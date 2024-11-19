St Kilda follow Adelaide and Gold Coast in unveiling a new club crest for 2025

Jack Sinclair models a St Kilda guernsey with its new logo in November, 2024. Picture: St Kilda FC

ST KILDA has unveiled a new crest for the first time in almost 30 years, becoming the third club in the past fortnight to complete a rebranding after Gold Coast and Adelaide.

The crest has featured on the Saints' guernsey in various iterations and sizes since 1933 and hasn't been altered since 1995, making it the oldest logo in the AFL until now.

After beginning the research process to update the brand in September 2023, the Saints have a bold new crest ahead of the 2025 season after consulting current and former players, supporter groups and members, key stakeholders and consultants.

The Saints have replaced 'St K. F. C.' with 'St Kilda' and included the club's establishment year of 1873.

The club's motto, Fortius Quo Fidelius, will now be located in the hemline of the guernsey, rather than in the ribbon of the crest.

"We understand the significance of modifying such an iconic symbol, so ensured we engaged in a thorough consultation process with a range of stakeholders from a cross-section of our diverse supporter base," St Kilda CEO Carl Dilena said.

"Through these focus groups, clear themes were identified as integral for our club's logo. Most importantly, retaining the crest itself was a non-negotiable.

"We fully understand how important the symbol is to everyone affiliated with St Kilda and hope this change to a modernised and updated crest continues to uphold what our club proudly stands for.

"By having our club name and year of establishment front and centre, it paints a very clear picture for football and non-football people alike.

"While we are looking forward as a club in pursuit of success, we will always respect tradition and honour the past to acknowledge the journey we have been on for over 151 years and Fortius Quo

Fidelius will remain at the heart of our club, undoubtedly."



St Kilda's home, away and clash guernseys will be unveiled in the coming days, with the new crest revealed just ahead of the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft.

The Saints currently hold two top ten picks – No.7 and 8 – and the club could reveal its new guernsey for 2025 by handing it to their two top draftees on stage at Marvel Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Saints also have picks 32, 47, 80 and 88 in this week's draft.