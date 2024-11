Hear from all the top draftees after the opening night of the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft

Finn O'Sullivan with fellow first-round picks Colby McKercher, Zane Duursma, George Wardlaw and Harry Sheezel. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, we catch up with some of the top draftees.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- A "surreal feeling" for No.1 pick and new Tiger Sam Lalor

- New Roo Finn O'Sullivan had Harry Sheezel and George Wardlaw visit

- A dream come true for Carlton recruit Jagga Smith

- Sid Draper is targeting a round one debut for the Crows

