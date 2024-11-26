Dayne Zorko warms up before Brisbane's clash against Essendon in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S time to start preparing.

The positions to start the 2025 AFL Fantasy season have been locked in by Champion Data.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Warnie from The Traders took you through all the major talking points, and now you can see every player and every position.

Check out the full list below.

Defenders

Player

Team

Position

Average 2024

Games

2024

Harry Sheezel

NM

DEF

112.1

21

Lachie Whitfield

GWS

DEF

111.7

23

Dayne Zorko

BL

DEF

110.3

23

Sam Flanders

GCS

DEF/MID

107.8

22

Nic Martin

Ess

DEF

107.2

23

Nic Newman

Carl

DEF

102.6

23

Luke Ryan

Frem

DEF

102.1

23

Jack Sinclair

St K

DEF/MID

101.9

22

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

St K

DEF

97.7

22

Jordan Clark

Frem

DEF

96.9

23

Max Holmes

Geel

DEF/MID

94.5

23

Dan Houston

Coll

DEF

94.0

22

Bailey Dale

WB

DEF

92.6

23

Liam Duggan

WCE

DEF

88.7

21

Jordan Ridley

Ess

DEF

88.4

9

Tom Stewart

Geel

DEF

87.6

22

James Sicily

Haw

DEF

87.4

20

Karl Amon

Haw

DEF

87.0

23

Archie Roberts

Ess

DEF/MID

85.0

4

Andrew McGrath

Ess

DEF

84.2

23

Mason Redman

Ess

DEF

83.9

21

Jason Johannisen

WB

DEF

83.8

9

Daniel Rioli

GCS

DEF

83.5

23

Mitchell Hinge

Adel

DEF

82.7

22

Zac Fisher

NM

DEF

82.4

18

Colby McKercher

NM

DEF

82.3

16

Trent Rivers

Melb

DEF/MID

82.0

23

Nick Blakey

Syd

DEF

82.0

23

Nick Vlastuin

Rich

DEF

81.5

22

Jayden Short

Rich

DEF

80.5

22

Harry Himmelberg

GWS

DEF

80.4

23

Jeremy McGovern

WCE

DEF

80.4

19

Christian Salem

Melb

DEF

80.3

17

Kane Farrell

PA

DEF

78.4

22

Jarman Impey

Haw

DEF

77.7

23

Mitch Duncan

Geel

DEF

77.5

20

Lachie Ash

GWS

DEF

77.4

17

Oliver Florent

Syd

DEF

76.5

23

Alex Sexton

GCS

DEF

76.3

15

Matt Roberts

Syd

DEF

76.1

20

Jake Lloyd

Syd

DEF/MID

75.9

23

Steven May

Melb

DEF

75.8

19

Darcy Wilmot

BL

DEF

75.1

23

Miles Bergman

PA

DEF/MID

75.1

23

Zach Guthrie

Geel

DEF

75.0

23

Wil Powell

GCS

DEF

74.7

18

John Noble

GCS

DEF

74.4

20

Harry Perryman

Coll

DEF

74.0

19

Callum Wilkie

St K

DEF

73.9

23

Josh Battle

Haw

DEF

73.7

23

Connor Idun

GWS

DEF

72.6

23

Nick Haynes

Carl

DEF

71.5

8

Brayden Maynard

Coll

DEF

71.0

23

Lawson Humphries

Geel

DEF

70.9

9

Adam Saad

Carl

DEF

70.9

17

Callum Mills

Syd

DEF

69.8

6

Logan Evans

PA

DEF

69.6

10

Mitch McGovern

Carl

DEF

69.4

17

Josh Worrell

Adel

DEF

68.7

13

Lachlan Bramble

WB

DEF

68.7

23

Darcy Tucker

NM

DEF/MID

68.5

23

Jack Scrimshaw

Haw

DEF

67.6

22

Brodie Kemp

Carl

DEF

66.7

20

Lachie Weller

GCS

DEF

66.2

6

Heath Chapman

Frem

DEF

65.6

16

Ryan Burton

PA

DEF

65.6

13

Rory Lobb

WB

DEF

65.3

15

Max Michalanney

Adel

DEF

65.2

23

James Aish

Frem

DEF

65.2

20

Ryan Lester

BL

DEF

65.1

23

Jacob Weitering

Carl

DEF

64.8

21

Blake Hardwick

Haw

DEF

64.7

23

Jeremy Howe

Coll

DEF

64.5

19

Luke Nankervis

Adel

DEF

64.5

20

Mac Andrew

GCS

DEF

64.3

20

Brodie Smith

Adel

DEF

64.1

15

Tom Cole

WCE

DEF

64.0

23

Jayden Laverde

Ess

DEF

63.9

21

Harris Andrews

BL

DEF

63.5

22

Tom McDonald

Melb

DEF

63.1

22

Mark Keane

Adel

DEF

63.0

21

Jake Bowey

Melb

DEF

62.5

14

Wayne Milera

Adel

DEF

62.3

3

Jayden Hunt

WCE

DEF/MID

62.3

20

Aliir Aliir

PA

DEF

62.1

22

Nathan Broad

Rich

DEF

61.6

22

Bodhi Uwland

GCS

DEF

61.5

21

Connor Budarick

GCS

DEF

61.3

8

Corey Wagner

Frem

DEF

61.2

12

Joel Freijah

WB

DEF

