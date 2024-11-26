IT'S time to start preparing.
The positions to start the 2025 AFL Fantasy season have been locked in by Champion Data.
Warnie from The Traders took you through all the major talking points, and now you can see every player and every position.
Check out the full list below.
Defenders
|
Player
|
Team
|
Position
|
Average 2024
|
Games
2024
|
Harry Sheezel
|
NM
|
DEF
|
112.1
|
21
|
Lachie Whitfield
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
111.7
|
23
|
Dayne Zorko
|
BL
|
DEF
|
110.3
|
23
|
Sam Flanders
|
GCS
|
DEF/MID
|
107.8
|
22
|
Nic Martin
|
Ess
|
DEF
|
107.2
|
23
|
Nic Newman
|
Carl
|
DEF
|
102.6
|
23
|
Luke Ryan
|
Frem
|
DEF
|
102.1
|
23
|
Jack Sinclair
|
St K
|
DEF/MID
|
101.9
|
22
|
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
|
St K
|
DEF
|
97.7
|
22
|
Jordan Clark
|
Frem
|
DEF
|
96.9
|
23
|
Max Holmes
|
Geel
|
DEF/MID
|
94.5
|
23
|
Dan Houston
|
Coll
|
DEF
|
94.0
|
22
|
Bailey Dale
|
WB
|
DEF
|
92.6
|
23
|
Liam Duggan
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
88.7
|
21
|
Jordan Ridley
|
Ess
|
DEF
|
88.4
|
9
|
Tom Stewart
|
Geel
|
DEF
|
87.6
|
22
|
James Sicily
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
87.4
|
20
|
Karl Amon
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
87.0
|
23
|
Archie Roberts
|
Ess
|
DEF/MID
|
85.0
|
4
|
Andrew McGrath
|
Ess
|
DEF
|
84.2
|
23
|
Mason Redman
|
Ess
|
DEF
|
83.9
|
21
|
Jason Johannisen
|
WB
|
DEF
|
83.8
|
9
|
Daniel Rioli
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
83.5
|
23
|
Mitchell Hinge
|
Adel
|
DEF
|
82.7
|
22
|
Zac Fisher
|
NM
|
DEF
|
82.4
|
18
|
Colby McKercher
|
NM
|
DEF
|
82.3
|
16
|
Trent Rivers
|
Melb
|
DEF/MID
|
82.0
|
23
|
Nick Blakey
|
Syd
|
DEF
|
82.0
|
23
|
Nick Vlastuin
|
Rich
|
DEF
|
81.5
|
22
|
Jayden Short
|
Rich
|
DEF
|
80.5
|
22
|
Harry Himmelberg
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
80.4
|
23
|
Jeremy McGovern
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
80.4
|
19
|
Christian Salem
|
Melb
|
DEF
|
80.3
|
17
|
Kane Farrell
|
PA
|
DEF
|
78.4
|
22
|
Jarman Impey
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
77.7
|
23
|
Mitch Duncan
|
Geel
|
DEF
|
77.5
|
20
|
Lachie Ash
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
77.4
|
17
|
Oliver Florent
|
Syd
|
DEF
|
76.5
|
23
|
Alex Sexton
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
76.3
|
15
|
Matt Roberts
|
Syd
|
DEF
|
76.1
|
20
|
Jake Lloyd
|
Syd
|
DEF/MID
|
75.9
|
23
|
Steven May
|
Melb
|
DEF
|
75.8
|
19
|
Darcy Wilmot
|
BL
|
DEF
|
75.1
|
23
|
Miles Bergman
|
PA
|
DEF/MID
|
75.1
|
23
|
Zach Guthrie
|
Geel
|
DEF
|
75.0
|
23
|
Wil Powell
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
74.7
|
18
|
John Noble
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
74.4
|
20
|
Harry Perryman
|
Coll
|
DEF
|
74.0
|
19
|
Callum Wilkie
|
St K
|
DEF
|
73.9
|
23
|
Josh Battle
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
73.7
|
23
|
Connor Idun
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
72.6
|
23
|
Nick Haynes
|
Carl
|
DEF
|
71.5
|
8
|
Brayden Maynard
|
Coll
|
DEF
|
71.0
|
23
|
Lawson Humphries
|
Geel
|
DEF
|
70.9
|
9
|
Adam Saad
|
Carl
|
DEF
|
70.9
|
17
|
Callum Mills
|
Syd
|
DEF
|
69.8
|
6
|
Logan Evans
|
PA
|
DEF
|
69.6
|
10
|
Mitch McGovern
|
Carl
|
DEF
|
69.4
|
17
|
Josh Worrell
|
Adel
|
DEF
|
68.7
|
13
|
Lachlan Bramble
|
WB
|
DEF
|
68.7
|
23
|
Darcy Tucker
|
NM
|
DEF/MID
|
68.5
|
23
|
Jack Scrimshaw
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
67.6
|
22
|
Brodie Kemp
|
Carl
|
DEF
|
66.7
|
20
|
Lachie Weller
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
66.2
|
6
|
Heath Chapman
|
Frem
|
DEF
|
65.6
|
16
|
Ryan Burton
|
PA
|
DEF
|
65.6
|
13
|
Rory Lobb
|
WB
|
DEF
|
65.3
|
15
|
Max Michalanney
|
Adel
|
DEF
|
65.2
|
23
|
James Aish
|
Frem
|
DEF
|
65.2
|
20
|
Ryan Lester
|
BL
|
DEF
|
65.1
|
23
|
Jacob Weitering
|
Carl
|
DEF
|
64.8
|
21
|
Blake Hardwick
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
64.7
|
23
|
Jeremy Howe
|
Coll
|
DEF
|
64.5
|
19
|
Luke Nankervis
|
Adel
|
DEF
|
64.5
|
20
|
Mac Andrew
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
64.3
|
20
|
Brodie Smith
|
Adel
|
DEF
|
64.1
|
15
|
Tom Cole
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
64.0
|
23
|
Jayden Laverde
|
Ess
|
DEF
|
63.9
|
21
|
Harris Andrews
|
BL
|
DEF
|
63.5
|
22
|
Tom McDonald
|
Melb
|
DEF
|
63.1
|
22
|
Mark Keane
|
Adel
|
DEF
|
63.0
|
21
|
Jake Bowey
|
Melb
|
DEF
|
62.5
|
14
|
Wayne Milera
|
Adel
|
DEF
|
62.3
|
3
|
Jayden Hunt
|
WCE
|
DEF/MID
