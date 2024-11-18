Cal Twomey's 2024 Phantom Draft. Picture: Lucas Scott, AFL Digital

IT IS the perfect storm for one of the toughest Phantom Drafts yet.

A very even draft all the way through the first round, a year without an obvious No.1 pick and clubs with multiple selections galore – 12 clubs own the first 26 selections, making the game-playing and cat-and-mouse at high stakes. The possibilities of trading, too, has added an extra degree of unpredictability.

The uncertainty has clubs predicting surprises while not being sure who gets through to their respective selections and how it will shake out, other than believing the early stages of this year's draft has plenty of depth.

Here is AFL.com.au's Phantom Draft for 2024. It includes where bids on father-son and Academy players may come, meaning the draft order in this top-30 has changed from how the draft order will begin. On Tuesday evening, we will release a late mail Phantom Draft as well, ahead of the first round of the Telstra AFL Draft taking place on Wednesday night.

It is the most even race for the No.1 pick in some time but the Tigers are poised to snare the gamebreaker in the pack. Where previous years had standout contenders, all of the top candidates this season have been very evenly ranked. Lalor's season was hit by different injury problems, including groin, hip and a hamstring strain to finish the year and saw him sit out of the Rebels' ascent to the Coates Talent League Grand Final. He is a powerful, explosive midfielder who likes a fend-off, a high mark, kicks goals at important stages of games and has genuine leadership within him. He has had all of the top-five clubs – Richmond, North Melbourne, Adelaide, Carlton and Melbourne – be in touch for chats or interviews over the past week or so and is the favourite to be crowned No.1.

If not him? It has really come down to two – Lalor or Finn O'Sullivan. The Tigers have still been keen on O'Sullivan and he is the other significant contender, having spoken with Richmond on Monday, but Lalor looks the guy.

The Kangaroos saw O'Sullivan’s talents up close during the pre-season when he trained at the club and his traits have been on show through the year. O'Sullivan has the dancing feet. He quickly adjusts to pressure coming around him and makes sharp decisions. Injury issues this year meant he didn't produce his consistent best, but it came off a bottom-age campaign where he was very exciting and claimed All-Australian honours as a Vic Country 17-year-old. His back-end to the season with the Oakleigh Chargers and also Richmond's VFL side saw O'Sullivan produce some of his trademark spins out of trouble and his overhead marking is very good for a midfielder. He has a hard edge to his game and is a high impact prospect.

If not him? The Roos have had talks about moving this pick, with Adelaide looming as their main trade contender if they slide back. It looks unlikely now. South Adelaide midfielder Sid Draper is very much in the discussion for the Roos' pick if O'Sullivan is off the board, while key defender Alix Tauru is as well. Sam Lalor looks the other key candidate in this range if the Tigers went with O'Sullivan.

Carlton traded up to this pick knowing it would be able to land a gun midfielder to add to its group and Smith is the quick-thinking ball magnet. Few prospects can find the ball like Smith – in this draft or any other. He has the natural knack of knowing where to be to get it and then what to do with it. So much so that the clubs in the early rungs of the draft are all over where Smith gets taken. As a wiry, smaller midfield type he idolises Port Adelaide superstar Zak Butters and he became a very damaging midfield player particularly in the second half of this season. Smith dominated for Oakleigh, Vic Metro and then Richmond's VFL side late in the year and showed he was ready for the step up.

If not him? The Blues have taken senior coach Michael Voss to meet with Smith, Harvey Langford, Sid Draper, Sam Lalor and Finn O'Sullivan in recent times for follow-up meetings. Their player comes from that group. In the likelihood O'Sullivan is off the board then it's viewed as a race of two – Smith and Draper.

A ready-to-play weapon with genuine speed and dash from the stoppages, a penchant for crashing into contests and the temperament to be a leader straight away, Draper has been preparing for his AFL opportunity for some time. A shin stress fracture ruined the first block of his campaign this year, which came after a stellar bottom-aged year when he was South Australia's MVP at the under-18 carnival and named an All-Australian. His performances late in the year for South Adelaide's SANFL side were excellent and he would bring immediate speed to Adelaide's midfield mix.

If not him? The Crows have been strongly linked to Harvey Langford in recent times and could well go in his favour. If Jagga Smith was available then he would be a strong contender, as would Finn O'Sullivan.

The rich get richer – one of the leading midfield guns of the draft class lands at the premiership team, where he will play straight away. Ashcroft dominated his draft campaign and remarkably played in his third straight under-18 premiership for the Sandringham Dragons. He is a midfield accumulator who is adept at the clearances and stoppages and also enjoys going forward to kick a goal, which he has done regularly across the past two seasons. Ashcroft underwent shoulder surgery at the end of the season having carried the injury through his year, but knows the Lions well after training there through the pre-season program and also when he made his VFL debut this year (when he had 35 disposals, eight clearances, kicked a goal and got the three votes as best on ground). He will have his eyes on a round one debut.

