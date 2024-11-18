Follow all the news, views and interviews LIVE on Tuesday's Gettable Draft Countdown preview show

Cal Twomey on Gettable Draft Countdown on November 19, 2024.

West Coast coach Andrew McQualter and Greater Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley spearhead a massive morning on AFL.com.au, delivering all the latest from their clubs ahead of this week's Telstra AFL Draft.

McQualter will speak on his start to life at the Eagles and the club's plans at pick No.12, while Kingsley will give some insight from the Giants ahead of their trio of first-round picks at No.15, 16 and 21.

Draft guns Tom Gross and Joe Berry will also join Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge at the desk, with their managers Mark Kleiman and John Meesen from Kapital Sports to accompany them.