|
62.3
|
20
|
Aliir Aliir
|
PA
|
DEF
|
62.1
|
22
|
Nathan Broad
|
Rich
|
DEF
|
61.6
|
22
|
Bodhi Uwland
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
61.5
|
21
|
Connor Budarick
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
61.3
|
8
|
Corey Wagner
|
Frem
|
DEF
|
61.2
|
12
|
Joel Freijah
|
WB
|
DEF
|
61.1
|
12
|
Taylor Duryea
|
WB
|
DEF
|
61.0
|
21
|
Zac Williams
|
Carl
|
DEF/FWD
|
60.8
|
18
|
Noah Balta
|
Rich
|
DEF/FWD
|
60.8
|
19
|
Charlie Comben
|
NM
|
DEF
|
60.6
|
19
|
Jack Buckley
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
60.5
|
21
|
Conor McKenna
|
BL
|
DEF
|
60.4
|
14
|
Luke McDonald
|
NM
|
DEF
|
60.3
|
22
|
Jake Kolodjashnij
|
Geel
|
DEF
|
59.1
|
22
|
Josh Weddle
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
59.1
|
23
|
Judd McVee
|
Melb
|
DEF
|
59.0
|
23
|
Joel Jeffrey
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
58.8
|
12
|
Jimmy Webster
|
St K
|
DEF
|
58.8
|
15
|
Arie Schoenmaker
|
St K
|
DEF
|
58.8
|
4
|
Tom Barrass
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
58.7
|
18
|
Jordan Boyd
|
Carl
|
DEF
|
58.6
|
19
|
Brady Hough
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
58.5
|
23
|
Lachlan Cowan
|
Carl
|
DEF
|
56.5
|
16
|
Jake Lever
|
Melb
|
DEF
|
56.1
|
18
|
Brandon Walker
|
Frem
|
DEF
|
55.1
|
19
|
Sam De Koning
|
Geel
|
DEF
|
55.0
|
19
|
Mark O'Connor
|
Geel
|
DEF/MID
|
54.8
|
13
|
Jack Henry
|
Geel
|
DEF
|
54.5
|
23
|
Ben Miller
|
Rich
|
DEF
|
54.5
|
21
|
Ben McKay
|
Ess
|
DEF
|
54.2
|
23
|
Angus McLennan
|
St K
|
DEF
|
54.0
|
2
|
Lewis Young
|
Carl
|
DEF
|
53.9
|
8
|
Josh Sinn
|
PA
|
DEF
|
53.8
|
4
|
Sam Collins
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
53.5
|
23
|
Isaac Quaynor
|
Coll
|
DEF
|
53.2
|
23
|
Harry Cunningham
|
Syd
|
DEF
|
52.6
|
20
|
Sean Lemmens
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
52.3
|
3
|
Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|
Melb
|
DEF
|
52.3
|
6
|
Blake Howes
|
Melb
|
DEF
|
52.3
|
16
|
Marty Hore
|
Melb
|
DEF
|
52.2
|
6
|
Jacob Blight
|
Rich
|
DEF
|
52.0
|
3
|
Jack Payne
|
BL
|
DEF
|
51.9
|
14
|
Brennan Cox
|
Frem
|
DEF
|
51.8
|
9
|
Sam Taylor
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
51.5
|
16
|
Liam Jones
|
WB
|
DEF
|
51.4
|
20
|
Noah Answerth
|
BL
|
DEF
|
51.0
|
12
|
James Trezise
|
Rich
|
DEF
|
50.7
|
7
|
Liam Stocker
|
St K
|
DEF
|
50.7
|
16
|
Brandon Zerk-Thatcher
|
PA
|
DEF
|
50.3
|
23
|
Jed Bews
|
Geel
|
DEF
|
50.3
|
3
|
Charlie Ballard
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
50.2
|
23
|
Dougal Howard
|
St K
|
DEF
|
50.1
|
15
|
Aidan Corr
|
NM
|
DEF
|
49.8
|
23
|
Robbie Fox
|
Syd
|
DEF/FWD
|
49.7
|
16
|
Aaron Francis
|
Syd
|
DEF
|
49.6
|
5
|
Alex Pearce
|
Frem
|
DEF
|
49.5
|
15
|
Griffin Logue
|
NM
|
DEF
|
49.5
|
2
|
Esava Ratugolea
|
PA
|
DEF
|
49.4
|
20
|
Tom Brown
|
Rich
|
DEF
|
49.3
|
18
|
Darcy Moore
|
Coll
|
DEF
|
48.2
|
23
|
Darragh Joyce
|
BL
|
DEF
|
48.0
|
6
|
James Borlase
|
Adel
|
DEF
|
47.6
|
10
|
Callum Jamieson
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
47.5
|
4
|
Dane Rampe
|
Syd
|
DEF
|
47.3
|
18
|
Charlie Dean
|
Coll
|
DEF
|
47.1
|
8
|
Brandon Starcevich
|
BL
|
DEF
|
46.7
|
17
|
James O'Donnell
|
WB
|
DEF
|
46.6
|
13
|
Oleg Markov
|
Coll
|
DEF
|
45.8
|
12
|
Tom McCartin
|
Syd
|
DEF
|
45.5
|
19
|
Nick Murray
|
Adel
|
DEF
|
45.3
|
9
|
Lachie Jones
|
PA
|
DEF
|
44.8
|
18
|
Jackson Archer
|
NM
|
DEF
|
43.8
|
15
|
Buku Khamis
|
WB
|
DEF
|
43.7
|
17
|
Riley Hardeman
|
NM
|
DEF
|
43.3
|
3
|
Luke Cleary
|
WB
|
DEF
|
43.0
|
2
|
Leek Aleer
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
42.8
|
8
|
Jaxon Prior
|
Ess
|
DEF
|
42.5
|
4
|
Jordon Butts
|
Adel
|
DEF
|
42.0
|
15
|
Rory Atkins
|
PA
|
DEF
|
42.0
|
3
|
Alex Cincotta
|
Carl
|
DEF
|
41.9
|
16
|
Nick Coffield
|
WB
|
DEF
|
41.9
|
8
|
David Swallow
|
GCS
|
DEF/FWD
|
41.3
|
20
|
Harry Edwards
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
40.9
|
9
|
Connor O'Sullivan
|
Geel
|
DEF
|
40.0
|
1
|
Dylan Williams
|
PA
|
DEF
|
40.0
|
5
|
Tylar Young
|
Rich
|
DEF
|
39.1
|
9
|
Oisin Mullin
|
Geel
|
DEF
|
39.0
|
10
|
Kallan Dawson
|
NM
|
DEF
|
38.9
|
11
|
Joshua Draper
|
Frem
|
DEF
|
38.4
|
20
|
Joe Fonti
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
38.3
|
4
|
Lewis Melican
|
Syd
|
DEF
|
38.2
|
21
|
Oscar McDonald
|
Frem
|
DEF
|
38.0
|
1
|
Shadeau Brain
|
BL
|
DEF
|
37.4
|
9
|
Sam Frost
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
37.4
|
23
|
Jai Serong
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
37.3
|
4
|
Billy Frampton
|
Coll
|
DEF
|
37.2
|
18
|
Hugh Bond
|
Adel
|
DEF
|
36.4
|
7
|
Wil Parker
|
Coll
|
DEF
|
