Joe Daniher during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Nearly two months on, what is the lasting GF memory for Brisbane?

- Morris, Smith and the plan to replace Joe

- The spotlight is on the Qld government with the Gabba's future in limbo

- Two absolute stars in the making will join for 2025

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.