61.1

12

Taylor Duryea

WB

DEF

61.0

21

Zac Williams

Carl

DEF/FWD

60.8

18

Noah Balta

Rich

DEF/FWD

60.8

19

Charlie Comben

NM

DEF

60.6

19

Jack Buckley

GWS

DEF

60.5

21

Conor McKenna

BL

DEF

60.4

14

Luke McDonald

NM

DEF

60.3

22

Jake Kolodjashnij

Geel

DEF

59.1

22

Josh Weddle

Haw

DEF

59.1

23

Judd McVee

Melb

DEF

59.0

23

Joel Jeffrey

GCS

DEF

58.8

12

Jimmy Webster

St K

DEF

58.8

15

Arie Schoenmaker

St K

DEF

58.8

4

Tom Barrass

Haw

DEF

58.7

18

Jordan Boyd

Carl

DEF

58.6

19

Brady Hough

WCE

DEF

58.5

23

Lachlan Cowan

Carl

DEF

56.5

16

Jake Lever

Melb

DEF

56.1

18

Brandon Walker

Frem

DEF

55.1

19

Sam De Koning

Geel

DEF

55.0

19

Mark O'Connor

Geel

DEF/MID

54.8

13

Jack Henry

Geel

DEF

54.5

23

Ben Miller

Rich

DEF

54.5

21

Ben McKay

Ess

DEF

54.2

23

Angus McLennan

St K

DEF

54.0

2

Lewis Young

Carl

DEF

53.9

8

Josh Sinn

PA

DEF

53.8

4

Sam Collins

GCS

DEF

53.5

23

Isaac Quaynor

Coll

DEF

53.2

23

Harry Cunningham

Syd

DEF

52.6

20

Sean Lemmens

GCS

DEF

52.3

3

Andy Moniz-Wakefield

Melb

DEF

52.3

6

Blake Howes

Melb

DEF

52.3

16

Marty Hore

Melb

DEF

52.2

6

Jacob Blight

Rich

DEF

52.0

3

Jack Payne

BL

DEF

51.9

14

Brennan Cox

Frem

DEF

51.8

9

Sam Taylor

GWS

DEF

51.5

16

Liam Jones

WB

DEF

51.4

20

Noah Answerth

BL

DEF

51.0

12

James Trezise

Rich

DEF

50.7

7

Liam Stocker

St K

DEF

50.7

16

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher

PA

DEF

50.3

23

Jed Bews

Geel

DEF

50.3

3

Charlie Ballard

GCS

DEF

50.2

23

Dougal Howard

St K

DEF

50.1

15

Aidan Corr

NM

DEF

49.8

23

Robbie Fox

Syd

DEF/FWD

49.7

16

Aaron Francis

Syd

DEF

49.6

5

Alex Pearce

Frem

DEF

49.5

15

Griffin Logue

NM

DEF

49.5

2

Esava Ratugolea

PA

DEF

49.4

20

Tom Brown

Rich

DEF

49.3

18

Darcy Moore

Coll

DEF

48.2

23

Darragh Joyce

BL

DEF

48.0

6

James Borlase

Adel

DEF

47.6

10

Callum Jamieson

WCE

DEF

47.5

4

Dane Rampe

Syd

DEF

47.3

18

Charlie Dean

Coll

DEF

47.1

8

Brandon Starcevich

BL

DEF

46.7

17

James O'Donnell

WB

DEF

46.6

13

Oleg Markov

Coll

DEF

45.8

12

Tom McCartin

Syd

DEF

45.5

19

Nick Murray

Adel

DEF

45.3

9

Lachie Jones

PA

DEF

44.8

18

Jackson Archer

NM

DEF

43.8

15

Buku Khamis

WB

DEF

43.7

17

Riley Hardeman

NM

DEF

43.3

3

Luke Cleary

WB

DEF

43.0

2

Leek Aleer

GWS

DEF

42.8

8

Jaxon Prior

Ess

DEF

42.5

4

Jordon Butts

Adel

DEF

42.0

15

Rory Atkins

PA

DEF

42.0

3

Alex Cincotta

Carl

DEF

41.9

16

Nick Coffield

WB

DEF

41.9

8

David Swallow

GCS

DEF/FWD

41.3

20

Harry Edwards

WCE

DEF

40.9

9

Connor O'Sullivan

Geel

DEF

40.0

1

Dylan Williams

PA

DEF

40.0

5

Tylar Young

Rich

DEF

39.1

9

Oisin Mullin

Geel

DEF

39.0

10

Kallan Dawson

NM

DEF

38.9

11

Joshua Draper

Frem

DEF

38.4

20

Joe Fonti

GWS

DEF

38.3

4

Lewis Melican

Syd

DEF

38.2

21

Oscar McDonald

Frem

DEF

38.0

1

Shadeau Brain

BL

DEF

37.4

9

Sam Frost

Haw

DEF

37.4

23

Jai Serong

Haw

DEF

37.3

4

Billy Frampton

Coll

DEF

37.2

18

Hugh Bond

Adel

DEF

36.4

7

Wil Parker

Coll

DEF

36.4

5

Karl Worner

Frem

DEF

36.0

4

Zaine Cordy

St K

DEF

35.6

8

Seamus Mitchell

Haw

DEF

34.8

10

Keidean Coleman

BL

DEF

34.0

1

Taj Woewodin

Melb

DEF

32.8

16

Josh Goater

NM

DEF

32.0

1

Miller Bergman

NM

DEF

31.7

3

Harvey Johnston

WCE

DEF

28.8

6

Tew Jiath

Coll

DEF

27.0

1

Kaleb Smith

Rich

DEF

26.3

4

Rhett Bazzo

WCE

DEF

26.0

1

Ben Paton

Syd

DEF/FWD

25.8

4

Josh Gibcus

Rich

DEF

25.5

2

Wil Dawson

NM

DEF

24.3

3

Zach Reid

Ess

DEF

17.0

1

Hugh Davies

Frem

DEF

16.0

2

Charlie Edwards

Adel

DEF/MID

 