36.4
|
5
|
Karl Worner
|
Frem
|
DEF
|
36.0
|
4
|
Zaine Cordy
|
St K
|
DEF
|
35.6
|
8
|
Seamus Mitchell
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
34.8
|
10
|
Keidean Coleman
|
BL
|
DEF
|
34.0
|
1
|
Taj Woewodin
|
Melb
|
DEF
|
32.8
|
16
|
Josh Goater
|
NM
|
DEF
|
32.0
|
1
|
Miller Bergman
|
NM
|
DEF
|
31.7
|
3
|
Harvey Johnston
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
28.8
|
6
|
Tew Jiath
|
Coll
|
DEF
|
27.0
|
1
|
Kaleb Smith
|
Rich
|
DEF
|
26.3
|
4
|
Rhett Bazzo
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
26.0
|
1
|
Ben Paton
|
Syd
|
DEF/FWD
|
25.8
|
4
|
Josh Gibcus
|
Rich
|
DEF
|
25.5
|
2
|
Wil Dawson
|
NM
|
DEF
|
24.3
|
3
|
Zach Reid
|
Ess
|
DEF
|
17.0
|
1
|
Hugh Davies
|
Frem
|
DEF
|
16.0
|
2
|
Charlie Edwards
|
Adel
|
DEF/MID
|
|
|
Oscar Ryan
|
Adel
|
DEF
|
|
|
Karl Gallagher
|
Adel
|
DEF
|
|
|
Tom Doedee
|
BL
|
DEF
|
|
|
Luke Beecken
|
BL
|
DEF
|
|
|
Zane Zakostelsky
|
BL
|
DEF/RUC
|
|
|
Billy Wilson
|
Carl
|
DEF/MID
|
|
|
Harry O’Farrell
|
Carl
|
DEF
|
|
|
Harry Charleson
|
Carl
|
DEF/MID
|
|
|
Matt Duffy
|
Carl
|
DEF
|
|
|
Jakob Ryan
|
Coll
|
DEF
|
|
|
Joel Cochran
|
Coll
|
DEF
|
|
|
Saad El-Hawli
|
Ess
|
DEF/MID
|
|
|
Luamon Lual
|
Ess
|
DEF
|
|
|
Lewis Hayes
|
Ess
|
DEF
|
|
|
Angus Clarke
|
Ess
|
DEF
|
|
|
Jayden Nguyen
|
Ess
|
DEF/MID
|
|
|
Ollie Murphy
|
Frem
|
DEF
|
|
|
Cillian Burke
|
Geel
|
DEF
|
|
|
Lennox Hoffman
|
Geel
|
DEF
|
|
|
Jy Farrar
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
|
|
Caleb Graham
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
|
|
Cooper Bell
|
GCS
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
James Leake
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
|
|
Harrison Oliver
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
|
|
Josh Fahey
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
|
|
Bailey Macdonald
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
|
|
Bodie Ryan
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
|
|
James Blanck
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
|
|
William McCabe
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
|
|
Matt Hill
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
|
|
Noah Mraz
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
|
|
Jed Adams
|
Melb
|
DEF
|
|
|
Ricky Mentha
|
Melb
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Matt Whitlock
|
NM
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Jacob Moss
|
PA
|
DEF
|
|
|
Campbell Gray
|
Rich
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Luke Trainor
|
Rich
|
DEF
|
|
|
Liam O'Connell
|
St K
|
DEF
|
|
|
Tobie Travaglia
|
St K
|
DEF/MID
|
|
|
Alixzander Tauru
|
St K
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
James Barrat
|
St K
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
William Edwards
|
Syd
|
DEF
|
|
|
Patrick Snell
|
Syd
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Riley Bice
|
Syd
|
DEF
|
|
|
Riak Andrew
|
Syd
|
DEF
|
|
|
Blake Leidler
|
Syd
|
DEF
|
|
|
Bo Allan
|
WCE
|
DEF/MID
|
|
|
Ryan Gardner
|
WB
|
DEF
|
|
|
Jedd Busslinger
|
WB
|
DEF
|
|
|
Lachie Jaques
|
WB
|
DEF
|
|
Midfielders
Midfielders who have DPP are included only in their non-MID position
|
Player
|
Team
|
Position
|
Average
2024
|
Games
2024
|
Adam Treloar
|
WB
|
MID
|
110.0
|
22
|
Zach Merrett
|
Ess
|
MID
|
108.7
|
23
|
Errol Gulden
|
Syd
|
MID
|
108.5
|
23
|
Josh Dunkley
|
BL
|
MID
|
107.4
|
23
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
WB
|
MID
|
107.3
|
23
|
Jack Steele
|
St K
|
MID
|
106.6
|
23
|
Zak Butters
|
PA
|
MID
|
106.1
|
23
|
Sam Walsh
|
Carl
|
MID
|
106.1
|
19
|
Jordan Dawson
|
Adel
|
MID
|
105.3
|
22
|
Isaac Heeney
|
Syd
|
MID
|
105.2
|
21
|
Nick Daicos
|
Coll
|
MID
|
104.7
|
23
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
Frem
|
MID
|
104.6
|
23
|
Caleb Serong
|
Frem
|
MID
|
104.0
|
23
|
Noah Anderson
|
GCS
|
MID
|
104.0
|
23
|
Matt Crouch
|
Adel
|
MID
|
101.9
|
15
|
Lachie Neale
|
BL
|
MID
|
101.1
|
22
|
Patrick Cripps
|
Carl
|
MID
|
100.0
|
23
|
Tom Green
|
GWS
|
MID
|
99.9
|
23
|
Rory Laird
|
Adel
|
MID
|
99.3
|
23
|
Will Setterfield
|
Ess
|
MID
|
99.0
|
4
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
BL
|
MID
|
97.3
|
23
|
Connor Rozee
|
PA
|
MID
|
97.1
|
20
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
NM
|
MID
|
95.9
|
23
|
Tim Taranto
|
Rich
|
MID
|
95.5
|
15
|
Josh Kelly
|
GWS
|
MID
|
95.2
|
15
|
Josh Daicos
|
Coll
|
MID
|
94.8
|
23
|
Jye Caldwell
|
Ess
|
MID
|
94.5
|
23
|
Matt Rowell
|
GCS
|
MID
|
93.7
|
23
|
Chad Warner
|
Syd
|
MID
|
93.7
|
22
|
Touk Miller
|
GCS
|
MID
|
93.1
|
18
|
