With the trade period and draft done, our reporters have their say on your team's best line-up for next year

Luke Parker, Shai Bolton, Bailey Smith. Pictures: Supplied

WITH the annual player movement period done and dusted for another year, there will be fresh faces running around for most teams in 2025.

So who gets the nod? Who's on the bench? Who misses out?

Here's how we see your club's best line-up for next season, assuming everyone is available.

*players in italics are new to the club

The Crows will boast a much more dynamic midfield in 2025 if Izak Rankine returns onball and exciting draftee Sid Draper can quickly establish himself to bring speed and agility to the mix. Recruit James Peatling will also bulk up an engine room driven by Jordan Dawson and Matt Crouch, with plenty of run and balance provided by Jake Soligo and Lachlan Sholl. The main casualties at selection are Sam Berry, Luke Nankervis and Billy Dowling, who shape as good sub options, while Rory Laird could shift to defence. Defender Hugh Bond is another forced out as Isaac Cumming joins the back six, but he could play plenty of football in 2025 with a watch on whether Max Michalanney moves up the ground. Dan Curtin should push for regular opportunities and can play as either a half-back or big-bodied midfielder. A big summer could quickly see Wayne Milera injected into this backline. - Nathan Schmook

B: Max Michalanney, Nick Murray, Josh Worrell

HB: Mitch Hinge, Mark Keane, Isaac Cumming

C: Lachlan Sholl, Matt Crouch, James Peatling

HF: Ben Keays, Darcy Fogarty, Alex Neal-Bullen

F: Josh Rachele, Riley Thilthorpe, Taylor Walker

Foll: Reilly O'Brien, Jordan Dawson, Izak Rankine

I/C: Jake Soligo, Rory Laird, Dan Curtin, Sid Draper

Emerg: Billy Dowling, Luke Pedlar, Jordan Butts, Luke Nankervis

Sid Draper poses for a photo after being drafted by Adelaide at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

With so much quality sitting outside of the premiership players, this is a difficult team to select. Ryan Lester was a finals hero and will play plenty of games, but the club recruited Tom Doedee for a reason and his best should see him win a spot. Like Doedee, Keidean Coleman will return from a ruptured ACL and is in the best team, but who he ultimately replaces is anyone's guess. Noah Answerth proved a perfect defensive complement in September and would be mighty unlucky. Levi Ashcroft's addition forces another squeeze, and that's not even accounting for another ACL returnee in Lincoln McCarthy. Coach Chris Fagan also has to fill the gaping void left by the retiring Joe Daniher and young Henry Smith's ability to both play forward and ruck could give him the nod here. At full strength, Brisbane has an embarrassment of riches. - Michael Whiting

B: Tom Doedee, Harris Andrews, Brandon Starcevich

HB: Darcy Wilmot, Jack Payne, Dayne Zorko

C: Jarrod Berry, Hugh McCluggage, Zac Bailey

HF: Cam Rayner, Eric Hipwood, Kai Lohmann

F: Charlie Cameron, Henry Smith, Logan Morris

Foll: Oscar McInerney, Lachie Neale, Will Ashcroft

I/C: Keidean Coleman, Josh Dunkley, Levi Ashcroft, Cal Ah Chee

Emerg: Ryan Lester, Noah Answerth, Jaspa Fletcher, Darcy Fort

Levi Ashcroft poses for a photo after being drafted by Brisbane at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Carlton wanted to improve its key defensive stocks across the summer and brought in Nick Haynes as a free agent option. Jagga Smith is the type of draft prospect that will undoubtedly set himself for round one, so don't be surprised if it's there where he wins his AFL debut. Sam Docherty will benefit from a full pre-season and resume his place on a wing, while improvement is expected of Jesse Motlop in a smaller forward line. Jordan Boyd can consider himself unlucky, but Lachie Cowan’s finish last season was too strong to miss out, while Brodie Kemp and Jack Silvagni will likely force their way back into the best side at some point. Corey Durdin and Alex Cincotta are nice depth options, while Cooper Lord, Ashton Moir and Jaxon Binns should see more senior opportunities this year after strong finishes to last season. - Riley Beveridge