 

Oscar Ryan

Adel

DEF

 

 

Karl Gallagher

Adel

DEF

 

 

Tom Doedee

BL

DEF

 

 

Luke Beecken

BL

DEF

 

 

Zane Zakostelsky

BL

DEF/RUC

 

 

Billy Wilson

Carl

DEF/MID

 

 

Harry O’Farrell

Carl

DEF

 

 

Harry Charleson

Carl

DEF/MID

 

 

Matt Duffy

Carl

DEF

 

 

Jakob Ryan

Coll

DEF

 

 

Joel Cochran

Coll

DEF

 

 

Saad El-Hawli

Ess

DEF/MID

 

 

Luamon Lual

Ess

DEF

 

 

Lewis Hayes

Ess

DEF

 

 

Angus Clarke

Ess

DEF

 

 

Jayden Nguyen

Ess

DEF/MID

 

 

Ollie Murphy

Frem

DEF

 

 

Cillian Burke

Geel

DEF

 

 

Lennox Hoffman

Geel

DEF

 

 

Jy Farrar

GCS

DEF

 

 

Caleb Graham

GCS

DEF

 

 

Cooper Bell

GCS

DEF/FWD

 

 

James Leake

GWS

DEF

 

 

Harrison Oliver

GWS

DEF

 

 

Josh Fahey

GWS

DEF

 

 

Bailey Macdonald

Haw

DEF

 

 

Bodie Ryan

Haw

DEF

 

 

James Blanck

Haw

DEF

 

 

William McCabe

Haw

DEF

 

 

Matt Hill

Haw

DEF

 

 

Noah Mraz

Haw

DEF

 

 

Jed Adams

Melb

DEF

 

 

Ricky Mentha

Melb

DEF/FWD

 

 

Matt Whitlock

NM

DEF/FWD

 

 

Jacob Moss

PA

DEF

 

 

Campbell Gray

Rich

DEF/FWD

 

 

Luke Trainor

Rich

DEF

 

 

Liam O'Connell

St K

DEF

 

 

Tobie Travaglia

St K

DEF/MID

 

 

Alixzander Tauru

St K

DEF/FWD

 

 

James Barrat

St K

DEF/FWD

 

 

William Edwards

Syd

DEF

 

 

Patrick Snell

Syd

DEF/FWD

 

 

Riley Bice

Syd

DEF

 

 

Riak Andrew

Syd

DEF

 

 

Blake Leidler

Syd

DEF

 

 

Bo Allan

WCE

DEF/MID

 

 

Ryan Gardner

WB

DEF

 

 

Jedd Busslinger

WB

DEF

 

 

Lachie Jaques

WB

DEF

 

 

Midfielders

Midfielders who have DPP are included only in their non-MID position

Player

Team

Position

Average

2024

Games

2024

Adam Treloar

WB

MID

110.0

22

Zach Merrett

Ess

MID

108.7

23

Errol Gulden

Syd

MID

108.5

23

Josh Dunkley

BL

MID

107.4

23

Marcus Bontempelli

WB

MID

107.3

23

Jack Steele

St K

MID

106.6

23

Zak Butters

PA

MID

106.1

23

Sam Walsh

Carl

MID

106.1

19

Jordan Dawson

Adel

MID

105.3

22

Isaac Heeney

Syd

MID

105.2

21

Nick Daicos

Coll

MID

104.7

23

Andrew Brayshaw

Frem

MID

104.6

23

Caleb Serong

Frem

MID

104.0

23

Noah Anderson

GCS

MID

104.0

23

Matt Crouch

Adel

MID

101.9

15

Lachie Neale

BL

MID

101.1

22

Patrick Cripps

Carl

MID

100.0

23

Tom Green

GWS

MID

99.9

23

Rory Laird

Adel

MID

99.3

23

Will Setterfield

Ess

MID

99.0

4

Hugh McCluggage

BL

MID

97.3

23

Connor Rozee

PA

MID

97.1

20

Luke Davies-Uniacke

NM

MID

95.9

23

Tim Taranto

Rich

MID

95.5

15

Josh Kelly

GWS

MID

95.2

15

Josh Daicos

Coll

MID

94.8

23

Jye Caldwell

Ess

MID

94.5

23

Matt Rowell

GCS

MID

93.7

23

Chad Warner

Syd

MID

93.7

22

Touk Miller

GCS

MID

93.1

18

Hayden Young

Frem

MID

92.9

23

Darcy Parish

Ess

MID

91.6

12

Elliot Yeo

WCE

MID

90.9

20

Ollie Wines

PA

MID

90.7

22

Christian Petracca

Melb

MID

90.0

13

Blake Acres

Carl

MID

88.6

22

Tom Liberatore

WB

MID

87.5

17

Jack Viney

Melb

MID

87.4

23

Ed Richards

WB

MID

86.0

20

Tim Kelly

WCE

MID

85.9

20

Jai Newcombe

Haw

MID

85.8

23

Willem Drew

PA

MID

85.3

23

Lachlan Sholl

Adel

MID

85.3

20

Will Ashcroft

BL

MID

84.7

9

James Rowbottom

Syd

MID

84.7

21

Jarrod Berry

BL

MID

84.3

23

Jack Crisp

Coll

MID

83.1

23

George Hewett

Carl

MID

83.0

21

Sam Durham

Ess

MID

83.0

22

Jacob Hopper

Rich

MID

82.5

12

Xavier Duursma

Ess

MID

81.8

15

Bailey Scott

NM

MID

80.0

23

Jordan De Goey

Coll

MID

79.8

13

Patrick Dangerfield

Geel

MID

79.6

14

Ed Langdon

Melb

MID

79.3

22

Scott Pendlebury

Coll

MID

79.2

20

Justin McInerney

Syd

MID

79.0

17

Tom Powell

NM

MID

78.7

23

Jack Bowes

Geel

MID

78.5

20

George Wardlaw

NM

MID

78.2

18

Tom Mitchell

Coll

MID

77.8

6

Massimo D'Ambrosio

Haw

MID

77.8

22

Clayton Oliver

Melb

MID

77.7

21

James Worpel

Haw

MID

77.6

23

Dylan Shiel

Ess

MID

77.2

9

Stephen Coniglio

GWS

MID

76.9

13

Jake Soligo

Adel

MID

76.9

23

Finn Callaghan

GWS

MID

76.9

22

Jase Burgoyne

PA

MID

76.6

20

Bailey Williams

WB

MID

75.3

23

Travis Boak

PA

MID

75.0

20

Will Day

Haw

MID

74.1

16

Conor Nash

Haw

MID

73.9

23

Brayden Fiorini

GCS

MID

73.8

12

Hunter Clark

St K

MID

73.5

11

Jeremy Sharp

Frem

MID

73.0

23

Steele Sidebottom

Coll

MID

73.0

22

Oliver Dempsey

Geel

MID

72.8

23

Adam Cerra

Carl

MID

72.6

12

Dion Prestia

Rich

MID

72.4

13

Callan Ward

GWS

MID

71.9

18

Tom Atkins

Geel

MID

71.3

20

Tanner Bruhn

Geel

MID

70.5

15

Marcus Windhager

St K

MID

70.4

15

Cooper Lord

Carl

MID

69.5

2

Mark Blicavs

Geel

MID

68.6

22

Billy Dowling

Adel

MID

68.1

9

Harley Reid

WCE

MID

66.8

20

Ryan Byrnes

St K

MID

66.6

15

Alex Davies

GCS

MID

66.1

7

Sam Clohesy

GCS

MID

65.8

20

Archie Perkins

Ess

MID

65.1

18

Tom Sparrow

Melb

MID

64.9

21

Jack Ross

Rich

MID

63.7

7

Paddy Dow

St K

MID

63.3

10

Cameron Guthrie

Geel

MID

63.3

4

Caleb Poulter

WB

MID

62.7

7

Oliver Hollands

Carl

MID

62.4

22

Jaeger O'Meara

Frem

MID

62.0

22

Matthew Johnson

Frem

MID

62.0

19

James Peatling

Adel

MID

61.8

17

Isaac Cumming

Adel

MID

61.3

4

Jaspa Fletcher

BL

MID

60.4

23

Reuben Ginbey

WCE

MID

60.1

23

Chayce Jones

Adel

MID

59.8

16

Nat Fyfe

Frem

MID

59.7

22

Will Phillips

NM

MID

59.4

11

Caleb Windsor

Melb

MID

59.0

19

Brad Crouch

St K

MID

59.0

1

Sam Berry

Adel

MID

58.9

18

Will Graham

GCS

MID

58.6

17

Cam Mackenzie

Haw

MID

58.3

20

Zak Jones

St K

MID

57.4

13

Harry Morrison

Haw

MID

56.5

10

Oskar Baker

WB

MID

56.3

6

Josh Ward

Haw

MID

56.2

10

Edward Allan

Coll

MID

56.0

2

Ryan Angwin

GWS

MID

56.0

4

Harvey Gallagher

WB

MID

54.8

19

Jacob Wehr

GWS

MID

54.3

11

Hugo Ralphsmith

Rich

MID

53.7

18

Nik Cox

Ess

MID

52.9

20

Thomson Dow

Rich

MID

51.6

17

Nathan O'Driscoll

Frem

MID

50.5

2

Jaxon Binns

Carl

MID

48.7

3

Sam Docherty

Carl

MID

48.0

1

Changkuoth Jiath

Haw

MID

47.9

11

Bruce Reville

BL

MID

47.8

12

Braeden Campbell

Syd

MID

47.8

20

Dylan Stephens

NM

MID

47.7

16

Kamdyn McIntosh

Rich

MID

47.4

22

Jhye Clark

Geel

MID

47.3

15

Lachlan Sullivan

Coll

MID

46.5

10

Harry Sharp

Melb

MID

45.7

6

Ned Long

Coll

MID

45.1

7

Dom Sheed

WCE

MID

44.6

8

Sam Banks

Rich

MID

43.7

15

Mitch Knevitt

Geel

MID

41.3

4

Campbell Chesser

WCE

MID

40.7

18

Kane McAuliffe

Rich

MID

39.8

9

Elijah Tsatas

Ess

MID

36.7

7

Clay Hall

WCE

MID

33.0

3

Will Lorenz

PA

MID

25.0

1

Henry Hustwaite

Haw

MID

22.8

4

Angus Hastie

St K

MID

19.8

5

Caleb Mitchell

Syd

MID

18.0

2

Kynan Brown

Melb

MID

8.5

2

Sid Draper

Adel

MID

 

 

Reece Torrent

BL

MID

 

 

Levi Ashcroft

BL

MID

 

 

Sam Marshall

BL

MID

 

 

Jagga Smith

Carl

MID

 

 

Ben Camporeale

Carl

MID

 

 

Lucas Camporeale

Carl

MID

 

 

Harry DeMattia

Coll

MID

 

 

Rhys Unwin

Ess

MID

 

 

Zak Johnson

Ess

MID

 

 

Will Brodie

Frem

MID

 

 

Murphy Reid

Frem

MID

 

 

George Stevens

Geel

MID

 

 

Patrick Retschko

Geel

MID

 

 

Xavier Ivisic

Geel

MID

 

 

Zak Evans

GCS

MID

 

 

Leonardo Lombard

GCS

MID

 

 

Harry Rowston

GWS

MID

 

 

Jack Ough

GWS

MID

 

 

Josaia Delana

GWS

MID

 

 

Cody Anderson

Haw

MID

 

 

Harvey Langford

Melb

MID

 

 

Xavier Lindsay

Melb

MID

 

 

Finn O’Sullivan

NM

MID

 

 

Luke Urquhart

NM

MID

 

 

Hugh Jackson

PA

MID

 

 

Christian Moraes

PA

MID

 

 

Benny Barrett

PA

MID

 

 

Tom Cochrane

PA

MID

 

 

Sam Lalor

Rich

MID

 

 

Josh Smillie

Rich

MID

 

 

Hugh Boxshall

St K

MID

 

 

Angus Sheldrick

Syd

MID

 

 

Indhi Kirk

Syd

MID

 

 

Tom Hanily

Syd

MID

 

 

Tom Gross

WCE

MID

 

 

Lucca Grego

WCE

MID

 

 

Cooper Hynes

WB

MID

 

 

Luke Kennedy

WB

MID

 

 

 

Rucks

Player

Team

Position

Average

2024

Games

2024

Rowan Marshall

St K

RUC

117.1

23

Tristan Xerri

NM

RUC

114.5

23

Max Gawn

Melb

RUC

111.8

21

Tim English

WB

RUC

104.6

22

Toby Nankervis

Rich

RUC

100.6

21

Brodie Grundy

Syd

RUC

97.1

23

Jarrod Witts

GCS

RUC

96.3

16

Darcy Cameron

Coll

RUC

96.2

23

Kieren Briggs

GWS

RUC

91.5

22

Reilly O'Brien

Adel

RUC

91.0

21

Lloyd Meek

Haw

RUC

88.4

19

Tom De Koning

Carl

RUC

87.8

17

Oscar McInerney

BL

RUC

85.6

22

Jordon Sweet

PA

RUC

81.7

14

Luke Jackson

Frem

RUC/FWD

78.6

23

Sean Darcy

Frem

RUC

77.8

12

Ned Moyle

GCS

RUC

77.6

8

Toby Conway

Geel

RUC

75.2

5

Ivan Soldo

PA

RUC

72.5

8

Nick Bryan

Ess

RUC

71.4

5

Kieran Strachan

Adel

RUC

70.0

2

Darcy Fort

BL

RUC

69.5

2

Marc Pittonet

Carl

RUC

68.3

13

Sam Draper

Ess

RUC

67.0

16

Rhys Stanley

Geel

RUC

65.6

12

Bailey J. Williams

WCE

RUC

64.0

23

Matt Flynn

WCE

RUC

61.0

4

Todd Goldstein

Ess

RUC

59.9

14

Dante Visentini

PA

RUC

54.7

3

Lachlan Keefe

GWS

RUC

52.7

3

Ned Reeves

Haw

RUC

52.3

4

Liam Reidy

Frem

RUC

51.5

2

Mason Cox

Coll

RUC/FWD

50.4

16

Tom Campbell

Melb

RUC

40.5

2

Peter Ladhams

Syd

RUC/FWD

37.0

1

Samson Ryan

Rich

RUC/FWD

35.5

8

Harry Barnett

WCE

RUC

29.0

1

Zane Zakostelsky

BL

DEF/RUC

 

 

Hudson O'Keeffe

Carl

RUC

 

 

Oscar Steene

Coll

RUC/FWD

 

 

Iliro Smit

Coll

RUC

 

 

Charlie West

Coll

RUC/FWD

 

 

Vigo Visentini

Ess

RUC

 

 

Kayle Gerreyn

Ess

RUC

 

 

Odin Jones

Frem

RUC

 

 

Aiden Riddle

Frem

RUC

 

 

Mitchell Edwards

Geel

RUC

 

 

Jacob Molier

Geel

RUC

 

 

Joe Pike

Geel

RUC

 

 

Max Knobel

GCS

RUC

 

 

Nicholas Madden

GWS

RUC

 

 

Logan Smith

GWS

RUC

 

 

Jaime Uhr-Henry

Haw

RUC

 

 

Will Verrall

Melb

RUC

 

 

Taylor Goad

NM

RUC

 

 

Finnbar Maley

NM

RUC/FWD

 

 

Oliver Hayes-Brown

Rich

RUC

 

 

Mate Colina

Rich

RUC

 

 

Thomas Sims

Rich

RUC/FWD

 

 

Max Heath

St K

RUC/FWD

 

 

Alex Dodson

St K

RUC

 

 

William Green

Syd

RUC

 

 

Archer Reid

WCE

RUC/FWD

 

 

Coen Livingstone

WCE

RUC/FWD

 

 

Lachlan Smith

WB

RUC

 

 

Forwards

Player

Team

Position

Average

2024

Games 2024

Dylan Moore

Haw

FWD

92.0

23

Jason Horne-Francis

PA

MID/FWD

89.5

21

Brent Daniels

GWS

FWD

85.9

21

Gryan Miers

Geel

FWD

85.2

23

Jeremy Cameron

Geel

FWD

84.0

22

Mason Wood

St K

MID/FWD

82.6

18

Harry McKay

Carl

FWD

81.9

20

Izak Rankine

Adel

FWD

79.8

15

Alex Neal-Bullen

Adel

MID/FWD

79.0

23

Luke Jackson

Frem

RUC/FWD

78.6

23

Liam Baker

WCE

MID/FWD

78.5

18

Connor Macdonald

Haw

FWD

78.0

23

Matthew Kennedy

WB

MID/FWD

77.1

23

Jesse Hogan

GWS

FWD

76.8

23

Ben Keays

Adel

FWD

76.7

23

Jake Waterman

WCE

FWD

76.6

20

Jy Simpkin

NM

MID/FWD

76.2

18

Josh Treacy

Frem

FWD

75.9

20

Sam Darcy

WB

FWD

75.9

20

Elijah Hollands

Carl

FWD

74.9

21

Bradley Hill

St K

MID/FWD

74.2

22

Charlie Curnow

Carl

FWD

73.9

21

Jack Ginnivan

Haw

FWD

73.6

21

Shai Bolton

Frem

MID/FWD

73.5

22

Toby Greene

GWS

FWD

73.2

22

Shaun Mannagh

Geel

FWD

72.9

10

Jack Macrae

St K

FWD

71.4

18

Jamie Cripps

WCE

FWD

71.0

23

Kyle Langford

Ess

FWD

70.6

23

James Harmes

WB

MID/FWD

69.9

8

Zac Bailey

BL

MID/FWD

69.1

18

Sam Switkowski

Frem

FWD

69.1

20

Patrick Lipinski

Coll

MID/FWD

68.7

23

Riley Thilthorpe

Adel

FWD

68.3

7

Tom Papley

Syd

FWD

68.3

18

Cam Rayner

BL

FWD

67.6

23

Taylor Adams

Syd

MID/FWD

67.5

19

Cameron Zurhaar

NM

FWD

66.4

22

Will Hayward

Syd

FWD

66.2

23

Kysaiah Pickett

Melb

FWD

66.0

21

Jake Stringer

GWS

FWD

65.9

23

Luke Parker

NM

MID/FWD

65.9

7

Darcy Wilson

St K

MID/FWD

65.4

23

Ben Ainsworth

GCS

FWD

65.1

17

Hayden McLean

Syd

FWD

64.8

23

Jack Graham

WCE

MID/FWD

64.5

14

Peter Wright

Ess

FWD

64.4

14

Josh Rachele

Adel

FWD

64.4

22

Tyson Stengle

Geel

FWD

64.3

23

Jamie Elliott

Coll

FWD

64.2

15

Ryley Sanders

WB

MID/FWD

63.9

14

Mattaes Phillipou

St K

MID/FWD

63.9

13

Jack Billings

Melb

MID/FWD

63.6

16

Mitch Georgiades

PA

FWD

63.5

17

Sam Day

BL

FWD

63.0

5

Riley Garcia

WB

FWD

62.9

11

Tim Membrey

Coll

FWD

62.5

19

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

WB

FWD

62.4

21

Bailey Banfield

Frem

FWD

62.2

22

Lachie Schultz

Coll

FWD

62.2

20

Taylor Walker

Adel

FWD

61.9

18

Lincoln McCarthy

BL

FWD

61.5

8

Eric Hipwood

BL

FWD

61.4

20

Jack Lukosius

PA

FWD

61.3

21

Cody Weightman

WB

FWD

61.2

16

Kade Chandler

Melb

FWD

61.1

23

James Jordon

Syd

MID/FWD

60.9

23

Jack Higgins

St K

FWD

60.9

20

Zac Williams

Carl

DEF/FWD

60.8

18

Noah Balta

Rich

DEF/FWD

60.8

19

Jackson Mead

PA

MID/FWD

60.3

23

Aaron Naughton

WB

FWD

60.2

19

Kai Lohmann

BL

FWD

59.8

23

Jake Riccardi

GWS

FWD

59.7

19

Rhylee West

WB

FWD

59.6

21

Mabior Chol

Haw

FWD

59.4

21

Callum Ah Chee

BL

FWD

59.3

22

Logan McDonald

Syd

FWD

58.8

23

Will Hoskin-Elliott

Coll

FWD

58.7

20

Brody Mihocek

Coll

FWD

58.6

11

Darcy Fogarty

Adel

FWD

58.6

23

Charlie Cameron

BL

FWD

58.6

23

Liam Ryan

WCE

FWD

58.4

16

Toby Bedford

GWS

MID/FWD

57.6

22

Mitch Owens

St K

FWD

57.3

23

Liam Henry

St K

FWD

57.3

12

Jacob van Rooyen

Melb

FWD

57.1

21

Matt Guelfi

Ess

FWD

56.8

13

Jeremy Finlayson

PA

FWD

56.8

12

Darcy Byrne-Jones

PA

FWD

56.7

23

Sam Powell-Pepper

PA

FWD

56.7

3

Shannon Neale

Geel

FWD

56.6

13

Oscar Allen

WCE

FWD

56.5

11

Paul Curtis

NM

FWD

56.3

23

Daniel McStay

Coll

FWD

56.2

5

Bobby Hill

Coll

FWD

56.1

23

Jack Gunston

Haw

FWD

56.1

16

Brad Close

Geel

FWD

55.9

23

Ben Long

GCS

FWD

55.9

17

Nick Watson

Haw

FWD

55.5

16

Nick Larkey

NM

FWD

55.3

23

Jade Gresham

Ess

FWD

54.9

22

Rhyan Mansell

Rich

FWD

54.8

21

Harrison Jones

Ess

FWD

54.8

21

Darcy Jones

GWS

FWD

54.8

12

Koltyn Tholstrup

Melb

FWD

54.5

10

Eddie Ford

NM

FWD

53.7

18

Todd Marshall

PA

FWD

53.6

18

Jack Darling

NM

FWD

53.6

21

Ben King

GCS

FWD

53.2

22

Nate Caddy

Ess

FWD

53.1

10

Beau McCreery

Coll

FWD

53.1

17

Lachlan Murphy

Adel

FWD

52.8

17

Willie Rioli

PA

FWD

52.7

17

Lachlan McNeil

WB

FWD

52.2

11

Max King

St K

FWD

51.4

12

Elliott Himmelberg

GCS

FWD

50.9

9

Joe Richards

PA

FWD

50.9

9

Harrison Petty

Melb

FWD

50.8

20

Lachie Fogarty

Carl

FWD

50.7

15

Mason Cox

Coll

RUC/FWD

50.4

16

Cooper Sharman

St K

FWD

50.2

18

Caleb Daniel

NM

MID/FWD

50.1

15

Bayley Fritsch

Melb

FWD

50.1

23

Matthew Cottrell

Carl

MID/FWD

49.9

14

Seth Campbell

Rich

FWD

49.7

21

Robbie Fox

Syd

DEF/FWD

49.7

16

Jye Amiss

Frem

FWD

49.5

22

Nick Holman

GCS

MID/FWD

49.2

21

Thomas Berry

GCS

FWD

49.2

17

Finn Maginness

Haw

MID/FWD

49.2

11

Michael Frederick

Frem

FWD

49.2

20

Matthew Owies

WCE

FWD

48.9

23

Joel Amartey

Syd

FWD

48.6

22

Maurice Rioli

Rich

FWD

48.6

9

Ben Hobbs

Ess

FWD

48.5

12

Sam Sturt

Frem

FWD

48.3

13

Jack Petruccelle

WCE

FWD

48.3

16

Anthony Caminiti

St K

FWD

47.9

15

Xavier O'Halloran

GWS

MID/FWD

47.6

17

Jacob Koschitzke

Rich

FWD

47.1

14

Lloyd Johnston

GCS

FWD

46.9

7

Harvey Thomas

GWS

FWD

46.3

22

Chris Burgess

Adel

FWD

45.9

7

Jacob Bauer

Rich

FWD

45.7

3

Bailey Humphrey

GCS

FWD

45.3

21

Oliver Henry

Geel

FWD

45.2

21

Jack Williams

WCE

FWD

45.2

18

Dan Butler

St K

FWD

44.8

16

Tyler Sonsie

Rich

FWD

44.7

14

Mykelti Lefau

Rich

FWD

44.7

10

Laitham Vandermeer

WB

FWD

44.6

23

Shane McAdam

Melb

FWD

44.3

3

Michael Walters

Frem

FWD

44.2

17

Jake Melksham

Melb

FWD

44.0

8

Aaron Cadman

GWS

FWD

43.8

21

Mitch Lewis

Haw

FWD

43.8

4

Hugo Garcia

St K

MID/FWD

43.6

8

Noah Long

WCE

FWD

43.6

7

Logan Morris

BL

FWD

43.4

15

Calsher Dear

Haw

FWD

43.3

15

Zac Taylor

Adel

MID/FWD

42.9

9

Daniel Turner

Melb

FWD

42.3

15

Harry Schoenberg

Adel

FWD

41.8

4

Toby McMullin

GWS

FWD

41.6

13

Callum M. Brown

GWS

FWD

41.5

13

Brayden Cook

Adel

FWD

41.5

15

David Swallow

GCS

DEF/FWD

41.3

20

Patrick Voss

Frem

FWD

41.3

7

Jack Hutchinson

WCE

FWD

41.3

7

Ryan Maric

WCE

MID/FWD

41.0

19

Harvey Harrison

Coll

FWD

40.9

12

Tom Lynch

Rich

FWD

40.8

4

Malcolm Rosas

GCS

FWD

40.7

7

Jack Carroll

St K

MID/FWD

40.1

15

Finlay Macrae

Coll

MID/FWD

39.9

9

Steely Green

Rich

FWD

39.3

6

Brynn Teakle

NM

FWD

39.2

11

Jye Menzie

Ess

FWD

38.4

14

Sam Wicks

Syd

FWD

38.3

16

Luke Breust

Haw

FWD

38.3

17

Darcy Gardiner

BL

FWD

38.1

7

Arthur Jones

WB

FWD

38.0

1

Henry Smith

BL

FWD

37.5

4

Quinton Narkle

Frem

FWD

37.1

10

Peter Ladhams

Syd

RUC/FWD

37.0

1

Zane Duursma

NM

FWD

36.4

13

Charlie Spargo

Melb

FWD

36.0

1

Jesse Motlop

Carl

FWD

35.8

6

Bailey Laurie

Melb

MID/FWD

35.8

6

Jake Rogers

GCS

FWD

35.6

9

Samson Ryan

Rich

RUC/FWD

35.5

8

Tyler Brockman

WCE

FWD

35.3

10

Orazio Fantasia

Carl

FWD

35.1

14

Tyrell Dewar

WCE

FWD

34.6

7

Jed Walter

GCS

FWD

34.4

14

Max Ramsden

Haw

FWD

34.3

3

Jed McEntee

PA

FWD

34.2

13

Ted Clohesy

Geel

MID/FWD

34.0

2

Ollie Lord

PA

FWD

33.7

6

Toby Pink

NM

FWD

32.9

15

Robert Hansen Jr

NM

FWD

32.7

6

Reef McInnes

Coll

FWD

32.6

9

Daniel Curtin

Adel

FWD

32.1

7

Jack Martin

Geel

FWD

31.0

3

Corey Durdin

Carl

FWD

30.8

13

Corey Warner

Syd

FWD

28.5

6

Ashton Moir

Carl

FWD

28.0

2

Caiden Cleary

Syd

FWD

28.0

5

Alwyn Davey Jnr

Ess

FWD

27.7

10

Deven Robertson

BL

MID/FWD

27.0

2

Sam Butler

Haw

FWD

27.0

2

Callum Coleman-Jones

NM

FWD

26.0

3

Neil Erasmus

Frem

MID/FWD

25.8

4

Ben Paton

Syd

DEF/FWD

25.8

4

Anthony Scott

WB

MID/FWD

25.0

2

Luke Pedlar

Adel

FWD

24.8

4

James Tunstill

BL

MID/FWD

23.7

3

Cooper Simpson

Frem

FWD

23.5

2

Loch Rawlinson

WCE

FWD

22.0

1

Ethan Read

GCS

FWD

20.5

4

Brandon Ryan

BL

FWD

19.0

1

Ash Johnson

Coll

FWD

18.0

3

Max Gruzewski

GWS

FWD

17.0

4

Judson Clarke

Rich

FWD

17.0

1

Conor Stone

GWS

FWD

15.5

4

Lance Collard

St K

FWD

8.0

3

Toby Murray

Adel

FWD

 

 

Tyler Welsh

Adel

FWD

 

 

Will McLachlan

BL

FWD

 

 

Luke Lloyd

BL

FWD

 

 

Ty Gallop

BL

FWD

 

 

Darcy Craven

BL

FWD

 

 

Jack Silvagni

Carl

FWD

 

 

Harry Lemmey

Carl

FWD

 

 

Rob Monahan

Carl

FWD

 

 

Oscar Steene

Coll

RUC/FWD

 

 

Charlie West

Coll

RUC/FWD

 

 

William Hayes

Coll

MID/FWD

 

 

Isaac Kako

Ess

MID/FWD

 

 

Archer Day-Wicks

Ess

MID/FWD

 

 

Jack Delean

Frem

FWD

 

 

Charlie Nicholls

Frem

FWD

 

 

Jaren Carr

Frem

FWD

 

 

Bailey Smith

Geel

MID/FWD

 

 

Oliver Wiltshire

Geel

MID/FWD

 

 

Jay Polkinghorne

Geel

FWD

 

 

Keighton Matofai-Forbes

Geel

FWD

 

 

Asher Eastham

GCS

FWD

 

 

Lachlan Gulbin

GCS

FWD

 

 

Cooper Bell

GCS

DEF/FWD

 

 

Phoenix Gothard

GWS

FWD

 

 

Wade Derksen

GWS

FWD

 

 

Nathan Wardius

GWS

FWD

 

 

Oliver Hannaford

GWS

MID/FWD

 

 

Cody Angove

GWS

MID/FWD

 

 

Jasper Scaife

Haw

FWD

 

 

Tom Fullarton

Melb

FWD

 

 

Oliver Sestan

Melb

FWD

 

 

Luker Kentfield

Melb

FWD

 

 

Matthew Jefferson

Melb

FWD

 

 

Aidan Johnson

Melb

FWD

 

 

Ricky Mentha

Melb

DEF/FWD

 

 

Finnbar Maley

NM

RUC/FWD

 

 

Cooper Harvey

NM

FWD

 

 

Geordie Payne

NM

MID/FWD

 

 

Jacob Konstanty

NM

FWD

 

 

Brayden George

NM

FWD

 

 

Matt Whitlock

NM

DEF/FWD

 

 

River Stevens

NM

MID/FWD

 

 

Lachlan Charleson

PA

MID/FWD

 

 

Xavier Walsh

PA

FWD

 

 

Tom Anastasopoulos

PA

FWD

 

 

Joe Berry

PA

FWD

 

 

Jack Whitlock

PA

FWD

 

 

Liam Fawcett

Rich

FWD

 

 

Campbell Gray

Rich

DEF/FWD

 

 

Taj Hotton

Rich

MID/FWD

 

 

Jonty Faull

Rich

FWD

 

 

Harry Armstrong

Rich

FWD

 

 

Thomas Sims

Rich

RUC/FWD

 

 

Jasper Alger

Rich

FWD

 

 

Isaac Keeler

St K

FWD

 

 

Max Heath

St K

RUC/FWD

 

 

Max Hall

St K

MID/FWD

 

 

Alixzander Tauru

St K

DEF/FWD

 

 

James Barrat

St K

DEF/FWD

 

 

Patrick Said

St K

MID/FWD

 

 

Jack Buller

Syd

FWD

 

 

Patrick Snell

Syd

DEF/FWD

 

 

Jesse Dattoli

Syd

MID/FWD

 

 

Ned Bowman

Syd

FWD

 

 

Joel Hamling

Syd

FWD

 

 

Elijah Hewett

WCE

MID/FWD

 

 

Archer Reid

WCE

RUC/FWD

 

 

Coen Livingstone

WCE

RUC/FWD

 

 

Jobe Shanahan

WCE

FWD

 

 

Hamish Davis

WCE

MID/FWD

 

 

Malakai Champion

WCE

FWD

 

 

Jordan Croft

WB

FWD

 

 

Josh Dolan

WB

FWD

 

 

Sam Davidson

WB

FWD

 

 

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.