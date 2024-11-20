Some greats of the game are expected to be on hand at Marvel Stadium on Wednesday night

Trent Cotchin, Jack Riewdolt and Trent Cotchin celebrate a win for Richmond against Collingwood in R8, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND legends Dustin Martin, Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt are among the greats of the game who are set to present club guernseys to new draftees on Wednesday night.

AFL.com.au's Gettable Draft Countdown show has revealed the full list of expected guernsey presenters for the first round of the Telstra AFL Draft, which will be held at Marvel Stadium.

Along with Martin, Cotchin and Riewoldt, premiership players Dylan Grimes and David Astbury are set to present jumpers to new Tigers, with Richmond poised to take up to five players in the first round.

.@CalTwomey believes Dustin Martin is set to play a role at the Telstra AFL Draft tonight 🐯



Watch @gettable_afl Draft Countdown: https://t.co/e9dIHGWzL0 pic.twitter.com/wXyxlTTBqS — AFL (@AFL) November 19, 2024

Greats of the game like Dustin Fletcher, Chris Johnson, Lance Whitnall and Brett Kirk are also expected to pass on new guernseys to the draftees at their respective clubs.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey has reported that Martin is set to present to the No.1 pick, which is expected to be powerful midfielder Sam Lalor.

"If that did happen, I think that would be a really special moment," Lalor said on Gettable Draft Countdown on Wednesday morning.

"Who better to present it than, in my opinion, the best player I've ever watched. If that did happen, that'd be really cool and a moment I'd remember for the rest of my life."

"If that did happen it would be so cool and a moment that I would remember for the rest of my life." 🥰



Sam Lalor joined the team on @gettable_afl Draft Countdown: https://t.co/e9dIHGWzL0 pic.twitter.com/zNjhQAc29b — AFL (@AFL) November 19, 2024

Of the 18 clubs, Brisbane, Collingwood, Essendon, Geelong, Gold Coast and Hawthorn currently do not hold a first-round pick.

However, the Lions (Levi Ashcroft and Sam Marshall), Bombers (Isaac Kako) and Suns (Leo Lombard) are still set to take a player on Wednesday night when they match bids on players tied to them.

The Cats and Hawks could still feature on Wednesday night if they can pull off a pick trade to get into the first round. The expected guernsey presenters for the Cats (Shannon Byrnes) and Hawks (Jarryd Roughead) will already be at Marvel Stadium given they hold roles in the respective recruiting teams.

The Magpies, whose first pick is currently pick 52, are not expected to feature in the first round.

Draftees receiving their new guernseys from clubs greats has been a growing tradition for the opening night of the draft, which has been transformed into an in-person event in recent years.

The past three No.1 picks - Harley Reid (received from Nic Naitanui), Aaron Cadman (Toby Greene) and Jason Horne-Francis (Malcolm Blight) - were all handed their guernseys from greats at their new clubs.

Expected guernsey presenters

Adelaide: Nathan van Berlo

Brisbane: Chris Johnson

Carlton: Lance Whitnall

Collingwood: N/A

Essendon: Dustin Fletcher

Fremantle: Justin Longmuir

Geelong: Shannon Byrnes

Greater Western Sydney: Tom Green

Gold Coast: Jake Rogers

Hawthorn: Jarryd Roughead

Melbourne: Nathan Jones

North Melbourne: Keith Greig

Port Adelaide: Matthew Primus

Richmond: Dustin Martin, Trent Cotchin, Jack Riewoldt, Dylan Grimes, David Astbury

St Kilda: Andrew Thompson, Justin Koschitzke

Sydney: Brett Kirk

West Coast: John Worsfold

Western Bulldogs: Mitch Wallis