The positions to start the 2025 AFL Fantasy season have been locked in by Champion Data.

Defenders

Player Team Position Average 2024 Games 2024 Harry Sheezel NM DEF 112.1 21 Lachie Whitfield GWS DEF 111.7 23 Dayne Zorko BL DEF 110.3 23 Sam Flanders GCS DEF/MID 107.8 22 Nic Martin Ess DEF 107.2 23 Nic Newman Carl DEF 102.6 23 Luke Ryan Frem DEF 102.1 23 Jack Sinclair St K DEF/MID 101.9 22 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera St K DEF 97.7 22 Jordan Clark Frem DEF 96.9 23 Max Holmes Geel DEF/MID 94.5 23 Dan Houston Coll DEF 94.0 22 Bailey Dale WB DEF 92.6 23 Liam Duggan WCE DEF 88.7 21 Jordan Ridley Ess DEF 88.4 9 Tom Stewart Geel DEF 87.6 22 James Sicily Haw DEF 87.4 20 Karl Amon Haw DEF 87.0 23 Archie Roberts Ess DEF/MID 85.0 4 Andrew McGrath Ess DEF 84.2 23 Mason Redman Ess DEF 83.9 21 Jason Johannisen WB DEF 83.8 9 Daniel Rioli GCS DEF 83.5 23 Mitchell Hinge Adel DEF 82.7 22 Zac Fisher NM DEF 82.4 18 Colby McKercher NM DEF 82.3 16 Trent Rivers Melb DEF/MID 82.0 23 Nick Blakey Syd DEF 82.0 23 Nick Vlastuin Rich DEF 81.5 22 Jayden Short Rich DEF 80.5 22 Harry Himmelberg GWS DEF 80.4 23 Jeremy McGovern WCE DEF 80.4 19 Christian Salem Melb DEF 80.3 17 Kane Farrell PA DEF 78.4 22 Jarman Impey Haw DEF 77.7 23 Mitch Duncan Geel DEF 77.5 20 Lachie Ash GWS DEF 77.4 17 Oliver Florent Syd DEF 76.5 23 Alex Sexton GCS DEF 76.3 15 Matt Roberts Syd DEF 76.1 20 Jake Lloyd Syd DEF/MID 75.9 23 Steven May Melb DEF 75.8 19 Darcy Wilmot BL DEF 75.1 23 Miles Bergman PA DEF/MID 75.1 23 Zach Guthrie Geel DEF 75.0 23 Wil Powell GCS DEF 74.7 18 John Noble GCS DEF 74.4 20 Harry Perryman Coll DEF 74.0 19 Callum Wilkie St K DEF 73.9 23 Josh Battle Haw DEF 73.7 23 Connor Idun GWS DEF 72.6 23 Nick Haynes Carl DEF 71.5 8 Brayden Maynard Coll DEF 71.0 23 Lawson Humphries Geel DEF 70.9 9 Adam Saad Carl DEF 70.9 17 Callum Mills Syd DEF 69.8 6 Logan Evans PA DEF 69.6 10 Mitch McGovern Carl DEF 69.4 17 Josh Worrell Adel DEF 68.7 13 Lachlan Bramble WB DEF 68.7 23 Darcy Tucker NM DEF/MID 68.5 23 Jack Scrimshaw Haw DEF 67.6 22 Brodie Kemp Carl DEF 66.7 20 Lachie Weller GCS DEF 66.2 6 Heath Chapman Frem DEF 65.6 16 Ryan Burton PA DEF 65.6 13 Rory Lobb WB DEF 65.3 15 Max Michalanney Adel DEF 65.2 23 James Aish Frem DEF 65.2 20 Ryan Lester BL DEF 65.1 23 Jacob Weitering Carl DEF 64.8 21 Blake Hardwick Haw DEF 64.7 23 Jeremy Howe Coll DEF 64.5 19 Luke Nankervis Adel DEF 64.5 20 Mac Andrew GCS DEF 64.3 20 Brodie Smith Adel DEF 64.1 15 Tom Cole WCE DEF 64.0 23 Jayden Laverde Ess DEF 63.9 21 Harris Andrews BL DEF 63.5 22 Tom McDonald Melb DEF 63.1 22 Mark Keane Adel DEF 63.0 21 Jake Bowey Melb DEF 62.5 14 Wayne Milera Adel DEF 62.3 3 Jayden Hunt WCE DEF/MID 62.3 20 Aliir Aliir PA DEF 62.1 22 Nathan Broad Rich DEF 61.6 22 Bodhi Uwland GCS DEF 61.5 21 Connor Budarick GCS DEF 61.3 8 Corey Wagner Frem DEF 61.2 12 Joel Freijah WB DEF 61.1 12 Taylor Duryea WB DEF 61.0 21 Zac Williams Carl DEF/FWD 60.8 18 Noah Balta Rich DEF/FWD 60.8 19 Charlie Comben NM DEF 60.6 19 Jack Buckley GWS DEF 60.5 21 Conor McKenna BL DEF 60.4 14 Luke McDonald NM DEF 60.3 22 Jake Kolodjashnij Geel DEF 59.1 22 Josh Weddle Haw DEF 59.1 23 Judd McVee Melb DEF 59.0 23 Joel Jeffrey GCS DEF 58.8 12 Jimmy Webster St K DEF 58.8 15 Arie Schoenmaker St K DEF 58.8 4 Tom Barrass Haw DEF 58.7 18 Jordan Boyd Carl DEF 58.6 19 Brady Hough WCE DEF 58.5 23 Lachlan Cowan Carl DEF 56.5 16 Jake Lever Melb DEF 56.1 18 Brandon Walker Frem DEF 55.1 19 Sam De Koning Geel DEF 55.0 19 Mark O'Connor Geel DEF/MID 54.8 13 Jack Henry Geel DEF 54.5 23 Ben Miller Rich DEF 54.5 21 Ben McKay Ess DEF 54.2 23 Angus McLennan St K DEF 54.0 2 Lewis Young Carl DEF 53.9 8 Josh Sinn PA DEF 53.8 4 Sam Collins GCS DEF 53.5 23 Isaac Quaynor Coll DEF 53.2 23 Harry Cunningham Syd DEF 52.6 20 Sean Lemmens GCS DEF 52.3 3 Andy Moniz-Wakefield Melb DEF 52.3 6 Blake Howes Melb DEF 52.3 16 Marty Hore Melb DEF 52.2 6 Jacob Blight Rich DEF 52.0 3 Jack Payne BL DEF 51.9 14 Brennan Cox Frem DEF 51.8 9 Sam Taylor GWS DEF 51.5 16 Liam Jones WB DEF 51.4 20 Noah Answerth BL DEF 51.0 12 James Trezise Rich DEF 50.7 7 Liam Stocker St K DEF 50.7 16 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher PA DEF 50.3 23 Jed Bews Geel DEF 50.3 3 Charlie Ballard GCS DEF 50.2 23 Dougal Howard St K DEF 50.1 15 Aidan Corr NM DEF 49.8 23 Robbie Fox Syd DEF/FWD 49.7 16 Aaron Francis Syd DEF 49.6 5 Alex Pearce Frem DEF 49.5 15 Griffin Logue NM DEF 49.5 2 Esava Ratugolea PA DEF 49.4 20 Tom Brown Rich DEF 49.3 18 Darcy Moore Coll DEF 48.2 23 Darragh Joyce BL DEF 48.0 6 James Borlase Adel DEF 47.6 10 Callum Jamieson WCE DEF 47.5 4 Dane Rampe Syd DEF 47.3 18 Charlie Dean Coll DEF 47.1 8 Brandon Starcevich BL DEF 46.7 17 James O'Donnell WB DEF 46.6 13 Oleg Markov Coll DEF 45.8 12 Tom McCartin Syd DEF 45.5 19 Nick Murray Adel DEF 45.3 9 Lachie Jones PA DEF 44.8 18 Jackson Archer NM DEF 43.8 15 Buku Khamis WB DEF 43.7 17 Riley Hardeman NM DEF 43.3 3 Luke Cleary WB DEF 43.0 2 Leek Aleer GWS DEF 42.8 8 Jaxon Prior Ess DEF 42.5 4 Jordon Butts Adel DEF 42.0 15 Rory Atkins PA DEF 42.0 3 Alex Cincotta Carl DEF 41.9 16 Nick Coffield WB DEF 41.9 8 David Swallow GCS DEF/FWD 41.3 20 Harry Edwards WCE DEF 40.9 9 Connor O'Sullivan Geel DEF 40.0 1 Dylan Williams PA DEF 40.0 5 Tylar Young Rich DEF 39.1 9 Oisin Mullin Geel DEF 39.0 10 Kallan Dawson NM DEF 38.9 11 Joshua Draper Frem DEF 38.4 20 Joe Fonti GWS DEF 38.3 4 Lewis Melican Syd DEF 38.2 21 Oscar McDonald Frem DEF 38.0 1 Shadeau Brain BL DEF 37.4 9 Sam Frost Haw DEF 37.4 23 Jai Serong Haw DEF 37.3 4 Billy Frampton Coll DEF 37.2 18 Hugh Bond Adel DEF 36.4 7 Wil Parker Coll DEF 36.4 5 Karl Worner Frem DEF 36.0 4 Zaine Cordy St K DEF 35.6 8 Seamus Mitchell Haw DEF 34.8 10 Keidean Coleman BL DEF 34.0 1 Taj Woewodin Melb DEF 32.8 16 Josh Goater NM DEF 32.0 1 Miller Bergman NM DEF 31.7 3 Harvey Johnston WCE DEF 28.8 6 Tew Jiath Coll DEF 27.0 1 Kaleb Smith Rich DEF 26.3 4 Rhett Bazzo WCE DEF 26.0 1 Ben Paton Syd DEF/FWD 25.8 4 Josh Gibcus Rich DEF 25.5 2 Wil Dawson NM DEF 24.3 3 Zach Reid Ess DEF 17.0 1 Hugh Davies Frem DEF 16.0 2 Charlie Edwards Adel DEF/MID Oscar Ryan Adel DEF Karl Gallagher Adel DEF Tom Doedee BL DEF Luke Beecken BL DEF Zane Zakostelsky BL DEF/RUC Billy Wilson Carl DEF/MID Harry O’Farrell Carl DEF Harry Charleson Carl DEF/MID Matt Duffy Carl DEF Jakob Ryan Coll DEF Joel Cochran Coll DEF Saad El-Hawli Ess DEF/MID Luamon Lual Ess DEF Lewis Hayes Ess DEF Angus Clarke Ess DEF Jayden Nguyen Ess DEF/MID Ollie Murphy Frem DEF Cillian Burke Geel DEF Lennox Hoffman Geel DEF Jy Farrar GCS DEF Caleb Graham GCS DEF Cooper Bell GCS DEF/FWD James Leake GWS DEF Harrison Oliver GWS DEF Josh Fahey GWS DEF Bailey Macdonald Haw DEF Bodie Ryan Haw DEF James Blanck Haw DEF William McCabe Haw DEF Matt Hill Haw DEF Noah Mraz Haw DEF Jed Adams Melb DEF Ricky Mentha Melb DEF/FWD Matt Whitlock NM DEF/FWD Jacob Moss PA DEF Campbell Gray Rich DEF/FWD Luke Trainor Rich DEF Liam O'Connell St K DEF Tobie Travaglia St K DEF/MID Alixzander Tauru St K DEF/FWD James Barrat St K DEF/FWD William Edwards Syd DEF Patrick Snell Syd DEF/FWD Riley Bice Syd DEF Riak Andrew Syd DEF Blake Leidler Syd DEF Bo Allan WCE DEF/MID Ryan Gardner WB DEF Jedd Busslinger WB DEF Lachie Jaques WB DEF

Midfielders

Midfielders who have DPP are included only in their non-MID position

Player Team Position Average 2024 Games 2024 Adam Treloar WB MID 110.0 22 Zach Merrett Ess MID 108.7 23 Errol Gulden Syd MID 108.5 23 Josh Dunkley BL MID 107.4 23 Marcus Bontempelli WB MID 107.3 23 Jack Steele St K MID 106.6 23 Zak Butters PA MID 106.1 23 Sam Walsh Carl MID 106.1 19 Jordan Dawson Adel MID 105.3 22 Isaac Heeney Syd MID 105.2 21 Nick Daicos Coll MID 104.7 23 Andrew Brayshaw Frem MID 104.6 23 Caleb Serong Frem MID 104.0 23 Noah Anderson GCS MID 104.0 23 Matt Crouch Adel MID 101.9 15 Lachie Neale BL MID 101.1 22 Patrick Cripps Carl MID 100.0 23 Tom Green GWS MID 99.9 23 Rory Laird Adel MID 99.3 23 Will Setterfield Ess MID 99.0 4 Hugh McCluggage BL MID 97.3 23 Connor Rozee PA MID 97.1 20 Luke Davies-Uniacke NM MID 95.9 23 Tim Taranto Rich MID 95.5 15 Josh Kelly GWS MID 95.2 15 Josh Daicos Coll MID 94.8 23 Jye Caldwell Ess MID 94.5 23 Matt Rowell GCS MID 93.7 23 Chad Warner Syd MID 93.7 22 Touk Miller GCS MID 93.1 18 Hayden Young Frem MID 92.9 23 Darcy Parish Ess MID 91.6 12 Elliot Yeo WCE MID 90.9 20 Ollie Wines PA MID 90.7 22 Christian Petracca Melb MID 90.0 13 Blake Acres Carl MID 88.6 22 Tom Liberatore WB MID 87.5 17 Jack Viney Melb MID 87.4 23 Ed Richards WB MID 86.0 20 Tim Kelly WCE MID 85.9 20 Jai Newcombe Haw MID 85.8 23 Willem Drew PA MID 85.3 23 Lachlan Sholl Adel MID 85.3 20 Will Ashcroft BL MID 84.7 9 James Rowbottom Syd MID 84.7 21 Jarrod Berry BL MID 84.3 23 Jack Crisp Coll MID 83.1 23 George Hewett Carl MID 83.0 21 Sam Durham Ess MID 83.0 22 Jacob Hopper Rich MID 82.5 12 Xavier Duursma Ess MID 81.8 15 Bailey Scott NM MID 80.0 23 Jordan De Goey Coll MID 79.8 13 Patrick Dangerfield Geel MID 79.6 14 Ed Langdon Melb MID 79.3 22 Scott Pendlebury Coll MID 79.2 20 Justin McInerney Syd MID 79.0 17 Tom Powell NM MID 78.7 23 Jack Bowes Geel MID 78.5 20 George Wardlaw NM MID 78.2 18 Tom Mitchell Coll MID 77.8 6 Massimo D'Ambrosio Haw MID 77.8 22 Clayton Oliver Melb MID 77.7 21 James Worpel Haw MID 77.6 23 Dylan Shiel Ess MID 77.2 9 Stephen Coniglio GWS MID 76.9 13 Jake Soligo Adel MID 76.9 23 Finn Callaghan GWS MID 76.9 22 Jase Burgoyne PA MID 76.6 20 Bailey Williams WB MID 75.3 23 Travis Boak PA MID 75.0 20 Will Day Haw MID 74.1 16 Conor Nash Haw MID 73.9 23 Brayden Fiorini GCS MID 73.8 12 Hunter Clark St K MID 73.5 11 Jeremy Sharp Frem MID 73.0 23 Steele Sidebottom Coll MID 73.0 22 Oliver Dempsey Geel MID 72.8 23 Adam Cerra Carl MID 72.6 12 Dion Prestia Rich MID 72.4 13 Callan Ward GWS MID 71.9 18 Tom Atkins Geel MID 71.3 20 Tanner Bruhn Geel MID 70.5 15 Marcus Windhager St K MID 70.4 15 Cooper Lord Carl MID 69.5 2 Mark Blicavs Geel MID 68.6 22 Billy Dowling Adel MID 68.1 9 Harley Reid WCE MID 66.8 20 Ryan Byrnes St K MID 66.6 15 Alex Davies GCS MID 66.1 7 Sam Clohesy GCS MID 65.8 20 Archie Perkins Ess MID 65.1 18 Tom Sparrow Melb MID 64.9 21 Jack Ross Rich MID 63.7 7 Paddy Dow St K MID 63.3 10 Cameron Guthrie Geel MID 63.3 4 Caleb Poulter WB MID 62.7 7 Oliver Hollands Carl MID 62.4 22 Jaeger O'Meara Frem MID 62.0 22 Matthew Johnson Frem MID 62.0 19 James Peatling Adel MID 61.8 17 Isaac Cumming Adel MID 61.3 4 Jaspa Fletcher BL MID 60.4 23 Reuben Ginbey WCE MID 60.1 23 Chayce Jones Adel MID 59.8 16 Nat Fyfe Frem MID 59.7 22 Will Phillips NM MID 59.4 11 Caleb Windsor Melb MID 59.0 19 Brad Crouch St K MID 59.0 1 Sam Berry Adel MID 58.9 18 Will Graham GCS MID 58.6 17 Cam Mackenzie Haw MID 58.3 20 Zak Jones St K MID 57.4 13 Harry Morrison Haw MID 56.5 10 Oskar Baker WB MID 56.3 6 Josh Ward Haw MID 56.2 10 Edward Allan Coll MID 56.0 2 Ryan Angwin GWS MID 56.0 4 Harvey Gallagher WB MID 54.8 19 Jacob Wehr GWS MID 54.3 11 Hugo Ralphsmith Rich MID 53.7 18 Nik Cox Ess MID 52.9 20 Thomson Dow Rich MID 51.6 17 Nathan O'Driscoll Frem MID 50.5 2 Jaxon Binns Carl MID 48.7 3 Sam Docherty Carl MID 48.0 1 Changkuoth Jiath Haw MID 47.9 11 Bruce Reville BL MID 47.8 12 Braeden Campbell Syd MID 47.8 20 Dylan Stephens NM MID 47.7 16 Kamdyn McIntosh Rich MID 47.4 22 Jhye Clark Geel MID 47.3 15 Lachlan Sullivan Coll MID 46.5 10 Harry Sharp Melb MID 45.7 6 Ned Long Coll MID 45.1 7 Dom Sheed WCE MID 44.6 8 Sam Banks Rich MID 43.7 15 Mitch Knevitt Geel MID 41.3 4 Campbell Chesser WCE MID 40.7 18 Kane McAuliffe Rich MID 39.8 9 Elijah Tsatas Ess MID 36.7 7 Clay Hall WCE MID 33.0 3 Will Lorenz PA MID 25.0 1 Henry Hustwaite Haw MID 22.8 4 Angus Hastie St K MID 19.8 5 Caleb Mitchell Syd MID 18.0 2 Kynan Brown Melb MID 8.5 2 Sid Draper Adel MID Reece Torrent BL MID Levi Ashcroft BL MID Sam Marshall BL MID Jagga Smith Carl MID Ben Camporeale Carl MID Lucas Camporeale Carl MID Harry DeMattia Coll MID Rhys Unwin Ess MID Zak Johnson Ess MID Will Brodie Frem MID Murphy Reid Frem MID George Stevens Geel MID Patrick Retschko Geel MID Xavier Ivisic Geel MID Zak Evans GCS MID Leonardo Lombard GCS MID Harry Rowston GWS MID Jack Ough GWS MID Josaia Delana GWS MID Cody Anderson Haw MID Harvey Langford Melb MID Xavier Lindsay Melb MID Finn O’Sullivan NM MID Luke Urquhart NM MID Hugh Jackson PA MID Christian Moraes PA MID Benny Barrett PA MID Tom Cochrane PA MID Sam Lalor Rich MID Josh Smillie Rich MID Hugh Boxshall St K MID Angus Sheldrick Syd MID Indhi Kirk Syd MID Tom Hanily Syd MID Tom Gross WCE MID Lucca Grego WCE MID Cooper Hynes WB MID Luke Kennedy WB MID

Rucks

Player Team Position Average 2024 Games 2024 Rowan Marshall St K RUC 117.1 23 Tristan Xerri NM RUC 114.5 23 Max Gawn Melb RUC 111.8 21 Tim English WB RUC 104.6 22 Toby Nankervis Rich RUC 100.6 21 Brodie Grundy Syd RUC 97.1 23 Jarrod Witts GCS RUC 96.3 16 Darcy Cameron Coll RUC 96.2 23 Kieren Briggs GWS RUC 91.5 22 Reilly O'Brien Adel RUC 91.0 21 Lloyd Meek Haw RUC 88.4 19 Tom De Koning Carl RUC 87.8 17 Oscar McInerney BL RUC 85.6 22 Jordon Sweet PA RUC 81.7 14 Luke Jackson Frem RUC/FWD 78.6 23 Sean Darcy Frem RUC 77.8 12 Ned Moyle GCS RUC 77.6 8 Toby Conway Geel RUC 75.2 5 Ivan Soldo PA RUC 72.5 8 Nick Bryan Ess RUC 71.4 5 Kieran Strachan Adel RUC 70.0 2 Darcy Fort BL RUC 69.5 2 Marc Pittonet Carl RUC 68.3 13 Sam Draper Ess RUC 67.0 16 Rhys Stanley Geel RUC 65.6 12 Bailey J. Williams WCE RUC 64.0 23 Matt Flynn WCE RUC 61.0 4 Todd Goldstein Ess RUC 59.9 14 Dante Visentini PA RUC 54.7 3 Lachlan Keefe GWS RUC 52.7 3 Ned Reeves Haw RUC 52.3 4 Liam Reidy Frem RUC 51.5 2 Mason Cox Coll RUC/FWD 50.4 16 Tom Campbell Melb RUC 40.5 2 Peter Ladhams Syd RUC/FWD 37.0 1 Samson Ryan Rich RUC/FWD 35.5 8 Harry Barnett WCE RUC 29.0 1 Zane Zakostelsky BL DEF/RUC Hudson O'Keeffe Carl RUC Oscar Steene Coll RUC/FWD Iliro Smit Coll RUC Charlie West Coll RUC/FWD Vigo Visentini Ess RUC Kayle Gerreyn Ess RUC Odin Jones Frem RUC Aiden Riddle Frem RUC Mitchell Edwards Geel RUC Jacob Molier Geel RUC Joe Pike Geel RUC Max Knobel GCS RUC Nicholas Madden GWS RUC Logan Smith GWS RUC Jaime Uhr-Henry Haw RUC Will Verrall Melb RUC Taylor Goad NM RUC Finnbar Maley NM RUC/FWD Oliver Hayes-Brown Rich RUC Mate Colina Rich RUC Thomas Sims Rich RUC/FWD Max Heath St K RUC/FWD Alex Dodson St K RUC William Green Syd RUC Archer Reid WCE RUC/FWD Coen Livingstone WCE RUC/FWD Lachlan Smith WB RUC

Forwards

Player Team Position Average 2024 Games 2024 Dylan Moore Haw FWD 92.0 23 Jason Horne-Francis PA MID/FWD 89.5 21 Brent Daniels GWS FWD 85.9 21 Gryan Miers Geel FWD 85.2 23 Jeremy Cameron Geel FWD 84.0 22 Mason Wood St K MID/FWD 82.6 18 Harry McKay Carl FWD 81.9 20 Izak Rankine Adel FWD 79.8 15 Alex Neal-Bullen Adel MID/FWD 79.0 23 Luke Jackson Frem RUC/FWD 78.6 23 Liam Baker WCE MID/FWD 78.5 18 Connor Macdonald Haw FWD 78.0 23 Matthew Kennedy WB MID/FWD 77.1 23 Jesse Hogan GWS FWD 76.8 23 Ben Keays Adel FWD 76.7 23 Jake Waterman WCE FWD 76.6 20 Jy Simpkin NM MID/FWD 76.2 18 Josh Treacy Frem FWD 75.9 20 Sam Darcy WB FWD 75.9 20 Elijah Hollands Carl FWD 74.9 21 Bradley Hill St K MID/FWD 74.2 22 Charlie Curnow Carl FWD 73.9 21 Jack Ginnivan Haw FWD 73.6 21 Shai Bolton Frem MID/FWD 73.5 22 Toby Greene GWS FWD 73.2 22 Shaun Mannagh Geel FWD 72.9 10 Jack Macrae St K FWD 71.4 18 Jamie Cripps WCE FWD 71.0 23 Kyle Langford Ess FWD 70.6 23 James Harmes WB MID/FWD 69.9 8 Zac Bailey BL MID/FWD 69.1 18 Sam Switkowski Frem FWD 69.1 20 Patrick Lipinski Coll MID/FWD 68.7 23 Riley Thilthorpe Adel FWD 68.3 7 Tom Papley Syd FWD 68.3 18 Cam Rayner BL FWD 67.6 23 Taylor Adams Syd MID/FWD 67.5 19 Cameron Zurhaar NM FWD 66.4 22 Will Hayward Syd FWD 66.2 23 Kysaiah Pickett Melb FWD 66.0 21 Jake Stringer GWS FWD 65.9 23 Luke Parker NM MID/FWD 65.9 7 Darcy Wilson St K MID/FWD 65.4 23 Ben Ainsworth GCS FWD 65.1 17 Hayden McLean Syd FWD 64.8 23 Jack Graham WCE MID/FWD 64.5 14 Peter Wright Ess FWD 64.4 14 Josh Rachele Adel FWD 64.4 22 Tyson Stengle Geel FWD 64.3 23 Jamie Elliott Coll FWD 64.2 15 Ryley Sanders WB MID/FWD 63.9 14 Mattaes Phillipou St K MID/FWD 63.9 13 Jack Billings Melb MID/FWD 63.6 16 Mitch Georgiades PA FWD 63.5 17 Sam Day BL FWD 63.0 5 Riley Garcia WB FWD 62.9 11 Tim Membrey Coll FWD 62.5 19 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan WB FWD 62.4 21 Bailey Banfield Frem FWD 62.2 22 Lachie Schultz Coll FWD 62.2 20 Taylor Walker Adel FWD 61.9 18 Lincoln McCarthy BL FWD 61.5 8 Eric Hipwood BL FWD 61.4 20 Jack Lukosius PA FWD 61.3 21 Cody Weightman WB FWD 61.2 16 Kade Chandler Melb FWD 61.1 23 James Jordon Syd MID/FWD 60.9 23 Jack Higgins St K FWD 60.9 20 Zac Williams Carl DEF/FWD 60.8 18 Noah Balta Rich DEF/FWD 60.8 19 Jackson Mead PA MID/FWD 60.3 23 Aaron Naughton WB FWD 60.2 19 Kai Lohmann BL FWD 59.8 23 Jake Riccardi GWS FWD 59.7 19 Rhylee West WB FWD 59.6 21 Mabior Chol Haw FWD 59.4 21 Callum Ah Chee BL FWD 59.3 22 Logan McDonald Syd FWD 58.8 23 Will Hoskin-Elliott Coll FWD 58.7 20 Brody Mihocek Coll FWD 58.6 11 Darcy Fogarty Adel FWD 58.6 23 Charlie Cameron BL FWD 58.6 23 Liam Ryan WCE FWD 58.4 16 Toby Bedford GWS MID/FWD 57.6 22 Mitch Owens St K FWD 57.3 23 Liam Henry St K FWD 57.3 12 Jacob van Rooyen Melb FWD 57.1 21 Matt Guelfi Ess FWD 56.8 13 Jeremy Finlayson PA FWD 56.8 12 Darcy Byrne-Jones PA FWD 56.7 23 Sam Powell-Pepper PA FWD 56.7 3 Shannon Neale Geel FWD 56.6 13 Oscar Allen WCE FWD 56.5 11 Paul Curtis NM FWD 56.3 23 Daniel McStay Coll FWD 56.2 5 Bobby Hill Coll FWD 56.1 23 Jack Gunston Haw FWD 56.1 16 Brad Close Geel FWD 55.9 23 Ben Long GCS FWD 55.9 17 Nick Watson Haw FWD 55.5 16 Nick Larkey NM FWD 55.3 23 Jade Gresham Ess FWD 54.9 22 Rhyan Mansell Rich FWD 54.8 21 Harrison Jones Ess FWD 54.8 21 Darcy Jones GWS FWD 54.8 12 Koltyn Tholstrup Melb FWD 54.5 10 Eddie Ford NM FWD 53.7 18 Todd Marshall PA FWD 53.6 18 Jack Darling NM FWD 53.6 21 Ben King GCS FWD 53.2 22 Nate Caddy Ess FWD 53.1 10 Beau McCreery Coll FWD 53.1 17 Lachlan Murphy Adel FWD 52.8 17 Willie Rioli PA FWD 52.7 17 Lachlan McNeil WB FWD 52.2 11 Max King St K FWD 51.4 12 Elliott Himmelberg GCS FWD 50.9 9 Joe Richards PA FWD 50.9 9 Harrison Petty Melb FWD 50.8 20 Lachie Fogarty Carl FWD 50.7 15 Mason Cox Coll RUC/FWD 50.4 16 Cooper Sharman St K FWD 50.2 18 Caleb Daniel NM MID/FWD 50.1 15 Bayley Fritsch Melb FWD 50.1 23 Matthew Cottrell Carl MID/FWD 49.9 14 Seth Campbell Rich FWD 49.7 21 Robbie Fox Syd DEF/FWD 49.7 16 Jye Amiss Frem FWD 49.5 22 Nick Holman GCS MID/FWD 49.2 21 Thomas Berry GCS FWD 49.2 17 Finn Maginness Haw MID/FWD 49.2 11 Michael Frederick Frem FWD 49.2 20 Matthew Owies WCE FWD 48.9 23 Joel Amartey Syd FWD 48.6 22 Maurice Rioli Rich FWD 48.6 9 Ben Hobbs Ess FWD 48.5 12 Sam Sturt Frem FWD 48.3 13 Jack Petruccelle WCE FWD 48.3 16 Anthony Caminiti St K FWD 47.9 15 Xavier O'Halloran GWS MID/FWD 47.6 17 Jacob Koschitzke Rich FWD 47.1 14 Lloyd Johnston GCS FWD 46.9 7 Harvey Thomas GWS FWD 46.3 22 Chris Burgess Adel FWD 45.9 7 Jacob Bauer Rich FWD 45.7 3 Bailey Humphrey GCS FWD 45.3 21 Oliver Henry Geel FWD 45.2 21 Jack Williams WCE FWD 45.2 18 Dan Butler St K FWD 44.8 16 Tyler Sonsie Rich FWD 44.7 14 Mykelti Lefau Rich FWD 44.7 10 Laitham Vandermeer WB FWD 44.6 23 Shane McAdam Melb FWD 44.3 3 Michael Walters Frem FWD 44.2 17 Jake Melksham Melb FWD 44.0 8 Aaron Cadman GWS FWD 43.8 21 Mitch Lewis Haw FWD 43.8 4 Hugo Garcia St K MID/FWD 43.6 8 Noah Long WCE FWD 43.6 7 Logan Morris BL FWD 43.4 15 Calsher Dear Haw FWD 43.3 15 Zac Taylor Adel MID/FWD 42.9 9 Daniel Turner Melb FWD 42.3 15 Harry Schoenberg Adel FWD 41.8 4 Toby McMullin GWS FWD 41.6 13 Callum M. Brown GWS FWD 41.5 13 Brayden Cook Adel FWD 41.5 15 David Swallow GCS DEF/FWD 41.3 20 Patrick Voss Frem FWD 41.3 7 Jack Hutchinson WCE FWD 41.3 7 Ryan Maric WCE MID/FWD 41.0 19 Harvey Harrison Coll FWD 40.9 12 Tom Lynch Rich FWD 40.8 4 Malcolm Rosas GCS FWD 40.7 7 Jack Carroll St K MID/FWD 40.1 15 Finlay Macrae Coll MID/FWD 39.9 9 Steely Green Rich FWD 39.3 6 Brynn Teakle NM FWD 39.2 11 Jye Menzie Ess FWD 38.4 14 Sam Wicks Syd FWD 38.3 16 Luke Breust Haw FWD 38.3 17 Darcy Gardiner BL FWD 38.1 7 Arthur Jones WB FWD 38.0 1 Henry Smith BL FWD 37.5 4 Quinton Narkle Frem FWD 37.1 10 Peter Ladhams Syd RUC/FWD 37.0 1 Zane Duursma NM FWD 36.4 13 Charlie Spargo Melb FWD 36.0 1 Jesse Motlop Carl FWD 35.8 6 Bailey Laurie