THE TEAM at Fantasy HQ have been busy during the off-season to bring AFL Fantasy coaches an improved experience in 2025.

After the end of the 2024 season, a complete rebuild of the Fantasy Draft platform has been a priority for the developers of the official Fantasy game of the AFL. Feedback from leagues, commissioners and coaches over recent seasons has been taken on board to create a premium product modelled on industry-leading platforms worldwide.

AFL Fantasy product manager, Matt Jeffries, joined The Traders to discuss the exciting changes coaches can expect for 2025. From an all-new drafting experience featuring the visually appealing draft board to settings that add flexibility such as pre-draft trading, a flex/utility position and more commissioner tools, 'MJ' explains some of the things on the roadmap.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat through the recent fixture release and what it means for Fantasy coaches plus they name players that could be relevant after changing clubs during the Trade Period.

With the game set to launch before Christmas, The Traders are back like the first-to-fourth-year players as they get set for another big season of AFL Fantasy!

Episode guide

2:15 - Opening Round and the early byes are back.

5:40 - Mid-season byes are now over five weeks.

6:50 - Keidean Coleman, Will Ashcroft and Levi Ashcroft have the round three bye.

8:45 - Thursday night games for the first 23 rounds.

11:10 - Matt Jeffries talks exciting game updates.

13:15 - "We are rebuilding AFL Fantasy Draft from scratch".

15:00 - Heavily inspired by Sleeper, the draft board is a big change.

17:45 - Pre-draft pick trading, keeper trading and more is coming.

19:20 - Flex/utility position is coming to draft.

21:25 - New custom scoring presets will be available.

24:15 - Full dynasty league functionality is in the roadmap.

28:00 - Fantasy Classic rebuild will be happening in 2026.

30:30 - Ex-Dogs Bailey Smith, Jack Macrae and Caleb Daniel are the most relevant traded players.

37:25 - Does James Sicily get a bump in points?

41:00 - New Eagle Liam Baker could offer value.

44:15 - James Peatling and Isaac Cumming are now Crows.

