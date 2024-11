Bailey Smith poses in Geelong colours after being traded from the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Cats Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich take a look at Geelong ahead of 2025.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The additions of Bailey Smith and Jack Martin at the Cats

- Can Max Holmes become one of game's elite midfielders in 2025?

- All eyes on Sam De Koning through pre-season

- Did clubs work out Tom Stewart in 2024?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.