Brady Grey looks on during the round 20 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on August 5, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has appointed ex-Fremantle midfielder Brady Grey as its new Indigenous player development manager.

Grey played 41 games for the Dockers between 2014-18 and has since enjoyed premiership success as a player at Peel Thunder at WAFL level, but joined the Pies this week in his new role.

The 29-year-old has also held coaching jobs at AFLW level at Hawthorn and Fremantle, as well as development coaching roles at the Dockers, while he has worked in Indigenous player development and Indigenous player liaison positions at both clubs.

Drafted to Fremantle at pick No.58 from Burnie in Tasmania in the 2013 draft, Grey is expected to also take on a playing role as part of Collingwood's VFL program having departed WAFL club Peel Thunder last week.

Grey played 20 games for the Thunder this season, averaging 19.5 disposals, while he was also part of the team's WAFL Grand Final victory over East Perth in September.

Collingwood will be looking to return to finals under coach Craig McRae at AFL level in 2025, having finished this season in ninth place with a 12-9-2 record.