Hayden Young
|
Frem
|
MID
|
92.9
|
23
|
Darcy Parish
|
Ess
|
MID
|
91.6
|
12
|
Elliot Yeo
|
WCE
|
MID
|
90.9
|
20
|
Ollie Wines
|
PA
|
MID
|
90.7
|
22
|
Christian Petracca
|
Melb
|
MID
|
90.0
|
13
|
Blake Acres
|
Carl
|
MID
|
88.6
|
22
|
Tom Liberatore
|
WB
|
MID
|
87.5
|
17
|
Jack Viney
|
Melb
|
MID
|
87.4
|
23
|
Ed Richards
|
WB
|
MID
|
86.0
|
20
|
Tim Kelly
|
WCE
|
MID
|
85.9
|
20
|
Jai Newcombe
|
Haw
|
MID
|
85.8
|
23
|
Willem Drew
|
PA
|
MID
|
85.3
|
23
|
Lachlan Sholl
|
Adel
|
MID
|
85.3
|
20
|
Will Ashcroft
|
BL
|
MID
|
84.7
|
9
|
James Rowbottom
|
Syd
|
MID
|
84.7
|
21
|
Jarrod Berry
|
BL
|
MID
|
84.3
|
23
|
Jack Crisp
|
Coll
|
MID
|
83.1
|
23
|
George Hewett
|
Carl
|
MID
|
83.0
|
21
|
Sam Durham
|
Ess
|
MID
|
83.0
|
22
|
Jacob Hopper
|
Rich
|
MID
|
82.5
|
12
|
Xavier Duursma
|
Ess
|
MID
|
81.8
|
15
|
Bailey Scott
|
NM
|
MID
|
80.0
|
23
|
Jordan De Goey
|
Coll
|
MID
|
79.8
|
13
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
Geel
|
MID
|
79.6
|
14
|
Ed Langdon
|
Melb
|
MID
|
79.3
|
22
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
Coll
|
MID
|
79.2
|
20
|
Justin McInerney
|
Syd
|
MID
|
79.0
|
17
|
Tom Powell
|
NM
|
MID
|
78.7
|
23
|
Jack Bowes
|
Geel
|
MID
|
78.5
|
20
|
George Wardlaw
|
NM
|
MID
|
78.2
|
18
|
Tom Mitchell
|
Coll
|
MID
|
77.8
|
6
|
Massimo D'Ambrosio
|
Haw
|
MID
|
77.8
|
22
|
Clayton Oliver
|
Melb
|
MID
|
77.7
|
21
|
James Worpel
|
Haw
|
MID
|
77.6
|
23
|
Dylan Shiel
|
Ess
|
MID
|
77.2
|
9
|
Stephen Coniglio
|
GWS
|
MID
|
76.9
|
13
|
Jake Soligo
|
Adel
|
MID
|
76.9
|
23
|
Finn Callaghan
|
GWS
|
MID
|
76.9
|
22
|
Jase Burgoyne
|
PA
|
MID
|
76.6
|
20
|
Bailey Williams
|
WB
|
MID
|
75.3
|
23
|
Travis Boak
|
PA
|
MID
|
75.0
|
20
|
Will Day
|
Haw
|
MID
|
74.1
|
16
|
Conor Nash
|
Haw
|
MID
|
73.9
|
23
|
Brayden Fiorini
|
GCS
|
MID
|
73.8
|
12
|
Hunter Clark
|
St K
|
MID
|
73.5
|
11
|
Jeremy Sharp
|
Frem
|
MID
|
73.0
|
23
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
Coll
|
MID
|
73.0
|
22
|
Oliver Dempsey
|
Geel
|
MID
|
72.8
|
23
|
Adam Cerra
|
Carl
|
MID
|
72.6
|
12
|
Dion Prestia
|
Rich
|
MID
|
72.4
|
13
|
Callan Ward
|
GWS
|
MID
|
71.9
|
18
|
Tom Atkins
|
Geel
|
MID
|
71.3
|
20
|
Tanner Bruhn
|
Geel
|
MID
|
70.5
|
15
|
Marcus Windhager
|
St K
|
MID
|
70.4
|
15
|
Cooper Lord
|
Carl
|
MID
|
69.5
|
2
|
Mark Blicavs
|
Geel
|
MID
|
68.6
|
22
|
Billy Dowling
|
Adel
|
MID
|
68.1
|
9
|
Harley Reid
|
WCE
|
MID
|
66.8
|
20
|
Ryan Byrnes
|
St K
|
MID
|
66.6
|
15
|
Alex Davies
|
GCS
|
MID
|
66.1
|
7
|
Sam Clohesy
|
GCS
|
MID
|
65.8
|
20
|
Archie Perkins
|
Ess
|
MID
|
65.1
|
18
|
Tom Sparrow
|
Melb
|
MID
|
64.9
|
21
|
Jack Ross
|
Rich
|
MID
|
63.7
|
7
|
Paddy Dow
|
St K
|
MID
|
63.3
|
10
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
Geel
|
MID
|
63.3
|
4
|
Caleb Poulter
|
WB
|
MID
|
62.7
|
7
|
Oliver Hollands
|
Carl
|
MID
|
62.4
|
22
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
Frem
|
MID
|
62.0
|
22
|
Matthew Johnson
|
Frem
|
MID
|
62.0
|
19
|
James Peatling
|
Adel
|
MID
|
61.8
|
17
|
Isaac Cumming
|
Adel
|
MID
|
61.3
|
4
|
Jaspa Fletcher
|
BL
|
MID
|
60.4
|
23
|
Reuben Ginbey
|
WCE
|
MID
|
60.1
|
23
|
Chayce Jones
|
Adel
|
MID
|
59.8
|
16
|
Nat Fyfe
|
Frem
|
MID
|
59.7
|
22
|
Will Phillips
|
NM
|
MID
|
59.4
|
11
|
Caleb Windsor
|
Melb
|
MID
|
59.0
|
19
|
Brad Crouch
|
St K
|
MID
|
59.0
|
1
|
Sam Berry
|
Adel
|
MID
|
58.9
|
18
|
Will Graham
|
GCS
|
MID
|
58.6
|
17
|
Cam Mackenzie
|
Haw
|
MID
|
58.3
|
20
|
Zak Jones
|
St K
|
MID
|
57.4
|
13
|
Harry Morrison
|
Haw
|
MID
|
56.5
|
10
|
Oskar Baker
|
WB
|
MID
|
56.3
|
6
|
Josh Ward
|
Haw
|
MID
|
56.2
|
10
|
Edward Allan
|
Coll
|
MID
|
56.0
|
2
|
Ryan Angwin
|
GWS
|
MID
|
56.0
|
4
|
Harvey Gallagher
|
WB
|
MID
|
54.8
|
19
|
Jacob Wehr
|
GWS
|
MID
|
54.3
|
11
|
Hugo Ralphsmith
|
Rich
|
MID
|
53.7
|
18
|
Nik Cox
|
Ess
|
MID
|
52.9
|
20
|
Thomson Dow
|
Rich
|
MID
|
51.6
|
17
|
Nathan O'Driscoll
|
Frem
|
MID
|
50.5
|
2
|
Jaxon Binns
|
Carl
|
MID
|
48.7
|
3
|
Sam Docherty
|
Carl
|
MID
|
48.0
|
1
|
Changkuoth Jiath
|
Haw
|
MID
|
47.9
|
11
|
Bruce Reville
|
BL
|
MID
|
47.8
|
12
|
Braeden Campbell
|
Syd
|
MID
|
47.8
|
20
|
Dylan Stephens
|
NM
|
MID
|
47.7
|
16
|
Kamdyn McIntosh
|
Rich
|
MID
|
47.4
|
22
|
Jhye Clark
|
Geel
|
MID
|
47.3
|
15
|
Lachlan Sullivan
|
Coll
|
MID
|
46.5
|
10
|
Harry Sharp
|
Melb
|
MID
|
45.7
|
6
|
Ned Long
|
Coll
|
MID
|
45.1
|
7
|
Dom Sheed
|
WCE
|
MID
|
44.6
|
8
|
Sam Banks
|
Rich
|
MID
|
43.7
|
15
|
Mitch Knevitt
|
Geel
|
MID
|
41.3
|
4
|
Campbell Chesser
|
WCE
|
MID
|
40.7
|
18
|
Kane McAuliffe
|
Rich
|
MID
|
39.8
|
9
|
Elijah Tsatas
|
Ess
|
MID
|
36.7
|
7
|
Clay Hall
|
WCE
