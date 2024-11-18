Former Hawks and Power forward Chad Wingard has joined the AFL after retiring at season's end

Flying Boomerangs coach Chad Wingard looks on during the Diversity Series Match 2 against the World Team on October 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

DUAL All-Australian forward Chad Wingard has landed a job inside AFL headquarters, months after hanging up his boots.

Wingard is set to spend five days a week working at the AFL as Indigenous and social policy officer around his growing media commitments across multiple platforms, including bringing his own brand of insight and analysis to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live App in 2025.

The 31-year-old will work under the guidance of Executive General Manager Inclusion and Social Policy, Tanya Hosch, and Head of Indigenous and Social Policy, Jade Adams, becoming the latest former player to join the League after Geelong great Joel Selwood and AFLW champion Erin Phillips late last year.

Wingard will work on the cultural safety framework, which was developed to guide all club and industry members on the importance of social, emotional and cultural wellbeing for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players and staff.

The former Port Adelaide and Hawthorn star did not add to his 218 games in 2024 due to multiple soft tissue setbacks across the season, retiring at the start of September.

Wingard signed a one-year extension with the Hawks in the weeks after tearing his Achilles in August last year and was closing in on an AFL return in May before suffering the first of several frustrating setbacks, which ultimately curtailed his decorated career.

Andrew Gaff and Chad Wingard look on during a lap of honour at the Toyota AFL Grand Final on September 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The South Australian provided special comments on ABC Radio across the 2024 season and is expected to increase his media presence in 2025.

Wingard was highly rated at Hawthorn for speaking up on matters close to his heart and now has the opportunity to make an impact across all 18 clubs and beyond in his new role.

After being selected at pick No.6 in the 2011 Telstra AFL Draft, Wingard played 147 games for the Power before adding 71 appearances with Hawthorn across six seasons at Waverley Park.