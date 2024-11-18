A host of clubs are dangling future picks in an attempt to get back into the 2024 draft

North Melbourne's Will Thursfield on Gettable Draft Countdown on November 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne and St Kilda are among a number of clubs who are dangling lucrative future picks in an effort to add to their Telstra AFL Draft stocks ahead of Wednesday night's first round.

The Kangas will take a future star with their pick 2 but have made it clear to rival teams that they are willing to also part with a future first-round selection to get back into the first round later in the evening.

Essendon and Gold Coast, who both have multiple future first-round picks at their disposal, are also among the clubs hoping to trade back into this year's draft after matching bids on Academy guns Isaac Kako and Leo Lombard respectively.

Geelong is another side that is trying to trade its way into the draft's first round, while Sydney is also a trade watch as the Swans mull their options with its picks at No.19 and 22.

Speaking to AFL.com.au's Gettable Draft Countdown on Monday, North Melbourne recruiting manager Will Thursfield again reiterated the club's desire to get its hands on multiple picks inside the first round of the draft.

"Because of the guys we brought in during the trade period, we've only got picks No.2 and 62 at the moment. To get something in between that would be nice," Thursfield said.

"It'll come down to who is there, what's the cost of getting back in, all of those things. But we'll be working the phones.

"It's more around who is going to be there, as opposed to a number. Everyone will see it slightly differently. As we know, it's a very deep draft so there will be some appeal."

St Kilda is another club open to trading back into the draft's first round, while the Saints also have options to potentially split their back-to-back top 10 selections that fall at picks No.7 and 8.

"We're open to that, both picks on the night and future picks as well," St Kilda's executive general manager of football Dave Misson told AFL.com.au's Gettable Draft Countdown.

"We've had some clubs garnering interest with regard to splitting our picks, probably pick No.8 in particular. We really need to see how things play out on the night and make a decision on the night.

"We won't be going in with any preconceived ideas about splitting picks and future picks. We'll just see how things fall in the first few selections."

North Melbourne had also tentatively put its No.2 selection on the table throughout the trade period, but the Kangas now look more likely to retain the pick ahead of Wednesday night.

"I think it's been a bit overstated, our willingness to move (pick 2)," Thursfield said.

"Pick No.2 is a very, very good pick and we're hoping it's a star player. We're very happy sitting there, but we're not ruling anything out."