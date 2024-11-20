The Saints' two top-10 picks are ready to make their mark, they tell Josh Gabelich after night one of the Telstra AFL Draft

Alix Tauru and Tobie Travaglia join St Kilda at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has produced iconic blond superstars in the past like champion forward Nick Riewoldt and the late, great Trevor Barker, but now the Saints hope the club's two top-10 picks can become the next poster boys at Moorabbin.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon read out Tobie Travaglia's name at pick No.8 at Wednesday night's 2024 Telstra AFL Draft, before Alix Tauru joined his Vic Country teammate in red, white and black at pick No.10 after Gold Coast matched the Saints' bid for Academy graduate Leo Lombard at pick No.9.

The Saints have only had four top-10 selections in the past decade – Mattaes Phillipou (No.10, 2022), Max King (No.4, 2018), Hunter Clark (No.7, 2017) and Nick Coffield (No.8, 2017) – but now have two highly rated teens to help St Kilda's pursuit of an elusive second premiership.

Greater Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley gave Travaglia a cheeky clip about the bright colour of his hair at the Draft Combine at the MCG in October, after the Bendigo Pioneers product finished second in the 2km time trial.

St Kilda has been aggressively pursuing big-name midfielders across the past few years and believe Travaglia can develop into a permanent midfielder after being named at half-back in the Marsh Under-18 All-Australian team and the Coates Talent League Team of the Year.

"It definitely is (where I want to play), maybe not straight away, but in a few years' time I can definitely fulfil that role as a midfielder," Travaglia said on Wednesday night.

"I feel like that suits me being a really competitive person. I feel like I can definitely play midfield in a few years' time."

Travaglia models his game on Hawthorn star Will Day, who travelled a similar path as a junior – he was selected at pick No.13 in the 2019 draft – before spreading his wings as a midfielder to win the 2023 Peter Crimmins Medal. They are both managed by Tom McConville and Brett Deledio from Mac's Sports and have spent time together this year.

"For me, I'd love to play like Will Day," Travaglia said.

"I've got the same management group as Will. Got to have a bit to do with him, I speak to him a bit, so definitely he is someone I model my game on.

Tobie Travaglia poses for a photo after being drafted by St Kilda at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"He told me to enjoy the grind; that's the best part about it, make that a positive thing."

Travaglia was involved in the defining moment of the under-18 championships inside the same building he learned his fate on Wednesday night. Back in July, Travaglia conceded a free kick and then copped a 50m penalty for dissent in the final minute, handing Luke Trainor, who was selected by Richmond at pick No.21, with a shot from the top of the square to seal the title for Vic Metro.

That moment has been analysed by recruiters, media and football fans in the months since, but proved to be a valuable lesson for Travaglia. It stung, but he moved on. Geelong icon Joel Selwood reached out and told him not to let it define him.

"I did actually gain a fair bit from it," he said. "It was very character building; it was the first time I've had to react to something like that so significant. I felt like the way I reacted to it has made me a better person. I didn't dwell on it too much. I feel like it's good positive signs for the future."

No one taken in the first 10 picks has risen from further back this year than Tauru. The Warragul product managed only two appearances for Gippsland Power last year due to a range of injuries that cost him four months of football.

Tauru then missed two months in the first half of 2024 due to a hip injury before getting back on the park in June where he rocketed up draft boards the longer the season progressed.

"I didn't think I was going to get drafted for a lot of my life until halfway through this year. I'm not trying to be humble, but I never expected anything or had any expectations," Tauru said.

"I started hearing my name out there and whatever, but you've got to tell yourself nothing is certain. I never got it in my mind that I was already drafted, I just kept working hard."

The 193cm defender has drawn comparisons with five-time All-Australian Tom Stewart and Hawthorn captain James Sicily after settling in defence in the second half of 2024.

"I think I always had it in me," Tauru said. "Obviously, though, the injuries I had, a lot of road bumps in the journey, but I found my position, the coaches trusted me to play there and that just let me shine and show my real talent."

After being interviewed by all 18 clubs ahead of the draft, Tauru becomes just the second player with Swedish heritage – his dad was born in the Scandinavian nation – and now has his sights on playing against Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round one next year.

"I think round one is always the goal," he said.

"You try and play at the highest level you can. I'm looking forward to training and getting into it."