to umpiring AFL football following this suspension."