If not him? Ashcroft is off to the Lions to join older brother Will at the club. It's just a matter of where the bid comes. It is considered unlikely at Richmond or North Melbourne, with the Blues and Crows also looking the same, meaning it could be left to the Dees to make the decision. He is not expected to get past them.

Langford started his season as a highly-rated player but went on to be have one of the most commanding seasons of any draftee this year, splitting games open for the Dandenong Stingrays on a weekly basis and winning the Larke Medal as the best player from the under-18 carnival for his Vic Country performances. He marks above his head, has a raking left-foot kick and boots goals. The Demons saw Langford's traits up close during the pre-season when he trained with the club and he has only flourished more and more since then.

If not him? If Langford goes to the Crows the pick ahead, then Alix Tauru looks the next leading contender for the Melbourne pick. They will also be able to wait to see if one of the other premium midfielders slides through, albeit unlikely.

Smillie has been linked to the Tigers by rivals for some time. Big-bodied, 195cm midfield bulls don't come around often and Smillie was the dominant midfielder in the first half of the season with the Eastern Ranges. He didn't have as many standout games in the second half of his campaign but remains a big ball-getter who uses it well by foot. He can play forward and tested well for his running at the Telstra AFL Draft Combine in the 2km time trial.

If not him? The Tigers have travelled to see West Australian Bo Allan in recent days and they could look to grab him here in case they don't see him getting through to their picks at 10 and 11. That is seen as a real option, as is Tobie Travaglia at this pick, which hasn't been mentioned much but is one to watch. If Alix Tauru comes into the top group then one of the midfield talents – such as Sid Draper, Jagga Smith or Harvey Langford – could also squeeze out to here and give Richmond a tough decision to make.

Some see Travaglia as one of the most bankable players in the pool. Everyone likes his capabilities, which centre around being able to run, run, run. And then run some more. He has a deep competitive streak and has the versatility to play as a half-back, midfielder and wingman, and his consistency throughout the past two years has been on show – last year he won Bendigo's best and fairest and this year he was an All-Australian after a strong carnival for Vic Country. He came second in the 2km time trial and will be able to step into a club and impress straight away in the pre-season.

If not him? The Saints could make their bid on Leo Lombard or Isaac Kako at this stage of the draft whilst they'll also wait to see if one of the top-end midfielders like Sid Draper or Harvey Langford squeezes through. If not, Xavier Lindsay is another key consideration as is Joe Berry.

The Suns will scoop up another Academy gun, with Lombard to join Gold Coast and add an immediate dose of aggression, speed, smarts and all-round muscle. Lombard has had a terrific couple of seasons, including playing in the Suns' VFL premiership in 2023 as a 16-year-old, before dominating this year for the Allies, where he was crowned a joint winner of the Larke Medal. The fast-paced small will be a burst of energy and tenacity in the Suns' front half and will be looking to make an impact from day one.

If not him? The Suns again manoeuvred their draft hand during the trade period to back out of their early picks knowing Lombard was coming and a bid would be falling early on in proceedings. He will be their first pick it is just a wait on who calls his name – if not the Saints then Richmond would be expected.

'The Flying Viking' has come from the clouds to be a likely top-10 pick. It has been a remarkable rise for him this season after injury hampered his first half of the year, but his overhead marking, intercept game, aggression and ability to stack up when it counts really shone in the second half of the year. Late in the season with Gippsland he also swung forward regularly to kick goals and take marks and he shapes as one of the key 'Could be anything' types in this year's group. If he is there at the Saints' pick then he will be hard to pass up as a long-term replacement for Josh Battle.

If not him? There's been a lot of options linked to the Saints' two picks. It would surprise if any of the other talls apart from Tauru are in the group, but Xavier Lindsay and Joe Berry could be considerations here too. The Saints could also look to trade back from this pick and clubs have been interested in the selection in the lead-up.

Allan is a man in demand and for good reason. His end to the season – on the field and off it – again highlighted to recruiters his potential value, having come back from injury to play in Peel Thunder's senior WAFL premiership and then blitz testing at the Draft Combine. He is a big, strong, tough, athletic midfielder who might start his career as a defender but can run all day, bustle through traffic and dominate around the ball. He is also considered a future leader, another appealing aspect for clubs considering him with early selections. Melbourne is right in the mix for Allan.

If not him? There’s a chance Alix Tauru gets through to this point, at which point he would be expected to be taken. Otherwise, if not Allan here then Xavier Lindsay will be strongly considered, while Tobie Travaglia and Joe Berry are also likely in the mix.

Lindsay established himself as a first-rounder at the back end of the national carnival, when he picked up 30 disposals for Vic Country against Vic Metro and locked in his All-Australian guernsey. He took that form into the back end of Gippsland Power's season, storming home with a run of consistency and taking out the Morrish medal as the competition's best player. He is a left-footed midfielder who can play anywhere around the centre square – or inside it – and has a piercing kick that complements their other mix.

