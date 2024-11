The AFL Daily team take a deep dive into your club's year and look ahead to the 2025 campaign

(clockwise from left) Matthew Nicks, Tom McCartin, Scott Pendlebury and Sam Darcy. Pictures: AFL Photos

SUMMER is about to begin, but the 18 AFL clubs are already looking ahead to the 2025 men's premiership season.

With the dust settled on the 2024 campaign and lists all but complete after the trade and draft periods, take a look at what's in store for your club in 2025.

Over the past month, the team at AFL Daily has taken a close look at your club's fortunes, where things went right and wrong in 2024, and the people under the most pressure next year

Join Damian Barrett, Sarah Olle, Nat Edwards, Josh Gabelich, Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook for a bite-sized look at your club as the pre-season begins in earnest.

(Episode recorded October 30)

(Episode recorded November 19)

(Episode recorded November 8)

(Episode recorded November 7)

(Episode recorded November 5)

(Episode recorded November 6)

(Episode recorded November 15)

(Episode recorded November 1)

(Episode recorded November 13)

(Episode recorded November 12)

(Episode recorded October 31)

(Episode recorded October 28)

(Episode recorded November 14)

(Episode recorded October 25)

(Episode recorded November 4)

(Episode recorded November 18)

(Episode recorded October 29)

(Episode recorded November 9)