B: Lachie Cowan, Jacob Weitering, Mitch McGovern

HB: Nic Newman, Nick Haynes, Adam Saad

C: Blake Acres, Adam Cerra, Sam Docherty

HF: Lachie Fogarty, Harry McKay, Elijah Hollands

F: Jesse Motlop, Charlie Curnow, Zac Williams

FOLL: Tom De Koning, Patrick Cripps, Sam Walsh

I/C: Ollie Hollands, Jagga Smith, George Hewett, Matt Cottrell

Emerg: Jack Silvagni, Brodie Kemp, Marc Pittonet, Jordan Boyd

The addition of two-time All-Australian Dan Houston and Harry Perryman will boost Collingwood’s backline in 2025, with the former Giant also set for more midfield time in black and white. Collingwood didn’t find a readymade replacement for Nathan Murphy in the trade period and will rely on Jeremy Howe and Billy Frampton again next year. Tim Membrey provides an extra layer of coverage in attack. Tom Mitchell hasn’t played since Anzac Day but showed how important he is in 2023. Can the Brownlow medallist return to that level? Ed Allan is gunning for more opportunity, as is Fin Macrae. - Josh Gabelich

B: Brayden Maynard, Darcy Moore, Isaac Quaynor

HB: Dan Houston, Billy Frampton, Harry Perryman

C: Josh Daicos, Nick Daicos, Steele Sidebottom

HF: Beau McCreery, Dan McStay, Jordan De Goey

F: Bobby Hill, Brody Mihocek, Jamie Elliott

Foll: Darcy Cameron, Jack Crisp, Scott Pendlebury

I/C: Jeremy Howe, Pat Lipinski, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Lachie Schultz

Emerg: Mason Cox, Tom Mitchell, Tim Membrey, Fin Macrae

Dan Houston at Collingwood training on November 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers took a draft focus into the off-season and top pick Isaac Kako should lock in a forward line spot immediately. They have given Nate Caddy the reins of the forward line with Jake Stringer traded to Greater Western Sydney and that will also mean more inside-50 time for Archie Perkins, who the Bombers hope can help fill that goalkicking role. How Essendon shapes its wings will be interesting – Xavier Duursma is a lock but they have trialled Harrison Jones and Nik Cox there, plus last year's mid-season recruit Saad El-Hawli is a real chance to grab the other wing position. Watch for him to make an early season debut. Plenty of hopes are pinned on Zach Reid being fit and available and he would make a difference to their backline, while what the Bombers do across half-back will also be decided in coming months. Does Nic Martin stay there as an attacker? Can Dylan Shiel add some experience there? Will recruit Jaxon Prior break in and make a spot his own with his penetrating kicking? Whether the Bombers also play Todd Goldstein again alongside Sam Draper will be a point of discussion early in 2025. - Callum Twomey

B: Andrew McGrath, Ben McKay, Jordan Ridley

HB: Mason Redman, Zach Reid, Nic Martin

C: Harrison Jones, Sam Durham, Xavier Duursma

HF: Archie Perkins, Kyle Langford, Jade Gresham

F: Peter Wright, Nate Caddy, Isaac Kako

Foll: Sam Draper, Darcy Parish, Zach Merrett

I/C: Jye Caldwell, Matt Guelfi, Elijah Tsatas, Archie Roberts

Emerg: Nik Cox, Ben Hobbs, Dylan Shiel, Jayden Laverde

Nate Caddy and Isaac Kako after the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

There is a selection squeeze looming at Fremantle in 2025 that will likely put pressure on club greats Nat Fyfe and Michael Walters to hold their spots in a full-strength team. The pre-season will be telling for both senior players, who have had big impacts in the substitute role and could fill that spot regularly in 2025 as star recruit Shai Bolton is injected into the forward line and fourth-year midfielder Neil Erasmus pushes for a regular midfield spot. Josh Draper's emergence has given the Dockers options to support Alex Pearce in defence, while attacking winger Nathan O'Driscoll could add a dynamic edge to the midfield. The seventh defender spot is a tight race between Corey Wagner, Karl Worner and the versatile James Aish. Jaeger O'Meara is also part of a midfield squeeze given the youth pushing up, with Bailey Banfield on the edge of selection in attack. It's easy to see the talented Cooper Simpson featuring early if he has a big summer. - Nathan Schmook