|
MID
|
33.0
|
3
|
Will Lorenz
|
PA
|
MID
|
25.0
|
1
|
Henry Hustwaite
|
Haw
|
MID
|
22.8
|
4
|
Angus Hastie
|
St K
|
MID
|
19.8
|
5
|
Caleb Mitchell
|
Syd
|
MID
|
18.0
|
2
|
Kynan Brown
|
Melb
|
MID
|
8.5
|
2
|
Sid Draper
|
Adel
|
MID
|
|
|
Reece Torrent
|
BL
|
MID
|
|
|
Levi Ashcroft
|
BL
|
MID
|
|
|
Sam Marshall
|
BL
|
MID
|
|
|
Jagga Smith
|
Carl
|
MID
|
|
|
Ben Camporeale
|
Carl
|
MID
|
|
|
Lucas Camporeale
|
Carl
|
MID
|
|
|
Harry DeMattia
|
Coll
|
MID
|
|
|
Rhys Unwin
|
Ess
|
MID
|
|
|
Zak Johnson
|
Ess
|
MID
|
|
|
Will Brodie
|
Frem
|
MID
|
|
|
Murphy Reid
|
Frem
|
MID
|
|
|
George Stevens
|
Geel
|
MID
|
|
|
Patrick Retschko
|
Geel
|
MID
|
|
|
Xavier Ivisic
|
Geel
|
MID
|
|
|
Zak Evans
|
GCS
|
MID
|
|
|
Leonardo Lombard
|
GCS
|
MID
|
|
|
Harry Rowston
|
GWS
|
MID
|
|
|
Jack Ough
|
GWS
|
MID
|
|
|
Josaia Delana
|
GWS
|
MID
|
|
|
Cody Anderson
|
Haw
|
MID
|
|
|
Harvey Langford
|
Melb
|
MID
|
|
|
Xavier Lindsay
|
Melb
|
MID
|
|
|
Finn O’Sullivan
|
NM
|
MID
|
|
|
Luke Urquhart
|
NM
|
MID
|
|
|
Hugh Jackson
|
PA
|
MID
|
|
|
Christian Moraes
|
PA
|
MID
|
|
|
Benny Barrett
|
PA
|
MID
|
|
|
Tom Cochrane
|
PA
|
MID
|
|
|
Sam Lalor
|
Rich
|
MID
|
|
|
Josh Smillie
|
Rich
|
MID
|
|
|
Hugh Boxshall
|
St K
|
MID
|
|
|
Angus Sheldrick
|
Syd
|
MID
|
|
|
Indhi Kirk
|
Syd
|
MID
|
|
|
Tom Hanily
|
Syd
|
MID
|
|
|
Tom Gross
|
WCE
|
MID
|
|
|
Lucca Grego
|
WCE
|
MID
|
|
|
Cooper Hynes
|
WB
|
MID
|
|
|
Luke Kennedy
|
WB
|
MID
|
|
Rucks
|
Player
|
Team
|
Position
|
Average
2024
|
Games
2024
|
Rowan Marshall
|
St K
|
RUC
|
117.1
|
23
|
Tristan Xerri
|
NM
|
RUC
|
114.5
|
23
|
Max Gawn
|
Melb
|
RUC
|
111.8
|
21
|
Tim English
|
WB
|
RUC
|
104.6
|
22
|
Toby Nankervis
|
Rich
|
RUC
|
100.6
|
21
|
Brodie Grundy
|
Syd
|
RUC
|
97.1
|
23
|
Jarrod Witts
|
GCS
|
RUC
|
96.3
|
16
|
Darcy Cameron
|
Coll
|
RUC
|
96.2
|
23
|
Kieren Briggs
|
GWS
|
RUC
|
91.5
|
22
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
Adel
|
RUC
|
91.0
|
21
|
Lloyd Meek
|
Haw
|
RUC
|
88.4
|
19
|
Tom De Koning
|
Carl
|
RUC
|
87.8
|
17
|
Oscar McInerney
|
BL
|
RUC
|
85.6
|
22
|
Jordon Sweet
|
PA
|
RUC
|
81.7
|
14
|
Luke Jackson
|
Frem
|
RUC/FWD
|
78.6
|
23
|
Sean Darcy
|
Frem
|
RUC
|
77.8
|
12
|
Ned Moyle
|
GCS
|
RUC
|
77.6
|
8
|
Toby Conway
|
Geel
|
RUC
|
75.2
|
5
|
Ivan Soldo
|
PA
|
RUC
|
72.5
|
8
|
Nick Bryan
|
Ess
|
RUC
|
71.4
|
5
|
Kieran Strachan
|
Adel
|
RUC
|
70.0
|
2
|
Darcy Fort
|
BL
|
RUC
|
69.5
|
2
|
Marc Pittonet
|
Carl
|
RUC
|
68.3
|
13
|
Sam Draper
|
Ess
|
RUC
|
67.0
|
16
|
Rhys Stanley
|
Geel
|
RUC
|
65.6
|
12
|
Bailey J. Williams
|
WCE
|
RUC
|
64.0
|
23
|
Matt Flynn
|
WCE
|
RUC
|
61.0
|
4
|
Todd Goldstein
|
Ess
|
RUC
|
59.9
|
14
|
Dante Visentini
|
PA
|
RUC
|
54.7
|
3
|
Lachlan Keefe
|
GWS
|
RUC
|
52.7
|
3
|
Ned Reeves
|
Haw
|
RUC
|
52.3
|
4
|
Liam Reidy
|
Frem
|
RUC
|
51.5
|
2
|
Mason Cox
|
Coll
|
RUC/FWD
|
50.4
|
16
|
Tom Campbell
|
Melb
|
RUC
|
40.5
|
2
|
Peter Ladhams
|
Syd
|
RUC/FWD
|
37.0
|
1
|
Samson Ryan
|
Rich
|
RUC/FWD
|
35.5
|
8
|
Harry Barnett
|
WCE
|
RUC
|
29.0
|
1
|
Zane Zakostelsky
|
BL
|
DEF/RUC
|
|
|
Hudson O'Keeffe
|
Carl
|
RUC
|
|
|
Oscar Steene
|
Coll
|
RUC/FWD
|
|
|
Iliro Smit
|
Coll
|
RUC
|
|
|
Charlie West
|
Coll
|
RUC/FWD
|
|
|
Vigo Visentini
|
Ess
|
RUC
|
|
|
Kayle Gerreyn
|
Ess
|
RUC
|
|
|
Odin Jones
|
Frem
|
RUC
|
|
|
Aiden Riddle
|
Frem
|
RUC
|
|
|
Mitchell Edwards
|
Geel
|
RUC
|
|
|
Jacob Molier
|
Geel
|
RUC
|
|
|
Joe Pike
|
Geel
|
RUC
|
|
|
Max Knobel
|
GCS
|
RUC
|
|
|
Nicholas Madden
|
GWS
|
RUC
|
|
|
Logan Smith
|
GWS
|
RUC
|
|
|
Jaime Uhr-Henry
|
Haw
|
RUC
|
|
|
Will Verrall
|
Melb
|
RUC
|
|
|
Taylor Goad
|
NM
|
RUC
|
|
|
Finnbar Maley
|
NM
|
RUC/FWD
|
|
|
Oliver Hayes-Brown
|
Rich
|
RUC
|
|
|
Mate Colina
|
Rich
|
RUC
|
|
|
Thomas Sims
|
Rich
|
RUC/FWD
|
|
|
Max Heath
|
St K
|
RUC/FWD
|
|
|
Alex Dodson
|
St K
|
RUC
|
|
|
William Green
|
Syd
|
RUC
|
|
|
Archer Reid
|
WCE
|
RUC/FWD
|
|
|
Coen Livingstone
|
WCE
|
RUC/FWD
|
|
|
Lachlan Smith
|
WB
|
RUC
|
|
Forwards
|
Player
|
Team
|
Position
|
Average
2024
|
Games 2024
|
Dylan Moore
|
Haw
|
FWD
|
92.0
|
23
|
Jason Horne-Francis
|
PA
|
MID/FWD
|
89.5
|
21
|
Brent Daniels
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
85.9
|
21
|
Gryan Miers
|
Geel
|
FWD
|
85.2
|
23
|
Jeremy Cameron
|
Geel
|
FWD
|
84.0
|
22
|
Mason Wood
|
St K
|
MID/FWD
|
82.6
|
18
|
Harry McKay
|
Carl
|
FWD
|
81.9
|
20
|
Izak Rankine
|
Adel
|
FWD
|
79.8
|
15
|
Alex Neal-Bullen
|
Adel
|
MID/FWD
|
79.0
|
23
|
Luke Jackson
|
Frem
|
RUC/FWD
|
78.6
|
23
|
Liam Baker
|
WCE
|
MID/FWD
|
78.5
|
18
|
Connor Macdonald
|
Haw
|
FWD
|
78.0
|
23
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
