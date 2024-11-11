A HOST of familiar names will be a part of the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad next year, with potential top-five pick Zeke Uwland among them.
Uwland, the brother of Gold Coast defender Bodhi, has been selected as part of the 28-player boys squad after his stellar bottom-age season to be a part of the elite program.
Among the other names picked are Willem Duursma, who is set to follow siblings Xavier, Zane and Yasmin into the AFL, while Cody Curtin, younger brother of Adelaide's Daniel, has also been named.
Melbourne father-son talent Kalani White, who is also eligible to join Gold Coast as an Academy player, has also been picked in the Academy squad. He qualifies as a father-son to the Demons, where his father Jeff was a star ruckman.
The Academy program will see the group come together for multiple camps under the tutelage of head coach Tarkyn Lockyer, as well as face VFL opposition next year in a highlight of the talent pathway.
The list also includes a number of players who are tied to clubs as Academy prospects, including Beau Addinsall and Dylan Patterson (Gold Coast), Daniel Annable (Brisbane) and Lachie Carmichael and Noah Chamberlain (Sydney).
Victorian basketball talent Cooper Duff-Tytler shapes as one of the most exciting tall prospects in the pool, having committed to focusing fully on his football pursuits.
2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad
|
NAME
|
STATE
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
Beau Addinsall
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Burleigh
|
Daniel Annable
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Redland-Victoria Point
|
Harley Barker
|
SA
|
Sturt
|
Mt Barker
|
Thomas Burton
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Point Cook
|
Lachlan Carmichael
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Mosman
|
Noah Chamberlain
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
East Sydney
|
Samuel Cumming
|
SA
|
North Adelaide
|
Wentworth District
|
Cody Curtin
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
West Coast
|
Cooper Duff-Tytler
|
VIC M
|
Calder Cannons
|
Woodend-Hesket
|
Willem Duursma
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Foster
|
Louis Emmett
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Glen Iris
|
Koby Evans
|
WA
|
Perth
|
Federals
|
Oliver Greeves
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Vermont
|
Jasper Hay
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Clarence
|
Liam Hetherton
|
NSW/ACT
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
North Albury
|
Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Mornington
|
Matthew LeRay
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Golden Grove
|
Josh Lindsay
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Newtown & Chilwell
|
Archie Ludowyke
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
East Sandringham
|
Taj Murray
|
NT
|
Northern Territory Academy
|
Nightcliff
|
Riley Onley
|
VIC C
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Shepparton United
|
Dylan Patterson
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Palm Beach Currumbin
|
Fred Rodriguez
|
WA
|
South Fremantle
|
Fremantle City Dockers
|
Ben Rongdit
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Colac
|
Dyson Sharp
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Barossa District
|
Zeke Uwland
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Burleigh
|
Wes Walley
|
WA
|
Subiaco
|
Warwick Greenwood
|
Kalani White
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Broadbeach