If not him? In terms of the other midfielders in the group, there's a possibility the Tigers try their luck of getting Josh Smillie through to these picks. Otherwise, Bo Allan is a real contender if available, while Murphy Reid and Joe Berry have also attracted interest. With back-to-back picks they could flip it and take a tall here.

A small forward with pizzazz, skills, fun, celebrations and a healthy dose of entertainment – the Dons are ready to go wacko for Kako. Essendon needs a small forward of his quality and he would have played 20 games for a lot of AFL teams in 2024 had he been eligible. The Calder Cannons prospect and Bombers' Next Generation Academy talent can join the club under the revised Academy rules for this year due to his Iraqi heritage. Kako kicked 21.28 this season with the Cannons and also produced plenty of highlights with his nine goals for Vic Metro at the under-18 carnival.

If not him? Essendon traded out its pick No.9 with Melbourne in a big pick swaps deal during the trade period because the selection was likely to be absorbed by a bid. The Saints could place a bid with either of their top-10 picks but it's unlikely Kako is still there for Port to bid on.

Clubs expect Richmond to start looking to diversify its group of picks with one of the talls using its third and/or fourth selections, and Shanahan is right in the mix. The straight-kicking key forward pushed his stocks further up draft boards during a run of impressive games for the Bombers' VFL side late in the season. He was named in the Coates Talent League team of the year and produced some excellent games at under-18 level, including a three-goal outing for the Allies against Vic Country at the national carnival. A super straight kick for goal, Shanahan doesn't need many chances to make his impact inside-50.

If not him? Harry Armstrong has been long linked to the Tigers and it will be a tight call – as it will for Jack Whitlock around this range as well if the club goes for a key position prospect here. If it's a small, the Tigers have considered taking Joe Berry here given he likely isn't available at their next pick.

The Eagles had the 'Need for Reid' last year with Harley – do they tap into it again for a second successive year? They've done work on Murphy Reid this time around and he's in this draft range for clubs. The midfielder had a super season for Sandringham and with Vic Metro, where he was named MVP at the under-18 carnival. He kicks goals, he creates others and his skills and time with the ball stands out. He's back running and training after an ankle injury in the Dragons' Coates Talent League Grand Final saw him miss the Draft Combine.

If not him? If Bo Allan got through then he'd be the guy, but it looks unlikely. Tobie Travaglia and Xavier Lindsay would also be in the mix, while they could also go tall with Harry Armstrong, Jobe Shanahan or Jack Whitlock. Taj Hotton is another player the Eagles are understood to be considering closely.

With a left-foot cannon of a leg, Armstrong can clear the goal line from a long distance, giving him a real weapon. He booted 27 goals from 10 games for the Dragons on the way to their Coates Talent League premiership win and just found ways to kick goals even when he didn't always dominate games. Armstrong showed his athletic traits by finishing seventh in the agility test at the Draft Combine and he can jump and fly for bigger marks on his chest in pack situations. Armstrong is one of the leading talls in the group and performed well for Vic Metro after returning from a mid-season shoulder injury. Port will have the choice of a few tall forwards for its pick and Armstrong is as credentialed as any.

If not him? If Jack Whitlock was there alongside Armstrong it would be a tight call. Jobe Shanahan and Jonty Faull are others in the tall forward group. They've done late work on Murphy Reid, Taj Hotton and Bo Allan, with Allan going to be hard to pass up if he's there. The Power could lodge a bid on Isaac Kako or Leo Lombard if either is still not done.

A gun small forward who knows his way around goal but also how to get up and down the ground, use his running capacity and create for teammates as well. Berry rarely fumbles and knows where to be at the fall of the contest and he stood out during Vic Country's under-18 carnival, when he booted an equal-championships high of nine goals. Recruiters think you've either got small forward craft or you don't, and Berry has shown he has it.

If not him? It's a case of wait and see for the Dockers. If Bo Allan somehow was available he would be favourite, but it's nearly impossible to see happening unless Freo can get up the board, which it's tried. They've looked at Murphy Reid and Taj Hotton, while Xavier Lindsay and Tobie Travaglia would very much be in their sights if either is still there. They are an outside chance to also place a bid here on Brisbane Academy player Sam Marshall.

Has shaped as one of the premium key forward options in the draft class since the start of the year. Whitlock kicked 25 goals this season for the Murray Bushrangers and averaged 16 disposals a game, and he can jump for his marks, has good hands in the air and moves around the ground well for a key forward of his size and stature. He is less stand and deliver as a key forward than he is a mover up and down the ground with a work ethic. The Giants look likely to grab a tall with their assortment of picks.

If not him? His twin brother, Matt, will be in the mix as will Jonty Faull and Jobe Shanahan of the other talls. Could they spring a surprise and look at bouncy forward Ned Bowman early on?