B: Luke Ryan, Alex Pearce, Heath Chapman

HB: Jordan Clark, Brennan Cox, Brandon Walker

C: Jeremy Sharp, Hayden Young, Nathan O'Driscoll

HF: Shai Bolton, Josh Treacy, Michael Frederick

F: Sam Switkowski, Jye Amiss, Luke Jackson

Foll: Sean Darcy, Caleb Serong, Andrew Brayshaw

I/C: Matthew Johnson, Sam Sturt, Nat Fyfe, Corey Wagner

Emerg: Neil Erasmus, Michael Walters, Josh Draper, Cooper Simpson

After a long pursuit, Bailey Smith arrived at Kardinia Park on deadline day, before the club officially signed Jack Martin as a delisted free agent. The Cats lost plenty of experience at the end of last season, but they still have some veterans hanging in. One of them – Cam Guthrie – has endured a nightmare two years since the 2022 premiership, but is clearly in Chris Scott's best 22 if he can stay on the park. Lawson Humphries and Shaun Mannagh proved in September – and in the closing months of last season – that they are now permanent fixtures. Can Sam De Koning return to his best and become even better in 2025? - Josh Gabelich

B: Zach Guthrie, Jack Henry, Jake Kolodjashnij

HB: Tom Stewart, Sam De Koning, Lawson Humphries

C: Ollie Dempsey, Patrick Dangerfield, Bailey Smith

HF: Gryan Miers, Shannon Neale, Brad Close

F: Tyson Stengle, Jeremy Cameron, Ollie Henry

Foll: Rhys Stanley, Max Holmes, Mark Blicavs

I/C: Shaun Mannagh, Jack Bowes, Tom Atkins, Mitch Duncan

Emerg: Cam Guthrie, Jack Martin, Mark O'Connor, Jed Bews

Bailey Smith poses in Geelong colours after being traded from the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Cats Media

Twelve months into the Damien Hardwick era and following a stack of off-season list changes, the Suns expect to make a leap into finals. The acquisitions of Daniel Rioli and John Noble add class and spark to a half-back line that never quite settled last season. Ben Ainsworth showed in small stints he could be the answer to the unsolved wing problem, which opens the door for Academy graduate Leo Lombard to add his pace and pressure to the forward line. Following the departure of Jack Lukosius to Port Adelaide, Gold Coast has to figure out how many talls it wants inside 50. Ethan Read's talent is too good to pass on, and although the combination of he, Ben King and Jed Walter looks a little top-heavy, they're all contested marking targets with the smaller players to apply the pressure. - Michael Whiting

B: Charlie Ballard, Sam Collins, Bodhi Uwland

HB: Daniel Rioli, Mac Andrew, John Noble

C: Ben Ainsworth, Noah Anderson, Sam Clohesy

HF: Touk Miller, Jed Walter, Jake Rogers

F: Leo Lombard, Ben King, Ethan Read

Foll: Jarrod Witts, Matt Rowell, Sam Flanders

I/C: Wil Powell, Lachie Weller, Will Graham, Bailey Humphrey

Emerg: Joel Jeffrey, David Swallow, Ben Long, Ned Moyle

Daniel Rioli at Gold Coast Suns training on November 25, 2024. Picture: Gold Coast Suns FC

Greater Western Sydney's depth will be tested by the loss of Harry Perryman, Isaac Cumming, James Peatling and Nick Haynes across the summer. It could mean more senior opportunities for Conor Stone and Xavier O'Halloran, who both stayed put amid rival interest, as well as former first-round picks Phoenix Gothard and James Leake. There's no doubt Jake Stringer will add another versatile goalkicking option, while his arrival will mean Toby Bedford becomes more entrenched in the midfield mix. Jake Riccardi is a third tall option and can deputise in the ruck behind Kieren Briggs. The loss of so many players could mean youngsters like Leek Aleer and Harry Rowston, as well as new arrivals like Ollie Hannaford, Harry Oliver and Cody Angove get their chance at some stage. - Riley Beveridge

