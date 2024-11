Cal Twomey talks through his Phantom Draft during a recording of Gettable Draft Countdown at AFL House on November 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, draft experts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge join all the dots as the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft approaches.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Cal walks through the machinations of his Phantom Draft

- What pick swaps could be on the table on draft night

- Where potential bids might come for Academy and father-sons prospects

- Cal and Riley's 2024 draft song

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.