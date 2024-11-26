Champion Data has updated the Fantasy player lists in preparation for next season

Bailey Smith, Jason Horne-Francis and Nick Daicos. Pictures: AFL Photos

PLAYERS are easing back into training, but the team behind AFL Fantasy are continuing to burn up the track in a busy off-season as we get set for a bumper 2025.

While the Fantasy Draft rebuild is an exciting upgrade coaches will experience in the new year, some of the core elements of the game are being pieced together. Firstly, player positions.

Champion Data allocates player positions for the official Fantasy game of the AFL by considering where they line up during games. If a player appears in a position for more than 35 per cent of their game time, they will receive that allocation.

Dual-position players (DPPs) are those who have 35 per cent or more in two positions. 94 players will start the season with DPP, 53 of which have MID/FWD status.

Roles evolve for players every season and there are plenty of changes to Fantasy positions year-on-year. Some can be predicted based on the in-season DPP updates from the previous year.

The two highest averaging Fantasy FWDs in 2024, Dayne Zorko and Sam Flanders, are now available with DEF status and can no longer be selected in the forward line. The Lion and Sun performed magnificently in their half-back role in 2024, which pleased their Fantasy owners.

Popular MID/FWDs from last season, Isaac Heeney, Jye Caldwell and Harley Reid, are now listed as MID only while Hayden Young can no longer be selected as a DEF.

In his first three seasons, Nick Daicos has been a gift with DEF status, finishing among the best of the backs. He was the most used midfielder at Collingwood's centre bounces in 2024, seeing the full shift from half-back to become a key cog in the Pies' engine room.

Check out the full list of player positions for 2025 here

Who are the top ranked forwards now?

Starting last season as the highest priced available forward, Jack Macrae is again available in our forward lines. But next year he doesn’t have DPP and is listed as a straight FWD.

His fellow former Bulldogs who were traded in the off-season, Caleb Daniel to North Melbourne and Bailey Smith to Geelong, are both available as MID/FWDs.

A nice surprise is Jason Horne-Francis, who has the handy dual-position status. Port Adelaide's star midfielder spent enough time playing as a forward in 2024 to gain MID/FWD status and should be in the mix as one of the best available forwards in 2025.

Player Team Position 2024 Average 2024 Games Dylan Moore Haw FWD 92.0 23 Jason Horne-Francis PA MID/FWD 89.5 21 Brent Daniels GWS FWD 85.9 21 Gryan Miers Geel FWD 85.2 23 Jeremy Cameron Geel FWD 84.0 22 Mason Wood St K MID/FWD 82.6 18 Harry McKay Carl FWD 81.9 20 Izak Rankine Adel FWD 79.8 15 Alex Neal-Bullen Adel MID/FWD 79.0 23 Luke Jackson Frem FWD/RUC 78.6 23

How have the defenders changed?

Zorko and Flanders are the big names to have gained DEF status from last year. They were previously listed at MID/FWDs, which meant they were unable to add defender status during the DPP rollout in 2024.

Nic Martin was one of the most welcomed DPP additions following round six last year. He is available as a DEF to start the season. Will he spend more time on the wing and add MID status during the year?

Despite Harry Sheezel spending more time up the ground, he remains as a DEF only for 2025.

Player Team Position 2024 Average 2024 Games Harry Sheezel NM DEF 112.1 21 Lachie Whitfield GWS DEF 111.7 23 Dayne Zorko BL DEF 110.3 23 Sam Flanders GCS DEF/MID 107.8 22 Nic Martin Ess DEF 107.2 23 Nic Newman Carl DEF 102.6 23 Luke Ryan Frem DEF 102.1 23 Jack Sinclair St K DEF/MID 101.9 22 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera St K DEF 97.7 22 Jordan Clark Frem DEF 96.9 23

During the season, players who are allocated a single position can add a second if they qualify under the 35 per cent rule. These additions occur three times every season. In 2025, updates will be made ahead of round six, 12 and 18.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub.