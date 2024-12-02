John McCarthy's playing number at Port Adelaide has been brought out of retirement, 12 years after his death on a post-season trip to Las Vegas

Joe Richards at Port Adelaide's training session on November 28, 2024. Picture: Port Adelaide FC

PORT Adelaide recruit Joe Richards has described being handed the No.35 jumper as a "huge privilege", bringing it back more than 12 years after former player John McCarthy's death.

McCarthy's playing number was retired after he died in September 2012, aged just 22, from a fall during a post-season trip to Las Vegas.

Richards will wear the number with the blessing of McCarthy's family, having followed the same path as his predecessor from Collingwood to the Power.

"Coming from Collingwood, similar to John, and being traded to Port Adelaide, there's a little connection there," Richards told reporters on Monday.

"I jumped at the opportunity as soon as they (the club) offered it up.

"There's a bit of history, and obviously Chad Cornes wore it before John.

"So (there's) a little bit of pressure, but I'll try and make it my own and do as much as I can in it."

Richards joined the Power on a three-year deal after a breakout 2024 season with Collingwood, having been selected as a mature-age recruit in the 2022 draft.

The 25-year-old got his chance with the Magpies amid an injury crisis and felt there could be greater opportunities at Port Adelaide, which is rated among the leading premiership contenders in 2025.

Richards was sold a vision about being part of a dangerous group of small forwards, led by star goal-sneak Willie Rioli.

"It was definitely part of the pitch," Richards said.

"You've seen that with Hawthorn and Geelong even, and potentially that's the way that AFL clubs are going.

"They've got some great players at Port in those roles, so I'm not really sure where I fit at the moment.

"But we'll hopefully figure it out by the start of the season."

First-round draft pick Joe Berry is also set to add to the mix of small forwards, having crossed paths with Richards at country club Wangaratta Magpies.

Port traded up to select Berry with its first pick, No.15 overall.

"We're from the same area, so I caught up with him and did a few sessions with him," Richards said.

"He's fitting in really well, along with the other boys.

"He's a really good footy player and hopefully gets to show that this year."