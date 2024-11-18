The Lions are excited as they prepare to match a bid on the second son of triple premiership player Marcus Ashcroft

Levi Ashcroft with his best on ground medal after the match between the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys and Footscray Bulldogs at Whitten Oval, April 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MUCH like his older brother Will, Levi Ashcroft has one specific skill that sets him apart from most elite junior players, says Brisbane recruiting manager Steve Conole.

The Lions will add the second son of triple premiership player Marcus Ashcroft to their ranks on Wednesday night when they match what is expected to be an early bid at the Telstra AFL Draft.

Following in the footsteps of Will, who won a Norm Smith Medal in just his 31st AFL game, Levi has a fantastic platform following a great junior career.

The midfield ace won three premierships with the Sandringham Dragons and was a two-time under-18 All-Australian among a host of other awards.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's Gettable Draft Countdown, Conole said the 17-year-old shared some traits with his brother.

"The thing that strikes out first is they're such clean ball-handlers, and their ability to distribute in various facets of the game is exceptional compared to most kids that come through," he said.

"Levi spent a bit more time as a high half-forward, which may well be his starting AFL position, and they're both really strong team-first players.

"That ability to distribute to the person in the best position is not always that common with the elite talented junior kids.

"We're pretty excited to have them both in the Lions."

Brisbane will also acquire Academy graduate Sam Marshall, who Conole expects to be matching a bid on in the 20s.

Marshall played alongside Ashcroft at Sandringham and was adjudged best on ground in their Grand Final win.

"I thought both Levi and Sam were both exceptional through that whole finals campaign. Sam just peaked at the right time," Conole said.

"It was good to see him rewarded with some midfield time and he really flourished late in the year."

Conole also confirmed Brisbane would take a third, and possibly fourth, player at the draft and would continue trading picks for more points on the night.