Hotton has the agility, goalkicking skills and class with his hands to stand out and he did plenty of that for the start of the season. That included a brilliant four-goal game from 32 disposals for the Sandringham Dragons against the Oakleigh Chargers in one of the most complete performances of the draft season. He also had a promising display for the AFL Academy against Coburg's VFL side with two goals from 18 touches. Unfortunately his knee reconstruction meant clubs didn't see him after May this year and he will work through his rehab process in the first half of next season too, but a club with multiple picks such as the Giants, who are interested in Hotton, could comfortably grab him and let him return without a rush.

If not him? The Giants can spring surprises, but the players linked to them around this part of the draft are Joe Berry, Ollie Hannaford and Jesse Dattoli. They might not desperately need a small forward per se, but all of that group can do other things.

The Bulldogs are right in the hitting zone of a few talls, but that's the last thing they need so they'll be seeing if one of the top-line midfielders or small forwards can get through. Hynes pieced together a consistent season complete with some very big games among them. The strong-bodied and powerful midfielder averaged 24 disposals for the Stingrays and also kicked 15 goals to finish second in the Morrish Medal. He can turn games in the middle of the ground with his explosiveness and around goal he has good craft to out-body opponents as well as mark above his head.

If not him? Clubs believe the Bulldogs would swoop if Murphy Reid was available, with Joe Berry also in that basket. If Taj Hotton was there he would also be hard to pass up as a forward/midfield gun.

Richmond met with Dattoli last week and if the Tigers want to add a small forward/midfielder to their mix then he might be the guy. Dattoli loves the big moments and performed well in those games late in the Northern Knights' season. He's a small forward who can also be very impactful around the midfield, where his toughness, game sense and overhead marking give him a different package of weapons. He averaged 23 disposals (11 contested) and nearly two goals a game for the Knights and tends to drill his chances inside-50.

If not him? At this stage the Tigers are expected to start getting some seriously tempting offers for picks from rivals so it will be fascinating to see if they hold or move any into the future to stagger their rebuild. They could continue looking at talls, and don't be shocked if Harry Armstrong actually got through to the Tigers’ selection here. Jobe Shanahan and the Whitlocks will also be in the mix depending on how the earlier take on talls goes. They like Jasper Alger as a creative forward as well as Harry Oliver as an uncompromising half-back and will be right in the mix for Taj Hotton if he's there.

It was a barnstorming second half of the season for Faull, who returned from missing the majority of the first half of his year with a back injury to show his talents. The aggressive, competitive tall forward can clunk grabs in contested situations and had a terrific preliminary final game against the Oakleigh Chargers, when he was unstoppable with five goals. He plays with force, presence and work rate and the Swans have been linked to him.

If not him? The Swans are among the clubs that have been linked to attacking defender Luke Trainor and he is likely to be available here. There's a lot of different ways the tall forward group can fall, too, meaning either Whitlock twin or Jobe Shanahan might be preferred.

Whitlock showed he can go forward and do well, having kicked 27 goals for the Murray Bushrangers, but will be selected as a key defender who can shift forward rather than the other way around. His development across the season gave clubs a good insight into what can be to come for the 18-year-old, who is athletic and can get around the ground alongside the key forwards he will be opposing. His marking is a strength as both a defender and forward and he is trusted with the ball in hand.

If not him? One of the other talls may be preferred and still available, such as Jobe Shanahan, Jack Whitlock or Jonty Faull. Plus, the Tigers have looked closely at Thomas Sims and Harry O'Farrell, so may consider either under a certain circumstance.

Tough, tough, tough. Oliver is a brave half-back who throws himself at the contest and in front of trouble for his team. But he did more than that as a half-back this season, having been named in the under-18 All-Australian team following a consistent carnival for Vic Metro. It was probably his best patch of form for the season and he showed some speed off half-back as well as the ability to defensively lock down on opponents. Oliver has been on the Giants' radar through the year and they have lost some half-back depth with Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming departing the club.

If not him? They could trade this pick out because clubs will be offering good future first-rounders for it. Otherwise lively half-forward Jasper Alger could be considered in this range, while midfielder Jack Ough might be a shot at some stage for the Giants.

Brisbane will get another midfielder to add to their mix in Marshall, a hard-running, ultra consistent ball-getter who barely played a bad game all year. He averaged 27 disposals and four clearances for the Allies and he completed his year with a best-on-ground showing for the Dragons in the Grand Final win over the Greater Western Victoria Rebels. The image you often see of Marshall is his long runs and getting multiple possessions in a chain and the Lions will be able to see him develop in their next wave of midfielders.

If not him? Marshall is headed to the Lions, who have done their work again to tally up enough points to match bids on Levi Ashcroft and Marshall. The Swans have shown the most rival interest in terms of a bid and Marshall has been invited to attend the opening night of the draft so is right around this stage of proceedings.

Hannaford started his season as a defender but finished it as a small forward who could move into the midfield and have maximum damage. His Grand Final performance for the Rebels, where he gathered 24 disposals and booted a goal, was excellent in a losing side and he kicked 21 goals in the final nine games of the Rebels' campaign. Hannaford has speed off the mark and a powerful burst to his game that saw him kick six and five-goal hauls late in the year.

