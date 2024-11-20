A blockbuster trade late in the first round of the draft has added intrigue to night two

Jobe Shanahan looks on during the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

KEY FORWARDS Jobe Shanahan and Jack Whitlock are the top prospects still on the board ahead of the second night of the Telstra AFL Draft.

The opening night of the draft finished with a huge move as North Melbourne traded its future first-round pick to Richmond in exchange for pick No.27 and the Tigers' 2025 second-round pick.

The Kangaroos selected versatile tall Matt Whitlock, Jack's twin brother, with the Tigers still holding the first pick of night two of the draft on Thursday.

That selection is often targeted by rival clubs with time to make offers to kickstart the second night of the draft, but whether the Tigers want to move it on this year remains to be seen after the trade with North.

Speaking after the first round, Richmond talent manager Blair Hartley said the Tigers would assess all their options.

"We really rated (the depth of talent) but if we could maximise our position for next year as well and it worked for us, we'd look at it," Hartley said.

"We'll assess everything (in regards to pick 28). There's options in trading back as well, and there's still some pretty handy players on the board.

"So we're excited to see how the next 24 hours play out. It's a non-stop business, this one. I'd love to go and have a beer but I think the phone will still be running pretty hot. We've already had a couple of calls."

Jack Whitlock kicked 25 goals in 12 games for the Murray Bushrangers in the Coates Talent League this year, while Shanahan made his mark late in the season with Essendon's VFL side.

Jasper Alger is another player who could go in the second round, while the Western Bulldogs, who have picks No.29 and No.31, have interest in Christian Moraes.

Catch night two of the Telstra AFL Draft on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App from 7pm AEDT.