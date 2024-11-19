Draft guru Cal Twomey says St Kilda's midfield stocks will still be enhanced during the draft, even if they miss out on the very top end talent

Ross Lyon during the match between Carlton and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA fans can rest easy – a midfield boost is set to come your way in some form on Wednesday night.

The reveal of Cal Twomey's much-anticipated Phantom Draft on Monday was met with dismay from a host of Saints supporters, with Twomey tipping running machine Tobie Travaglia and versatile tall Alix Tauru to land at Moorabbin with their two top-10 picks.

The response from Saints fans was shock at the prospect of their club passing up the chance to grab one or two premium frontline midfielders in what has long been regarded as an exceptional draft.

But Twomey says the club's midfield stocks will still be enhanced during the draft, even if they miss out on the very top end talent.

"There's been a lot of talk around midfielders for the Saints, but I think they're just outside the bracket of the premium midfielders in this year's group," Twomey said on Gettable Draft Countdown on Tuesday.

"And I think Tobie Travaglia can be a midfielder and will be a midfielder in time. I think that's absolutely in his prospects. Worst case is he's a 200-game half-back or wingman and a pretty good player.

"And Tauru, yes he's not the midfield option yet, but he could be at some point. He is the 'could be anything' player in this year's draft.

"What number was Charlie Curnow back in his draft, around here? There's some similarities there around their prospects and power, in the air in particular."

Of the available midfielders in the draft, Twomey expects Sam Lalor, Finn O'Sullivan, Jagga Smith, Sid Draper, Harvey Langford and Josh Smillie to all be off the board by the time the Saints have their first pick.

That could change, however, if Adelaide opt to select Langford with its pick No.4 instead of local talent, Draper. Twomey believes in that scenario, the smooth-moving Draper could be passed over by Melbourne and Richmond and land at the Saints, who could then also pick one of Travaglia, Xavier Lindsey or Joe Berry with their second pick.

And with their third pick, which is currently pick 32, Twomey says a strong midfield option should still be available.

"There'll be some midfielders at their third pick as well, so I still think there'll be a really good player at their third selection too, the way it's panning out," he said.

"And Travaglia is going to be a midfielder in time, if it goes that way."

St Kilda's EGM of Football, Dave Misson, told Gettable Draft Countdown on Monday that the club's philosophy heading into the draft is simple.

"Simon Dalrymple is a very experienced recruiter has got a strong feeling that you just take the best players," Misson said.

"We'd probably hope there's a couple of mids at the time, but we're looking to take the best players at 7 and 8."

Twomey's Phantom Draft Late Mail, with all the late movements ahead of the first round of the draft, will be published on Tuesday night.