If not him? The Swans have looked at a few forward/midfield options around this range, with Jasper Alger and Jesse Dattoli in that group. Ned Bowman is also one to watch for the Swans' picks. They have interest in the high-flyer from South Australia.

Alger is capable of some exciting things inside-50, regularly finding separation on the lead and being an aerial presence despite his medium forward size. He is good at ground level too and can create something from nothing. Alger showed some of those tricks for Vic Country at the under-18 carnival and with the Oakleigh Chargers but missed the end of their season with a finger injury.

If not him? Richmond is a club that has looked at Cooper Hynes and he will be a chance to be still up for grabs. Would the Tigers look early at one of their own in VFL prospect Sam Davidson? He has a lot of clubs keen on him in the back half of the draft but at this point they don't have any selections there.

Trainor started the year as a top-five candidate but is not among the group of 20 players invited to the first night of the draft so is not expected to feature early on. The rebounding, attacking, intercept defender is a backman who likes the ball in his hands – he goes for his marks, he kicks well and averaged 20 disposals and six marks for Vic Metro at the carnival, having also gone forward to kick the title-sealing goal with the last kick of the championships.

If not him? This will be the first pick of night two, which has traditionally become a highly sought after selection between the first and second rounds as clubs spend the day mulling trade options. So it could well be in another club's hands if the Tigers have used the rest of their allotment. Should they stay, ruckman Alex Dodson has been linked here if the club wants to add a young big man to its draft haul.

Moraes put his magnet on draft boards last season when he blitzed as a bottom-ager with the Eastern Ranges, showing his class in shifting forward and going on daring runs from the wing. He averaged 24 disposals and booted 18 goals from 12 games this year, including a five-goal haul late in the season, and knows how to use the ball to create and open up space for teammates. He has a good footy brain and runs hard – he finished top-10 in the 2km time trial at the Combine.

If not him? Ollie Hannaford or Jesse Dattoli are a chance to be available, as is Cooper Hynes through to the Dogs' second pick if they look elsewhere at their first.

Bowman shapes as an under-the-radar top-30 pick, with significant interest in this part of the draft. Announced himself as a draft prospect with perhaps the best highlight of the year – an enormous hanger mark playing for Norwood's under-18 side. It catapulted Bowman up a gear in terms of recruiter interest and he continued to show some exciting elements to his game, including his forward craft, aerial ability and goalkicking. He kicked 18 goals from 10 games for Norwood and has a good speed and endurance balance to his game.

If not him? Luke Trainor will be a consideration in the scenario he is available to the Eagles, while if they don't go tall with their first pick, then West Coast could find one around this stage. Ollie Hannaford is another around this point in contention.

CLUB-BY-CLUB WHISPERS AFTER PICK 30

Again we will see at least 27 selections in the opening round of the draft, thanks to likely four bids on Academy and father-son prospects, the additional free agency compensation picks handed to clubs and extra picks tied to North Melbourne's assistance package from last season.

In total there is expected to be between 63 and 72 live selections used across the two nights, with clubs being tight for list spots despite the talent pool this year.



Here are the whispers for who each club could be eyeing for its selections after the top 30, plus the expected number of picks used by each club and potential trade plans across the two nights.

Please note, while our Phantom Draft top 30 changes the draft order pertaining to where the bids may fall, the below draft picks are assigned to the clubs based on the AFL's official starting draft order.

Draft picks: 4, 64, 78 (likely to use two selections)

After a busy trade and free agency period, the Crows will have a relatively quiet draft, using only two picks. They have had discussions with North Melbourne about trading up from pick No.4 to No.2, and would look to convert two or three of their future third-round picks into a future second-round pick and combine it with pick No.4 to shift up the board. Whether that’s enough for the Roos to shift back two spots remains to be seen, but the Crows don't want to part with their future first-round selection. Either way, they will only be using two picks at the draft, with the second to either match a bid on father-son Tyler Welsh or, in the case no club bids, they will use the pick to select the father-son forward themselves. They will also upgrade a rookie to the senior list, with defender Mark Keane set to be elevated, and Harry Schoenberg to be re-taken by the Crows in the pre-season draft.

Draft picks: 27, 34, 42, 43, 49, 58 (likely to use three or four selections)

Again the Lions have been busy on the points hunting front, even down to the final minutes of the pick swaps trade window, when Brisbane did a deal with Collingwood moments before the deadline to secure some more points and offload a selection that was going to be unused at the draft. The Lions have continued discussions with clubs on more pick swaps so keep an eye on that as the draft opens on Wednesday night. There's more trades to come. Expect them to use at least one more pick after bringing in Levi Ashcroft and Sam Marshall. A group of taller types is expected to come into contention later on, with Charlie Nicholls and James Barrat a chance if either is available. The likes of Charlie West and Floyd Burmeister could also be in the mix, while if they look for a smaller type then forward Rhys Unwin will be considered if available. They could also look to grab Academy prospect and key forward Ty Gallop late in proceedings. The Lions will select Sam Day as a pre-season draft selection after the delisted Gold Coast big man nominated only for the PSD.