WB
|
MID/FWD
|
77.1
|
23
|
Jesse Hogan
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
76.8
|
23
|
Ben Keays
|
Adel
|
FWD
|
76.7
|
23
|
Jake Waterman
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
76.6
|
20
|
Jy Simpkin
|
NM
|
MID/FWD
|
76.2
|
18
|
Josh Treacy
|
Frem
|
FWD
|
75.9
|
20
|
Sam Darcy
|
WB
|
FWD
|
75.9
|
20
|
Elijah Hollands
|
Carl
|
FWD
|
74.9
|
21
|
Bradley Hill
|
St K
|
MID/FWD
|
74.2
|
22
|
Charlie Curnow
|
Carl
|
FWD
|
73.9
|
21
|
Jack Ginnivan
|
Haw
|
FWD
|
73.6
|
21
|
Shai Bolton
|
Frem
|
MID/FWD
|
73.5
|
22
|
Toby Greene
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
73.2
|
22
|
Shaun Mannagh
|
Geel
|
FWD
|
72.9
|
10
|
Jack Macrae
|
St K
|
FWD
|
71.4
|
18
|
Jamie Cripps
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
71.0
|
23
|
Kyle Langford
|
Ess
|
FWD
|
70.6
|
23
|
James Harmes
|
WB
|
MID/FWD
|
69.9
|
8
|
Zac Bailey
|
BL
|
MID/FWD
|
69.1
|
18
|
Sam Switkowski
|
Frem
|
FWD
|
69.1
|
20
|
Patrick Lipinski
|
Coll
|
MID/FWD
|
68.7
|
23
|
Riley Thilthorpe
|
Adel
|
FWD
|
68.3
|
7
|
Tom Papley
|
Syd
|
FWD
|
68.3
|
18
|
Cam Rayner
|
BL
|
FWD
|
67.6
|
23
|
Taylor Adams
|
Syd
|
MID/FWD
|
67.5
|
19
|
Cameron Zurhaar
|
NM
|
FWD
|
66.4
|
22
|
Will Hayward
|
Syd
|
FWD
|
66.2
|
23
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
Melb
|
FWD
|
66.0
|
21
|
Jake Stringer
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
65.9
|
23
|
Luke Parker
|
NM
|
MID/FWD
|
65.9
|
7
|
Darcy Wilson
|
St K
|
MID/FWD
|
65.4
|
23
|
Ben Ainsworth
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
65.1
|
17
|
Hayden McLean
|
Syd
|
FWD
|
64.8
|
23
|
Jack Graham
|
WCE
|
MID/FWD
|
64.5
|
14
|
Peter Wright
|
Ess
|
FWD
|
64.4
|
14
|
Josh Rachele
|
Adel
|
FWD
|
64.4
|
22
|
Tyson Stengle
|
Geel
|
FWD
|
64.3
|
23
|
Jamie Elliott
|
Coll
|
FWD
|
64.2
|
15
|
Ryley Sanders
|
WB
|
MID/FWD
|
63.9
|
14
|
Mattaes Phillipou
|
St K
|
MID/FWD
|
63.9
|
13
|
Jack Billings
|
Melb
|
MID/FWD
|
63.6
|
16
|
Mitch Georgiades
|
PA
|
FWD
|
63.5
|
17
|
Sam Day
|
BL
|
FWD
|
63.0
|
5
|
Riley Garcia
|
WB
|
FWD
|
62.9
|
11
|
Tim Membrey
|
Coll
|
FWD
|
62.5
|
19
|
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
|
WB
|
FWD
|
62.4
|
21
|
Bailey Banfield
|
Frem
|
FWD
|
62.2
|
22
|
Lachie Schultz
|
Coll
|
FWD
|
62.2
|
20
|
Taylor Walker
|
Adel
|
FWD
|
61.9
|
18
|
Lincoln McCarthy
|
BL
|
FWD
|
61.5
|
8
|
Eric Hipwood
|
BL
|
FWD
|
61.4
|
20
|
Jack Lukosius
|
PA
|
FWD
|
61.3
|
21
|
Cody Weightman
|
WB
|
FWD
|
61.2
|
16
|
Kade Chandler
|
Melb
|
FWD
|
61.1
|
23
|
James Jordon
|
Syd
|
MID/FWD
|
60.9
|
23
|
Jack Higgins
|
St K
|
FWD
|
60.9
|
20
|
Zac Williams
|
Carl
|
DEF/FWD
|
60.8
|
18
|
Noah Balta
|
Rich
|
DEF/FWD
|
60.8
|
19
|
Jackson Mead
|
PA
|
MID/FWD
|
60.3
|
23
|
Aaron Naughton
|
WB
|
FWD
|
60.2
|
19
|
Kai Lohmann
|
BL
|
FWD
|
59.8
|
23
|
Jake Riccardi
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
59.7
|
19
|
Rhylee West
|
WB
|
FWD
|
59.6
|
21
|
Mabior Chol
|
Haw
|
FWD
|
59.4
|
21
|
Callum Ah Chee
|
BL
|
FWD
|
59.3
|
22
|
Logan McDonald
|
Syd
|
FWD
|
58.8
|
23
|
Will Hoskin-Elliott
|
Coll
|
FWD
|
58.7
|
20
|
Brody Mihocek
|
Coll
|
FWD
|
58.6
|
11
|
Darcy Fogarty
|
Adel
|
FWD
|
58.6
|
23
|
Charlie Cameron
|
BL
|
FWD
|
58.6
|
23
|
Liam Ryan
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
58.4
|
16
|
Toby Bedford
|
GWS
|
MID/FWD
|
57.6
|
22
|
Mitch Owens
|
St K
|
FWD
|
57.3
|
23
|
Liam Henry
|
St K
|
FWD
|
57.3
|
12
|
Jacob van Rooyen
|
Melb
|
FWD
|
57.1
|
21
|
Matt Guelfi
|
Ess
|
FWD
|
56.8
|
13
|
Jeremy Finlayson
|
PA
|
FWD
|
56.8
|
12
|
Darcy Byrne-Jones
|
PA
|
FWD
|
56.7
|
23
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
PA
|
FWD
|
56.7
|
3
|
Shannon Neale
|
Geel
|
FWD
|
56.6
|
13
|
Oscar Allen
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
56.5
|
11
|
Paul Curtis
|
NM
|
FWD
|
56.3
|
23
|
Daniel McStay
|
Coll
|
FWD
|
56.2
|
5
|
Bobby Hill
|
Coll
|
FWD
|
56.1
|
23
|
Jack Gunston
|
Haw
|
FWD
|
56.1
|
16
|
Brad Close
|
Geel
|
FWD
|
55.9
|
23
|
Ben Long
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
55.9
|
17
|
Nick Watson
|
Haw
|
FWD
|
55.5
|
16
|
Nick Larkey
|
NM
|
FWD
|
55.3
|
23
|
Jade Gresham
|
Ess
|
FWD
|
54.9
|
22
|
Rhyan Mansell
|
Rich
|
FWD
|
54.8
|
21
|
Harrison Jones
|
Ess
|
FWD
|
54.8
|
21
|
Darcy Jones
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
54.8
|
12
|
Koltyn Tholstrup
|
Melb
|
FWD
|
54.5
|
10
|
Eddie Ford
|
NM
|
FWD
|
53.7
|
18
|
Todd Marshall
|
PA
|
FWD
|
53.6
|
18
|
Jack Darling
|
NM
|
FWD
|
53.6
|
21
|
Ben King
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
53.2
|
22
|
Nate Caddy
|
Ess
|
FWD
|
53.1
|
10
|