B: Connor Idun, Sam Taylor, Jack Buckley

HB: Lachie Whitfield, Harry Himmelberg, Lachie Ash

C: Callan Ward, Stephen Coniglio, Finn Callaghan

HF: Toby Greene, Jesse Hogan, Brent Daniels

F: Darcy Jones, Aaron Cadman, Jake Stringer

FOLL: Kieren Briggs, Tom Green, Josh Kelly

I/C: Toby Bedford, Conor Stone, Jake Riccardi, Xavier O'Halloran

Emerg: Leek Aleer, Phoenix Gothard, James Leake, Toby McMullin

It's fair to say this was a very tough task. A bumper off-season saw the Hawks add Tom Barrass and Josh Battle to their defensive stocks, and coach Sam Mitchell is certainly going to have a number of selection headaches throughout 2025. The inclusion of the two defenders sees James Sicily move forward, and with Mitch Lewis to miss at least the first half of the season as he continues to rehab his knee, it makes sense to swing the skipper into attack. Mabior Chol will play early with Lewis still sidelined, but the question remains whether Chol or Calsher Dear keep their spot once he returns. Hawthorn has a lot of versatility with Blake Hardwick also able to push forward, while Josh Weddle and Changkuoth Jiath can play in a number of roles. Veteran Luke Breust and Jack Gunston have both been squeezed out of the best 22 for now, although Breust will have early claims on being a regular sub throughout the season. While young midfielder Josh Ward is super unlucky to miss the squad altogether. How Mitchell structures this team will be an intriguing watch in 2025, but one thing is for sure, competition for spots is going to be red hot. - Nat Edwards

B: Blake Hardwick, Tom Barrass, Jarman Impey

HB: Karl Amon, Josh Battle, Jack Scrimshaw

C: Massimo D’Amrosio Will Day, Josh Weddle

HF: Jack Ginnivan, James Sicily, Dylan Moore

F: Calsher Dear, Mitch Lewis, Nick Watson

Foll: Lloyd Meek, James Worpel, Jai Newcombe

I/C: Changkuotj Jiath, Conor Nash, Connor Macdonald, Sam Frost

Emerg: Luke Breust, Mabior Chol, Finn Maginness, Cam Mackenzie

Josh Battle and Tom Barrass at Hawthorn training on November 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

There's still a bit of unknown surrounding some of the Demons' key cogs, but assuming a return to form and fitness, the holy trinity of Max Gawn, Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver will be certain starters in the middle. The additions of top-10 draft picks Harvey Langford and Xavier Lindsay will bolster that midfield depth, with Trent Rivers and Kysaiah Pickett expected to continue their midfield apprenticeship while also playing a key role in defence and up forward, respectively. A quiet trade period means there won't be a whole lot of change to the Demons' best line-up from 2024, but the loss of Alex Neal-Bullen to the Crows means there's a hole to fill in the forward line. The likes of Daniel Turner, Kade Chandler and Koltyn Tholstrup offer the Demons plenty of options there. After earning his stripes at VFL level for two seasons, key forward Matthew Jefferson should finally breakthrough for a debut in 2025, but whether he can do enough to remain in the Dees' best 22 remains to be seen. Charlie Spargo didn't appear after playing Opening Round this year and has a bit of ground to make up before breaking back into the side, while Bailey Laurie is yet to reach his potential despite a number of chances at the top level. Other off-season acquisitions Tom Campbell, Aidan Johnson, Ricky Mentha jnr and Harry Sharp are also unlikely to feature in the Demons' line-up unless injuries hit. - Alison O'Connor

B: Tom McDonald, Steven May, Christian Salem

HB: Trent Rivers, Jake Lever, Judd McVee

C: Ed Langdon, Clayton Oliver, Caleb Windsor

HF: Koltyn Tholstrup, Harrison Petty, Kysaiah Pickett

F: Kade Chandler, Jacob van Rooyen, Bayley Fritsch

Foll: Max Gawn, Christian Petracca, Jack Viney

I/C: Harvey Langford, Tom Sparrow, Daniel Turner, Jake Bowey

Emerg: Xavier Lindsay, Matthew Jefferson, Blake Howes, Jake Melksham

Xavier Lindsay (let) and Harvey Langford (right) with Simon Goodwin during the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

It’s a North Melbourne team stacked with new faces. Luke Parker and Jack Darling will add experience, while Caleb Daniel can play in a variety of roles. All three will instantly come into the best 22. Finn O'Sullivan will push for round one and you can expect to see him there, given his senior experiences as a junior this season. Harry Sheezel won't leave the midfield ever again, while Colby McKercher is expected to play higher up the ground. It could see Jy Simpkin continue in a half-forward role. George Wardlaw, Zane Duursma and Tom Powell are also likely to see more important roles throughout the year, highlighting the talent the Kangas possess across the board. Charlie Comben can play anywhere, but excelled in a defensive role last season. First-round picks including Riley Hardeman, Wil Dawson, Taylor Goad, Will Phillips and Matt Whitlock are still to come into this squad, while Jacob Konstanty is another new arrival who will add a nice depth option. - Riley Beveridge