Draft picks: 3, 38, 63, 68, 69, 71 (likely to use four selections)

All eyes are on Carlton's choice at No.3 but the Blues are set to have three more picks at the national draft. Two of those will be the Camporeale twins – Ben and Lucas – who will both be taken as national draftees. A bid for Ben could come somewhere in the 30s onwards, with St Kilda linked, while Lucas may not receive a bid but Carlton is expected to use its final live pick to take him if that is the case. The best result for the Blues would be to get to use their second pick – No.38 – before a bid on Ben comes in. They have watched Calder Cannons key defender Harry O'Farrell closely and he will be around that range, while Luke Trainor could also get close to the second round. Former Magpie Liam McMahon and ex-Hawk Denver Grainger-Barras will be invited to trial for spots in the pre-season supplemental selection period, while mature-age Peel Thunder midfielder Michael Sellwood has caught the Blues' attention too as a potential rookie option. Carlton rookie Jordan Boyd will be elevated to the senior list.

Draft picks: 52, 55, 60, 66, 82 (likely to use three selections)

Collingwood has the latest start to the draft of any club. Its first pick – currently No.52 – will come in a handful of spots once bids rule out other selections, but it won't be a significant rise. The Pies are set to use three picks at the draft and have been looking at talls in their region of picks. If Dandenong defender Noah Mraz got through to their pick, the Magpies would likely pounce, while they have also looked at defensive trio Riak Andrew (tied to Melbourne's NGA), Adrian Cole (St Kilda NGA) and Lachie Voss as well as South Australian forward Charlie West. Clancy Dennis, a key back who is recovering from foot surgery, has also been considered by the Pies. They have also done work on some athletic midfield/forward options in Richmond VFL talent Sam Davidson, Tasmanian Nathaniel Sulzberger, Northern Knight Lucas McInerney and Sydney Academy runner Joel Cochran. Don't be surprised if the Pies pull a bid on the Swans midfielder, who ran the best 2km time trial at the Draft Combine.

Draft picks: 28, 31, 40, 46, 53, 54, 65 (likely to use four selections)

The Bombers have been in talks with clubs about potential trades on the night, both moving out picks and using one of their future first-rounders to buy back in after the Isaac Kako bid comes. Watch for them to do a pick swap deal using multiple picks in the second and third rounds. Where the bid comes for small forward Kako will shape the rest of their hand but expect them to be busy on the phones during the draft. The Bombers have also nominated Jayden Nguyen as a NGA product and the speedy forward could get through as a category B rookie. In between them, look for Essendon to eye some running types – West Australian Hamish Davis could be a contender, they have tracked the Northern Knights' Zak Johnson and half-forward Josh Dolan is another in that bracket. Essendon has been keen on delisted Lion Jaxon Prior for some time and Prior has skipped nominating for the national draft, opening the door for the Bombers to sign him automatically once the supplemental selection period begins. The Bombers have spoken with VFL prospect Riley Bice but he could be a more of a rookie option as they consider extra pace from defence.

Draft picks: 14, 30, 67, 81, 89 (likely to use three selections)

Fremantle has looked at trading up by packaging its first two picks to shift up the board whilst rivals have thrown future first-round picks at them to see if they will trade out of No.14. The most likely scenario, however, is to stick at No.14, which would be the first of three picks for the Dockers, who have nominated South Fremantle's Jaren Carr, the son of former Docker Matthew, as a father-son. They haven't committed to taking him but he is a chance late or as a rookie. The Dockers have looked closely at Sam Toner, the Dandenong Stingrays forward, whilst having also tracked Werribee VFL half-back Riley Bice. Tall forward Charlie Nicholls, local Cody Angove, midfielder Damon Hollow, tall back Tom Bell and mature-age small forward Baynen Lowe are others who could be in the mix as later options. The Dockers will grab former Cat and Power midfielder Quinton Narkle as a pre-season supplemental period signing, whilst also upgrading rookie Karl Worner to the senior list.

Draft picks: 45, 57, 74, 84 (likely to use four selections)

It had been clear for some time the Cats would be having later selections due to their trade pursuit of Bailey Smith, so they have spent plenty of time looking at the back half of the draft pool. That's not to say they won't have interest in using a future first to get back in this year, with the Cats having traded in successfully before to land Max Holmes in 2020. Ruckman Alex Dodson could be a target if they were able to get in earlier with the likelihood he is gone before their first pick as things stand and the same for fellow SA prospect Ned Bowman, who is garnering early attention. Tall midfielders Jack Ough and Hugh Boxshall have been on the radar as is half-back Lachie Jaques, while they have remained interested in defender Lachie Voss. VFL trio Sam Davidson, Will Hoare and Riley Bice have been tracked, while South Australian prospect Charlie Nicholls could also be a contender if still on the board. Geelong has also watched Charlie McCartin, brother of Paddy and Tom, play at local level this year and are partial to a smokey if they were to trial any players as train-ons.

