A TOTAL of 23 premierships medals, 18 All-Australian blazers and two of the greatest players of all time make up our retired best 22 of the 2024 season.
Headlined by two modern-day legends, Dustin Martin and Tom Hawkins, AFL.com.au has assembled a star-studded team who farewelled the game this year.
WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2024's retirements and delistings
The 22 players have a combined total of 4839 games played and includes three club captains - Dylan Grimes, Rory Sloane and Dyson Heppell - and 11 club best-and-fairest awards.
It was a year when some of the modern game's most prolific goalkickers said farewell, with the team of 22 including 27 individual club goalkicking awards, 11 of which belong to Hawkins.
B: Zach Tuohy, Nathan Murphy, Trent McKenzie
HB: Liam Shiels, Dylan Grimes, Dyson Heppell
C: Lachie Hunter, Dustin Martin, Andrew Gaff
HF: Sam Reid, Joe Daniher, Marlion Pickett
F: Charlie Dixon, Tom Hawkins, Chad Wingard
Foll: Levi Casboult, Rory Sloane, Angus Brayshaw
I/C: Ben Brown, Brandon Ellis, Brad Crouch, Jaidyn Stephenson
Backs
Zach Tuohy (Carlton, Geelong)
Premiership player (2022), most games by Irish player, 288 games
Nathan Murphy (Collingwood)
Premiership player (2023), 57 games
Trent McKenzie (Gold Coast, Port Adelaide)
165 games
Half-backs
Liam Shiels (Hawthorn, North Melbourne)
Premiership player (2013, 2014, 2015), 288 games
Dylan Grimes (Richmond)
Premiership player (2017, 2019, 2020), All-Australian (2019), B&F winner (2021), Richmond captain, 234 games
Dyson Heppell (Essendon)
All-Australian (2014), Ron Evans Medal - AFL Rising Star (2011), B&F winner (2014), Essendon captain, 253 games
Centre
Lachie Hunter (Western Bulldogs, Melbourne)
Premiership player (2016), B&F winner (2018), 199 games
Dustin Martin (Richmond)
Premiership player (2017, 2019, 2020), Brownlow Medal (2017), North Smith Medal (2017, 2019, 2020), All-Australian (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020), AFLPA MVP (2017), AFLCA Champion Player (2017), B&F winner (2016, 2017), 302 games
Andrew Gaff (West Coast)
All-Australian (2015, 2018), B&F winner (2015), 280 games
Half-forwards
Sam Reid (Sydney)
Premiership player (2012), 181 games
Joe Daniher (Essendon, Brisbane)
Premiership player (2024), All-Australian (2017), B&F winner (2017), club leading goalkicker (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2023, 2024), Mark of the Year (2017), 204 games
Marlion Pickett (Richmond)
Premiership player (2019, 2020), 189 games
Forwards
Charlie Dixon (Gold Coast, Port Adelaide)
All-Australian (2020), club leading goalkicker (2017, 2020, 2021), 221 games
Tom Hawkins (Geelong)
Premiership player (2009, 2011, 2022), All-Australian (2012, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), Coleman Medal (2020), B&F winner (2012), club leading goalkicker (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), 359 games
Chad Wingard (Port Adelaide, Hawthorn)
All-Australian (2013, 2015), B&F winner (2013), club leading goalkicker (2015, 2016), Mark of the Year (2014), 218 games
Followers
Levi Casboult (Carlton, Gold Coast)
Club leading goalkicker (2017), 198 games
Rory Sloane (Adelaide)
All-Australian (2016), B&F winner (2013, 2016), Adelaide captain, 255 games
Angus Brayshaw (Melbourne)
Premiership player (2021), 167 games
Interchange
Ben Brown (North Melbourne, Melbourne)
Premiership player (2021), club leading goalkicker (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), 175 games
Brandon Ellis (Richmond, Gold Coast)
Premiership player (2017, 2019), 251 games
Brad Crouch (Adelaide, St Kilda)
B&F winner (2019), 161 games
Jarryd Lyons (Adelaide, Gold Coast, Brisbane)
194 games