Melb MID/FWD 35.8 6 Jake Rogers GCS FWD 35.6 9 Samson Ryan Rich RUC/FWD 35.5 8 Tyler Brockman WCE FWD 35.3 10 Orazio Fantasia Carl FWD 35.1 14 Tyrell Dewar WCE FWD 34.6 7 Jed Walter GCS FWD 34.4 14 Max Ramsden Haw FWD 34.3 3 Jed McEntee PA FWD 34.2 13 Ted Clohesy Geel MID/FWD 34.0 2 Ollie Lord PA FWD 33.7 6 Toby Pink NM FWD 32.9 15 Robert Hansen Jr NM FWD 32.7 6 Reef McInnes Coll FWD 32.6 9 Daniel Curtin Adel FWD 32.1 7 Jack Martin Geel FWD 31.0 3 Corey Durdin Carl FWD 30.8 13 Corey Warner Syd FWD 28.5 6 Ashton Moir Carl FWD 28.0 2 Caiden Cleary Syd FWD 28.0 5 Alwyn Davey Jnr Ess FWD 27.7 10 Deven Robertson BL MID/FWD 27.0 2 Sam Butler Haw FWD 27.0 2 Callum Coleman-Jones NM FWD 26.0 3 Neil Erasmus Frem MID/FWD 25.8 4 Ben Paton Syd DEF/FWD 25.8 4 Anthony Scott WB MID/FWD 25.0 2 Luke Pedlar Adel FWD 24.8 4 James Tunstill BL MID/FWD 23.7 3 Cooper Simpson Frem FWD 23.5 2 Loch Rawlinson WCE FWD 22.0 1 Ethan Read GCS FWD 20.5 4 Brandon Ryan BL FWD 19.0 1 Ash Johnson Coll FWD 18.0 3 Max Gruzewski GWS FWD 17.0 4 Judson Clarke Rich FWD 17.0 1 Conor Stone GWS FWD 15.5 4 Lance Collard St K FWD 8.0 3 Toby Murray Adel FWD Tyler Welsh Adel FWD Will McLachlan BL FWD Luke Lloyd BL FWD Ty Gallop BL FWD Darcy Craven BL FWD Jack Silvagni Carl FWD Harry Lemmey Carl FWD Rob Monahan Carl FWD Oscar Steene Coll RUC/FWD Charlie West Coll RUC/FWD William Hayes Coll MID/FWD Isaac Kako Ess MID/FWD Archer Day-Wicks Ess MID/FWD Jack Delean Frem FWD Charlie Nicholls Frem FWD Jaren Carr Frem FWD Bailey Smith Geel MID/FWD Oliver Wiltshire Geel MID/FWD Jay Polkinghorne Geel FWD Keighton Matofai-Forbes Geel FWD Asher Eastham GCS FWD Lachlan Gulbin GCS FWD Cooper Bell GCS DEF/FWD Phoenix Gothard GWS FWD Wade Derksen GWS FWD Nathan Wardius GWS FWD Oliver Hannaford GWS MID/FWD Cody Angove GWS MID/FWD Jasper Scaife Haw FWD Tom Fullarton Melb FWD Oliver Sestan Melb FWD Luker Kentfield Melb FWD Matthew Jefferson Melb FWD Aidan Johnson Melb FWD Ricky Mentha Melb DEF/FWD Finnbar Maley NM RUC/FWD Cooper Harvey NM FWD Geordie Payne NM MID/FWD Jacob Konstanty NM FWD Brayden George NM FWD Matt Whitlock NM DEF/FWD River Stevens NM MID/FWD Lachlan Charleson PA MID/FWD Xavier Walsh PA FWD Tom Anastasopoulos PA FWD Joe Berry PA FWD Jack Whitlock PA FWD Liam Fawcett Rich FWD Campbell Gray Rich DEF/FWD Taj Hotton Rich MID/FWD Jonty Faull Rich FWD Harry Armstrong Rich FWD Thomas Sims Rich RUC/FWD Jasper Alger Rich FWD Isaac Keeler St K FWD Max Heath St K RUC/FWD Max Hall St K MID/FWD Alixzander Tauru St K DEF/FWD James Barrat St K DEF/FWD Patrick Said St K MID/FWD Jack Buller Syd FWD Patrick Snell Syd DEF/FWD Jesse Dattoli Syd MID/FWD Ned Bowman Syd FWD Joel Hamling Syd FWD Elijah Hewett WCE MID/FWD Archer Reid WCE RUC/FWD Coen Livingstone WCE RUC/FWD Jobe Shanahan WCE FWD Hamish Davis WCE MID/FWD Malakai Champion WCE FWD Jordan Croft WB FWD Josh Dolan WB FWD Sam Davidson WB FWD