Draft picks: 39, 41, 51, 61 (likely to use two or three selections)

Armed with three future first-round picks – tied to Collingwood, Port Adelaide and their own – the Suns are looking to break back into the early part of this year's draft once a bid has been matched on Academy talent Leo Lombard. How early can they get in? Greater Western Sydney could be a target with its three first-rounders whilst Richmond's later picks will also be in the sights of clubs. Watch the Suns give it a crack to see if they can come out of the night with Lombard and another top talent. Later on, tall defenders James Barrat and Cooper Bell, who is tied to the Giants' Academy, could come into contention. The Suns are expected to use up to two more picks following the Lombard bid, with the club expected to also upgrade rookie sensation Bodhi Uwland to the senior list.

Draft picks: 15, 16, 21, 37, 56, 73 (likely to use four selections)

With three first-round picks, the Giants will again be big draft players on the opening night, like they are most years. Their picks will be targeted on the night for trades from every direction while GWS could also look at packaging up multiple selections to shift further into the early picks. Clubs have already put forward future first-round picks for the Giants' selections so they could use two and then swap one into 2025. Should they hold where they are, they will use at least one more selection beyond pick 30. It could be to match a bid on Giants Academy ruckman Logan Smith or simply to grab Smith with a later pick and trade down until a bid comes, but there are other prospects the Giants have done work on, including Stingrays forward Sam Toner and key defender Noah Mraz. Exciting lead-up VFL forward Sam Davidson has also caught their eye, while WA prospect Hugh Boxshall looms as a midfield option in the second half of the pool. If the Giants hold over a spot for the rookie draft they could turn to experience, with St Kilda's delisted defender Ben Paton in the mix.

Draft picks: 33, 70, 75 (likely to use two selections)

After several years of holding early first-round selections, the Hawks have their latest start to a draft since 2018. They will dangle Carlton's future first-round selection to try to buy back into the early stages of this year's group but will be among a few bidders there but could also trade out of pick 33 and shift back. The Hawks are set to use two picks at the draft, with a handful of names linked to their selections. Hard runner Hamish Davis is one from Claremont, wingman Christian Moraes could be on the board and taller midfielder Jack Ough is another they have spent time with recently. Tall forward Thomas Sims presents as an option if they want to add another key position big man to their development group, as is athletic South Australian Charlie Nicholls. The Hawks have nominated NGA midfield beast Cody Anderson and could grab him later on, while they will re-list Jack Gunston through the pre-season draft after he nominated for that intake following the triple premiership star's delisting and commitment from the club to re-select him.

Draft picks: 5, 9, 79 (likely to use three selections)

All of the Dees' work during the trade period was done in securing pick No.9 off the Bombers, giving Melbourne back-to-back years of two first-round selections. Clubs have gone to them with offers for pick No.9, but it's very hard to see them moving from their draft hand. After the early selections, the Demons will use one more national draft selection. They've shown some interest in Werribee mature-aged small forward Jack Henderson, who dominated this season averaging 22 disposals and booting 15.3, and the same for Oakeligh midfielder Zane Cochrane, Bendigo forward Archer Day-Wicks and speedy small Mitch Kirkwood-Scott. The Demons are also expected to grab NGA prospect Ricky Mentha jnr, most likely as a category B rookie consideration, while they can match a bid on intercept defender Riak Andrew, younger brother of Gold Coast's Mac. They will upgrade Judd McVee and Jake Melksham to the senior list.

Draft picks: 2, 62, 76, 86 (likely to use three selections)

The Roos have been proactive on the trade talk front, putting the No.2 pick on the table during the trade period and again through the pick swaps window. There's been discussions with Adelaide, Richmond, Melbourne, St Kilda and all the clubs in their range around pushing back down the draft board and gathering multiple picks, but so far nobody has bitten. Adelaide looks the last chance in a slide from No.2 to 4 but the Roos will put a price on that and it appears unlikely now. The Kangaroos have also put their future first-round pick firmly up for grabs to buy back into the second half of the first round of the draft and double dip on early talent and will attempt it again as the draft unfolds. They want to use three picks at the draft. Their last could be used to list father-son River Stevens, the son of club great Anthony, or he could get through as a rookie. Half-forward Josh Dolan as well as other small forwards have been linked as possible options later on if available.

Draft picks: 13, 29, 36, 50 (likely to use three or four selections)

Which direction the Power go with their first pick at the draft could dictate the rest of proceedings for the remainder of their intake. If they go tall at No.13, could they back it up again with their second pick and look at Northern Knights prospect Thomas Sims? He will be in the frame there. The likes of hard half-back Harrison Oliver and midfield brute Cooper Hynes will also come under strong consideration for the Power with their second pick if available, as will forward/midfielders Ollie Hannaford and Tom Gross and runners Josh Dolan and Christian Moraes. The Power have not nominated Rome Burgoyne or Louie Montgomery under father-son rules so won't be grabbing them, but could take Thomas Cochrane, the son of former Power midfielder Stuart, as a rookie pick. They have first access to NGA small forward Ben Barrett, who could attract a late bid but may also get through as a category B rookie. They will upgrade rookie Jed McEntee to the senior list.

