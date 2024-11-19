Father-son prospects Lucas and Ben Camporeale will be Carlton players after this year's draft. The club just isn't sure when

Ben and Lucas Camporeale after the 2023 AFL Futures game on the MCG on Grand Final day. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has worked through "dozens" of scenarios ahead of this week's Telstra AFL Draft as it prepares to match bids for Camporeale twins, Ben and Lucas.

Although they're not expected to go inside the first 30 selections, Carlton recruiting manager Mick Agresta told AFL.com.au's Gettable Draft Countdown the Blues were largely still in the dark.

"We're really well prepared," Agresta said.

"We've got dozens of scenarios with where the bids might come and how we can do the best thing for the football club."

Carlton is currently armed with the coveted pick No.3, followed by selections 38, 63, 68, 69 and 71.

Agresta said the Blues were unsure which son of former great Scott would get bid on first, let alone how far into the draft.

"If that's before 38, so be it, if it's post, we've got some scenarios there as well," he said.

"They're completely different players, not just the left and right foot.

"Lucas [is] a bit more outside, and he can play half-back as well. He showed his versatility going inside at the back end of the season.

"Ben's your natural ball winner, but he's really strong overhead.

"The one thing they have in common is they're unbelievable competitors. For those that get to watch them in school footy or Glenelg, you can hear how vocal and how competitive they are, especially with each other."

Lucas and Ben Camporeale pose for a photo during the Telstra AFL Draft Combine on October 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Although keeping tight-lipped about the club's first selection, Agresta said it was considering five players at the top end of the draft.

Carlton moved up the board during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period when it first initiated a deal to get Hawthorn's pick No.14 and then packaged that with its existing No.12 to send to West Coast for the third overall pick.

"Some clubs wait until the end, use that time in trade period to put that time pressure on, whereas we went the other way … once we had the two first-rounders we had a lot more flexibility, and once the opportunity to get to the real pointy end, we grabbed it with both hands."