Beau McCreery
|
Coll
|
FWD
|
53.1
|
17
|
Lachlan Murphy
|
Adel
|
FWD
|
52.8
|
17
|
Willie Rioli
|
PA
|
FWD
|
52.7
|
17
|
Lachlan McNeil
|
WB
|
FWD
|
52.2
|
11
|
Max King
|
St K
|
FWD
|
51.4
|
12
|
Elliott Himmelberg
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
50.9
|
9
|
Joe Richards
|
PA
|
FWD
|
50.9
|
9
|
Harrison Petty
|
Melb
|
FWD
|
50.8
|
20
|
Lachie Fogarty
|
Carl
|
FWD
|
50.7
|
15
|
Mason Cox
|
Coll
|
RUC/FWD
|
50.4
|
16
|
Cooper Sharman
|
St K
|
FWD
|
50.2
|
18
|
Caleb Daniel
|
NM
|
MID/FWD
|
50.1
|
15
|
Bayley Fritsch
|
Melb
|
FWD
|
50.1
|
23
|
Matthew Cottrell
|
Carl
|
MID/FWD
|
49.9
|
14
|
Seth Campbell
|
Rich
|
FWD
|
49.7
|
21
|
Robbie Fox
|
Syd
|
DEF/FWD
|
49.7
|
16
|
Jye Amiss
|
Frem
|
FWD
|
49.5
|
22
|
Nick Holman
|
GCS
|
MID/FWD
|
49.2
|
21
|
Thomas Berry
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
49.2
|
17
|
Finn Maginness
|
Haw
|
MID/FWD
|
49.2
|
11
|
Michael Frederick
|
Frem
|
FWD
|
49.2
|
20
|
Matthew Owies
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
48.9
|
23
|
Joel Amartey
|
Syd
|
FWD
|
48.6
|
22
|
Maurice Rioli
|
Rich
|
FWD
|
48.6
|
9
|
Ben Hobbs
|
Ess
|
FWD
|
48.5
|
12
|
Sam Sturt
|
Frem
|
FWD
|
48.3
|
13
|
Jack Petruccelle
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
48.3
|
16
|
Anthony Caminiti
|
St K
|
FWD
|
47.9
|
15
|
Xavier O'Halloran
|
GWS
|
MID/FWD
|
47.6
|
17
|
Jacob Koschitzke
|
Rich
|
FWD
|
47.1
|
14
|
Lloyd Johnston
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
46.9
|
7
|
Harvey Thomas
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
46.3
|
22
|
Chris Burgess
|
Adel
|
FWD
|
45.9
|
7
|
Jacob Bauer
|
Rich
|
FWD
|
45.7
|
3
|
Bailey Humphrey
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
45.3
|
21
|
Oliver Henry
|
Geel
|
FWD
|
45.2
|
21
|
Jack Williams
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
45.2
|
18
|
Dan Butler
|
St K
|
FWD
|
44.8
|
16
|
Tyler Sonsie
|
Rich
|
FWD
|
44.7
|
14
|
Mykelti Lefau
|
Rich
|
FWD
|
44.7
|
10
|
Laitham Vandermeer
|
WB
|
FWD
|
44.6
|
23
|
Shane McAdam
|
Melb
|
FWD
|
44.3
|
3
|
Michael Walters
|
Frem
|
FWD
|
44.2
|
17
|
Jake Melksham
|
Melb
|
FWD
|
44.0
|
8
|
Aaron Cadman
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
43.8
|
21
|
Mitch Lewis
|
Haw
|
FWD
|
43.8
|
4
|
Hugo Garcia
|
St K
|
MID/FWD
|
43.6
|
8
|
Noah Long
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
43.6
|
7
|
Logan Morris
|
BL
|
FWD
|
43.4
|
15
|
Calsher Dear
|
Haw
|
FWD
|
43.3
|
15
|
Zac Taylor
|
Adel
|
MID/FWD
|
42.9
|
9
|
Daniel Turner
|
Melb
|
FWD
|
42.3
|
15
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
Adel
|
FWD
|
41.8
|
4
|
Toby McMullin
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
41.6
|
13
|
Callum M. Brown
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
41.5
|
13
|
Brayden Cook
|
Adel
|
FWD
|
41.5
|
15
|
David Swallow
|
GCS
|
DEF/FWD
|
41.3
|
20
|
Patrick Voss
|
Frem
|
FWD
|
41.3
|
7
|
Jack Hutchinson
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
41.3
|
7
|
Ryan Maric
|
WCE
|
MID/FWD
|
41.0
|
19
|
Harvey Harrison
|
Coll
|
FWD
|
40.9
|
12
|
Tom Lynch
|
Rich
|
FWD
|
40.8
|
4
|
Malcolm Rosas
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
40.7
|
7
|
Jack Carroll
|
St K
|
MID/FWD
|
40.1
|
15
|
Finlay Macrae
|
Coll
|
MID/FWD
|
39.9
|
9
|
Steely Green
|
Rich
|
FWD
|
39.3
|
6
|
Brynn Teakle
|
NM
|
FWD
|
39.2
|
11
|
Jye Menzie
|
Ess
|
FWD
|
38.4
|
14
|
Sam Wicks
|
Syd
|
FWD
|
38.3
|
16
|
Luke Breust
|
Haw
|
FWD
|
38.3
|
17
|
Darcy Gardiner
|
BL
|
FWD
|
38.1
|
7
|
Arthur Jones
|
WB
|
FWD
|
38.0
|
1
|
Henry Smith
|
BL
|
FWD
|
37.5
|
4
|
Quinton Narkle
|
Frem
|
FWD
|
37.1
|
10
|
Peter Ladhams
|
Syd
|
RUC/FWD
|
37.0
|
1
|
Zane Duursma
|
NM
|
FWD
|
36.4
|
13
|
Charlie Spargo
|
Melb
|
FWD
|
36.0
|
1
|
Jesse Motlop
|
Carl
|
FWD
|
35.8
|
6
|
Bailey Laurie
|
Melb
|
MID/FWD
|
35.8
|
6
|
Jake Rogers
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
35.6
|
9
|
Samson Ryan
|
Rich
|
RUC/FWD
|
35.5
|
8
|
Tyler Brockman
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
35.3
|
10
|
Orazio Fantasia
|
Carl
|
FWD
|
35.1
|
14
|
Tyrell Dewar
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
34.6
|
7
|
Jed Walter
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
34.4
|
14
|
Max Ramsden
|
Haw
|
FWD
|
34.3
|
3
|
Jed McEntee
|
PA
|
FWD
|
34.2
|
13
|
Ted Clohesy
|
Geel
|
MID/FWD
|
34.0
|
2
|
Ollie Lord
|
PA
|
FWD
|
33.7
|
6
|
Toby Pink
|
NM
|
FWD
|
32.9
|
15
|
Robert Hansen Jr
|
NM
|
FWD
|
32.7
|
6
|
Reef McInnes
|
Coll
|
FWD
|
32.6
|
9
|
Daniel Curtin
|
Adel
|
FWD
|
32.1
|
7
|
Jack Martin
|
Geel
|
FWD
|
31.0
|
3
|
Corey Durdin
|
Carl
|
FWD
|
30.8
|
13
|