Draft picks: 1, 6, 10, 11, 18, 20, 23, 24 (likely to use seven or eight selections)

It's the draft of the Tiger and the thrill of the night on Wednesday, with Richmond expected to use the majority – if not all – of its allocated top-30 picks. The Tigers have fielded trade offers but won't be packaging to go up to pick No.2 and are expected to take at least their first four picks to the draft as it stands. For the last four – 18, 20, 23 and then 24 to open night two – clubs are expected to throw future first-round picks at the Tigers as part of very attractive pick packages. The No.24 pick that will be the first of the second day will also get plenty of interest as that spot has become in-demand since the draft became a two-night event. Currently Richmond has 27 senior-list players, so using all eight of their picks in the first round is a chance, but they will also upgrade rookie Tylar Young to the senior list. They've recently done some work on back-end draft prospects, indicating if they do make a trade they could grab a late pick and eye using a selection deep into night two.

Draft picks: 7, 8, 32, 47, 80, 88 (likely to use five or six selections)

It is going to be a busy couple of nights for the Saints. They are in the sights of clubs wanting to trade up the order to pick No.8 and will have a decision to make, while also having their future first-rounder on the table for the right price and player. In total they could make around six draft selections. They have nominated Elwood Peckett, the son of former player Justin, as a father-son but have made no commitment to taking him, while the same goes for NGA pair Adrian Cole and Lennox Hofmann. A bid for Hofmann could come in the 30s. Expect the Saints to grab a ruckman in there somewhere (potentially as a rookie) and they have looked at WA mature-ager Lachie Blakiston and Norwood big man Harry Boyd as well as young ruckman Aiden Riddle. If Alex Dodson is there at 32 he would have to be looked at closely too. West Australian midfield pair Cody Angove and Hugh Boxshall could be in the mix, they have done work on defender James Barrat, while the Saints have also assessed Tom Ryan, a Sydney Academy prospect who is a tall forward and the cousin of Richmond's Samson. St Kilda will upgrade rookie pair Cooper Sharman and Max Heath to the senior list.

Draft picks: 19, 22, 44, 59, 85, 91 (likely to use three or four selections)

The Swans will look to package up picks and move up the board if a player they like is available in the early teens, so watch for that activity on the opening night. Should they hold, they are likely to use at least one and maybe two more picks later in the draft on night two. There's a stack of players they have done work on, including half-back Angus Clarke, tall defender Riak Andrew, midfielder Luke Kennedy and ruckman Jacob Molier. VFL prospect Riley Bice has also been looked at as has small forward Rhys Unwin and versatile defender Blake Leidler, while medium forward Sam Davidson is another in the mix. A bid is expected to come for Swans Academy prospect Joel Cochran so they will have a decision to make on him. They have done a medical on former Blue David Cuningham and also met with delisted Saint Ben Paton, with the pair a chance to be invited as train-on players over the pre-season should the Swans hold over a rookie pick. Aaron Francis has nominated only for the pre-season draft so will be re-selected by the Swans then.

Draft picks: 12, 26, 72, 77, 87, 92 (likely to use three or four selections)

The Eagles will use at least one of their late picks and possibly two after their top-30 selections come through. They are among the clubs to be open to spending a future first-round pick to get back into the early stages of this year's pool, but it would be the selection tied to Hawthorn and not their own. A bid for NGA prospect Malakai Champion appears more unlikely than likely so the Eagles could land the exciting small forward as a category B rookie, while they have also looked at key position tall Tom Bell as a potential late or rookie pick. If he's still on the board at their third selection VFL prospect Sam Davidson may also be a contender, although he's likely to be gone. Coby Burgiel, who was delisted by the Eagles at the end of the season, will train with the club in the summer to win back a spot on the rookie list while delisted Saints Olli Hotton and James Van Es have also captured the Eagles' interest as potential train-on prospects to resurrect their careers during the SSP window. Local WAFL product Michael Sellwood could also be a train-on option.

Draft picks: 17, 25, 35, 48, 83, 90 (likely to use four or five selections)

The Dogs will use as at least four picks across both nights of the draft and there should be some quality options available at their third live pick. Midfielder Hugh Boxshall, who has some Josh Dunkley traits in his size and strength, could be around the mark as will half-back Lachie Jaques, who has been linked to clubs in the second round. Runner Hamish Davis and midfielder/forward Tom Gross are others in that group of possible contenders for the Dogs. Geelong Falcons midfielder Xavier Ivisic and dashing defender Blake Leidler could be worth a look later on in the piece.