B: Aidan Corr, Griffin Logue, Jackson Archer

HB: Caleb Daniel, Charlie Comben, Luke McDonald

C: Bailey Scott, Harry Sheezel, Colby McKercher

HF: Jy Simpkin, Nick Larkey, Luke Parker

F: Paul Curtis, Jack Darling, Cam Zurhaar

FOLL: Tristan Xerri, George Wardlaw, Luke Davies-Uniacke

I/C: Finn O'Sullivan, Zane Duursma, Zac Fisher, Tom Powell

Emerg: Darcy Tucker, Dylan Stephens, Josh Goater, Eddie Ford

Caleb Daniel, Luke Parker and Jack Darling at North Melbourne training on November 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Port made a preliminary final in 2024, but there's quite a few moving parts and big decisions to be made ahead of next season. The arrival of Jack Lukosius means just one of Todd Marshall, Ollie Lord or Jeremy Finlayson can play forward. Draftee Joe Berry looks a perfect fit to come in and make an immediate impact, while Collingwood recruit Joe Richards should be around the mark as well. The half-back line and wing rotation is very much up for grabs over pre-season following the departure of Dan Houston. With the small forward recruits, Darcy Byrne-Jones could be a viable option to return to the back half of the ground despite his excellent season forward of the ball in 2024. Jase Burgoyne and Kane Farrell offer the speed and quality ball use and could switch between either of the above positions. - Michael Whiting

B: Ryan Burton, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Logan Evans

HB: Darcy Byrne-Jones, Aliir Aliir, Miles Bergman

C: Jase Burgoyne, Willem Drew, Kane Farrell

HF: Willie Rioli, Jack Lukosius, Jason Horne-Francis

F: Joe Berry, Mitch Georgiades, Todd Marshall

Foll: Jordon Sweet, Zac Butters, Connor Rozee

I/C: Lachie Jones, Ollie Wines, Sam Powell-Pepper, Joe Richards

Emerg: Esava Ratugolea, Josh Sinn, Travis Boak, Jed McEntee

No team will look more different than Richmond in 2025. The Tigers lost some of their best players – Daniel Rioli, Shai Bolton, Liam Baker and Jack Graham – to other clubs, plus Dustin Martin and Dylan Grimes to retirement. It meant Richmond had six first-round picks in November's Telstra AFL Draft. Sam Lalor, Josh Smillie, Jonty Faull, Luke Trainor and Harry Armstrong are all expected to get plenty of opportunities in Adem Yze's second season in charge, while Taj Hotton is recovering from a knee reconstruction. Judson Clarke, Mykelti Lefau, Tylar Young and Josh Gibcus are all still recovering from ACL tears. - Josh Gabelich

B: Nathan Broad, Noah Balta, Nick Vlastuin

HB: Jayden Short, Josh Gibcus, Tom Brown

C: Jack Ross, Tim Taranto, Hugo Ralphsmith

HF: Rhyan Mansell, Harry Armstrong, Sam Lalor

F: Maurice Rioli jnr, Tom Lynch, Seth Campbell

Foll: Toby Nankervis, Dion Prestia, Jacob Hopper

I/C: Josh Smillie, Ben Miller, Steely Green, Jonty Faull

Emerg: Sam Banks, James Trezise, Luke Trainor, Thomson Dow

Richmond draftees (back L-R): Josh Smillie, Sam Lalor, Harry Armstrong, and (front L-R) Jonty Faull, Taj Hotton and Luke Trainor at Marvel Stadium on November 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The loss of Josh Battle means a spot opens up in the backline, but the question remains as to who will fill it. Anthony Caminiti has been training in defence during the off-season, while Arie Schoenmaker impressed with the games he played last season. Draftee Tobie Travaglia is ready to slot straight into the backline, while recruit Jack Macrae will be a welcome addition to the Saints' one-dimensional midfield. Hugo Garcia looks to have bulked up across the off-season, while a fully fit Liam Henry will be a boost to the Saints' speed in 2024. - Sophie Welsh

B: Anthony Caminiti, Callum Wilkie, Dougal Howard

HB: Jack Sinclair, Liam Stocker, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