Corey Warner
|
Syd
|
FWD
|
28.5
|
6
|
Ashton Moir
|
Carl
|
FWD
|
28.0
|
2
|
Caiden Cleary
|
Syd
|
FWD
|
28.0
|
5
|
Alwyn Davey Jnr
|
Ess
|
FWD
|
27.7
|
10
|
Deven Robertson
|
BL
|
MID/FWD
|
27.0
|
2
|
Sam Butler
|
Haw
|
FWD
|
27.0
|
2
|
Callum Coleman-Jones
|
NM
|
FWD
|
26.0
|
3
|
Neil Erasmus
|
Frem
|
MID/FWD
|
25.8
|
4
|
Ben Paton
|
Syd
|
DEF/FWD
|
25.8
|
4
|
Anthony Scott
|
WB
|
MID/FWD
|
25.0
|
2
|
Luke Pedlar
|
Adel
|
FWD
|
24.8
|
4
|
James Tunstill
|
BL
|
MID/FWD
|
23.7
|
3
|
Cooper Simpson
|
Frem
|
FWD
|
23.5
|
2
|
Loch Rawlinson
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
22.0
|
1
|
Ethan Read
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
20.5
|
4
|
Brandon Ryan
|
BL
|
FWD
|
19.0
|
1
|
Ash Johnson
|
Coll
|
FWD
|
18.0
|
3
|
Max Gruzewski
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
17.0
|
4
|
Judson Clarke
|
Rich
|
FWD
|
17.0
|
1
|
Conor Stone
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
15.5
|
4
|
Lance Collard
|
St K
|
FWD
|
8.0
|
3
|
Toby Murray
|
Adel
|
FWD
|
|
|
Tyler Welsh
|
Adel
|
FWD
|
|
|
Will McLachlan
|
BL
|
FWD
|
|
|
Luke Lloyd
|
BL
|
FWD
|
|
|
Ty Gallop
|
BL
|
FWD
|
|
|
Darcy Craven
|
BL
|
FWD
|
|
|
Jack Silvagni
|
Carl
|
FWD
|
|
|
Harry Lemmey
|
Carl
|
FWD
|
|
|
Rob Monahan
|
Carl
|
FWD
|
|
|
Oscar Steene
|
Coll
|
RUC/FWD
|
|
|
Charlie West
|
Coll
|
RUC/FWD
|
|
|
William Hayes
|
Coll
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Isaac Kako
|
Ess
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Archer Day-Wicks
|
Ess
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Jack Delean
|
Frem
|
FWD
|
|
|
Charlie Nicholls
|
Frem
|
FWD
|
|
|
Jaren Carr
|
Frem
|
FWD
|
|
|
Bailey Smith
|
Geel
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Oliver Wiltshire
|
Geel
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Jay Polkinghorne
|
Geel
|
FWD
|
|
|
Keighton Matofai-Forbes
|
Geel
|
FWD
|
|
|
Asher Eastham
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
|
|
Lachlan Gulbin
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
|
|
Cooper Bell
|
GCS
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Phoenix Gothard
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
|
|
Wade Derksen
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
|
|
Nathan Wardius
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
|
|
Oliver Hannaford
|
GWS
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Cody Angove
|
GWS
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Jasper Scaife
|
Haw
|
FWD
|
|
|
Tom Fullarton
|
Melb
|
FWD
|
|
|
Oliver Sestan
|
Melb
|
FWD
|
|
|
Luker Kentfield
|
Melb
|
FWD
|
|
|
Matthew Jefferson
|
Melb
|
FWD
|
|
|
Aidan Johnson
|
Melb
|
FWD
|
|
|
Ricky Mentha
|
Melb
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Finnbar Maley
|
NM
|
RUC/FWD
|
|
|
Cooper Harvey
|
NM
|
FWD
|
|
|
Geordie Payne
|
NM
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Jacob Konstanty
|
NM
|
FWD
|
|
|
Brayden George
|
NM
|
FWD
|
|
|
Matt Whitlock
|
NM
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
River Stevens
|
NM
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Lachlan Charleson
|
PA
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Xavier Walsh
|
PA
|
FWD
|
|
|
Tom Anastasopoulos
|
PA
|
FWD
|
|
|
Joe Berry
|
PA
|
FWD
|
|
|
Jack Whitlock
|
PA
|
FWD
|
|
|
Liam Fawcett
|
Rich
|
FWD
|
|
|
Campbell Gray
|
Rich
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Taj Hotton
|
Rich
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Jonty Faull
|
Rich
|
FWD
|
|
|
Harry Armstrong
|
Rich
|
FWD
|
|
|
Thomas Sims
|
Rich
|
RUC/FWD
|
|
|
Jasper Alger
|
Rich
|
FWD
|
|
|
Isaac Keeler
|
St K
|
FWD
|
|
|
Max Heath
|
St K
|
RUC/FWD
|
|
|
Max Hall
|
St K
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Alixzander Tauru
|
St K
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
James Barrat
|
St K
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Patrick Said
|
St K
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Jack Buller
|
Syd
|
FWD
|
|
|
Patrick Snell
|
Syd
|
DEF/FWD
|
|
|
Jesse Dattoli
|
Syd
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Ned Bowman
|
Syd
|
FWD
|
|
|
Joel Hamling
|
Syd
|
FWD
|
|
|
Elijah Hewett
|
WCE
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Archer Reid
|
WCE
|
RUC/FWD
|
|
|
Coen Livingstone
|
WCE
|
RUC/FWD
|
|
|
Jobe Shanahan
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
|
|
Hamish Davis
|
WCE
|
MID/FWD
|
|
|
Malakai Champion
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
|
|
Jordan Croft
|
WB
|
FWD
|
|
|
Josh Dolan
|
WB
|
FWD
|
|
|
Sam Davidson
|
WB
|
FWD
|
|
