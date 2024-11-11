Willem Duursma in action for Gippsland Power during the 2024 Coates Talent League. Picture: AFL Photos

A HOST of familiar names will be a part of the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad next year, with potential top-five pick Zeke Uwland among them.

Uwland, the brother of Gold Coast defender Bodhi, has been selected as part of the 28-player boys squad after his stellar bottom-age season to be a part of the elite program.

Among the other names picked are Willem Duursma, who is set to follow siblings Xavier, Zane and Yasmin into the AFL, while Cody Curtin, younger brother of Adelaide's Daniel, has also been named.

Melbourne father-son talent Kalani White, who is also eligible to join Gold Coast as an Academy player, has also been picked in the Academy squad. He qualifies as a father-son to the Demons, where his father Jeff was a star ruckman.

01:08

Uwland stands out for Allies in influential outing

Gold Coast Academy prospect Zeke Uwland has an impressive 24-disposal day out in tough conditions

The Academy program will see the group come together for multiple camps under the tutelage of head coach Tarkyn Lockyer, as well as face VFL opposition next year in a highlight of the talent pathway.

The list also includes a number of players who are tied to clubs as Academy prospects, including Beau Addinsall and Dylan Patterson (Gold Coast), Daniel Annable (Brisbane) and Lachie Carmichael and Noah Chamberlain (Sydney).

Victorian basketball talent Cooper Duff-Tytler shapes as one of the most exciting tall prospects in the pool, having committed to focusing fully on his football pursuits.

2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad

NAME

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

Beau Addinsall

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Burleigh

Daniel Annable

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Redland-Victoria Point

Harley Barker

SA

Sturt

Mt Barker

Thomas Burton

VIC M

Western Jets

Point Cook

Lachlan Carmichael

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Mosman

Noah Chamberlain

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

East Sydney

Samuel Cumming

SA

North Adelaide

Wentworth District

Cody Curtin

WA

Claremont

West Coast

Cooper Duff-Tytler

VIC M

Calder Cannons

Woodend-Hesket

Willem Duursma

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Foster

Louis Emmett

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Glen Iris

Koby Evans

WA

Perth

Federals

Oliver Greeves

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Vermont

Jasper Hay

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Clarence

Liam Hetherton

NSW/ACT

Murray Bushrangers

North Albury

Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Mornington

Matthew LeRay

SA

Central District

Golden Grove

Josh Lindsay

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Newtown & Chilwell

Archie Ludowyke

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

East Sandringham

Taj Murray

NT

Northern Territory Academy
North Adelaide

Nightcliff

Riley Onley

VIC C

Murray Bushrangers

Shepparton United

Dylan Patterson

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Palm Beach Currumbin

Fred Rodriguez

WA

South Fremantle

Fremantle City Dockers

Ben Rongdit

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Colac

Dyson Sharp

SA

Central District

Barossa District

Zeke Uwland

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Burleigh

Wes Walley

WA

Subiaco

Warwick Greenwood

Kalani White

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Broadbeach