C: Mason Wood, Marcus Windhager, Liam Henry

HF: Mitchito Owens, Brad Hill, Mattaes Phillipou

F: Jack Higgins, Max King, Cooper Sharman,

Foll: Rowan Marshall, Jack Macrae, Jack Steele

I/C: Darcy Wilson, Hugo Garcia, Ryan Byrnes, Tobie Travaglia

Emerg: Dan Butler, Hunter Clark, Zak Jones, Arie Schoenmaker

Alix Tauru and Tobie Travaglia join St Kilda at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

There's been minimal change to Sydney's list in the off-season, apart from the departure of Luke Parker and arrival of some exciting draftees, although new coach Dean Cox has already flagged he will be trialling some positional changes over summer. Skipper Callum Mills should be back in the best 22 after a horror season, while highly-rated first-round pick Jesse Dattoli and fellow draftee Ned Bowman could look to challenge veteran Taylor Adams for the vacancy left by Parker. The fact Robbie Fox and Braeden Campbell are not in the 22 below underlines the depth of the Swans when fully fit, but they both should still play a major role in 2025. The most significant change has been at the top, so it will be interesting to see what moves Cox looks to make as he seeks to improve the Swans' contest work and forward pressure. - Martin Smith

B: Dane Rampe, Tom McCartin, Harry Cunningham

HB: Nick Blakey, Lewis Melican, Oliver Florent

C: Jake Lloyd, Chad Warner, Errol Gulden

HF: Taylor Adams, Logan McDonald, James Jordon

F: Tom Papley, Joel Amartey, Will Hayward

Foll: Brodie Grundy, Isaac Heeney, Callum Mills

I/C: James Rowbottom, Matt Roberts, Justin McInerney, Hayden McLean

Emerg: Robbie Fox, Braeden Campbell, Jesse Dattoli, Ned Bowman

The Eagles look stronger in every line after the additions of Liam Baker, who is slated for a backline role, Jack Graham, who can rotate forward and midfield, and small forward Matt Owies. With Reuben Ginbey and potentially Ryan Maric filling backline roles, there is a squeeze that could force Tom Cole out. The battle for the No.1 ruck role will be fought by Bailey Williams and Matt Flynn and that could fall either way with both having different strengths. Draftee Bo Allan looks ready to go after impressing at senior level in the WAFL, while Campbell Chesser's form and role will be a key to watch over the summer. The addition of Owies and return from injury of talented youngsters Noah Long and Elijah Hewett has cost Jamie Cripps and Tyrell Dewar in this team, but it is easy to see either being there round one. Premiership midfielder Dom Sheed is another who is unlucky in a full-strength team. – Nathan Schmook

B: Ryan Maric, Harry Edwards, Brady Hough

HB: Reuben Ginbey, Jeremy McGovern, Liam Baker

C: Jayden Hunt, Elliot Yeo, Liam Duggan

HF: Elijah Hewett, Oscar Allen, Jack Graham

F: Liam Ryan, Jake Waterman, Matt Owies

Foll: Bailey Williams, Harley Reid, Tim Kelly

I/C: Jack Williams, Noah Long, Campbell Chesser, Bo Allan

Emerg: Jack Hutchinson, Jamie Cripps, Tom Cole, Dom Sheed

Caleb Daniel, Jack Macrae and Bailey Smith all departed in October, but the Western Bulldogs are still stacked across the board. Matt Kennedy adds depth to the midfield, while Ed Richards is expected to continue his transition into a more permanent midfielder in 2025. Ryley Sanders played 14 games in his debut season and is poised for more next year, while Joel Freijah proved in September that he has a big future. Rory Lobb was one of the most improved players in the game in 2024 and is set to partner Liam Jones down back again. - Josh Gabelich

B: Taylor Duryea, Liam Jones, James O'Donnell

HB: Bailey Dale, Rory Lobb, Ed Richards

C: Bailey Williams, Tom Liberatore, Harvey Gallagher

HF: Laitham Vandermeer, Aaron Naughton, Rhylee West

F: Cody Weightman, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Sam Darcy

Foll: Tim English, Marcus Bontempelli, Adam Treloar

I/C: Ryley Sanders, Matt Kennedy, Joel Freijah, Lachie McNeill

Emerg: Riley Garcia, Lachie Bramble, James Harmes, Nick Coffield