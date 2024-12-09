Some modern-day greats headline the retired best 22 for 2024

A TOTAL of 23 premierships medals, 18 All-Australian blazers and two of the greatest players of all time make up our retired best 22 of the 2024 season.

Headlined by two modern-day legends, Dustin Martin and Tom Hawkins, AFL.com.au has assembled a star-studded team who farewelled the game this year.

The 22 players have a combined total of 4839 games played and includes three club captains - Dylan Grimes, Rory Sloane and Dyson Heppell - and 11 club best-and-fairest awards.

It was a year when some of the modern game's most prolific goalkickers said farewell, with the team of 22 including 27 individual club goalkicking awards, 11 of which belong to Hawkins.

B: Zach Tuohy, Nathan Murphy, Trent McKenzie

HB: Liam Shiels, Dylan Grimes, Dyson Heppell

C: Lachie Hunter, Dustin Martin, Andrew Gaff

HF: Sam Reid, Joe Daniher, Marlion Pickett

F: Charlie Dixon, Tom Hawkins, Chad Wingard

Foll: Levi Casboult, Rory Sloane, Angus Brayshaw

I/C: Ben Brown, Brandon Ellis, Brad Crouch, Jaidyn Stephenson

Backs

Zach Tuohy (Carlton, Geelong)

Premiership player (2022), most games by Irish player, 288 games

Nathan Murphy (Collingwood)

Premiership player (2023), 57 games

Trent McKenzie (Gold Coast, Port Adelaide)

165 games

Half-backs

Liam Shiels (Hawthorn, North Melbourne)

Premiership player (2013, 2014, 2015), 288 games

Dylan Grimes (Richmond)

Premiership player (2017, 2019, 2020), All-Australian (2019), B&F winner (2021), Richmond captain, 234 games

Dyson Heppell (Essendon)

All-Australian (2014), Ron Evans Medal - AFL Rising Star (2011), B&F winner (2014), Essendon captain, 253 games

Centre

Lachie Hunter (Western Bulldogs, Melbourne)

Premiership player (2016), B&F winner (2018), 199 games

Dustin Martin (Richmond)

Premiership player (2017, 2019, 2020), Brownlow Medal (2017), North Smith Medal (2017, 2019, 2020), All-Australian (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020), AFLPA MVP (2017), AFLCA Champion Player (2017), B&F winner (2016, 2017), 302 games

Andrew Gaff (West Coast)

All-Australian (2015, 2018), B&F winner (2015), 280 games

Half-forwards

Sam Reid (Sydney)

Premiership player (2012), 181 games

Joe Daniher (Essendon, Brisbane)

Premiership player (2024), All-Australian (2017), B&F winner (2017), club leading goalkicker (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2023, 2024), Mark of the Year (2017), 204 games

Marlion Pickett (Richmond)

Premiership player (2019, 2020), 189 games

Forwards

Charlie Dixon (Gold Coast, Port Adelaide)

All-Australian (2020), club leading goalkicker (2017, 2020, 2021), 221 games

Tom Hawkins (Geelong)

Premiership player (2009, 2011, 2022), All-Australian (2012, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), Coleman Medal (2020), B&F winner (2012), club leading goalkicker (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), 359 games

Chad Wingard (Port Adelaide, Hawthorn)

All-Australian (2013, 2015), B&F winner (2013), club leading goalkicker (2015, 2016), Mark of the Year (2014), 218 games

Followers

Levi Casboult (Carlton, Gold Coast)

Club leading goalkicker (2017), 198 games

Rory Sloane (Adelaide)

All-Australian (2016), B&F winner (2013, 2016), Adelaide captain, 255 games

Angus Brayshaw (Melbourne)

Premiership player (2021), 167 games

Interchange

Ben Brown (North Melbourne, Melbourne)

Premiership player (2021), club leading goalkicker (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), 175 games

Brandon Ellis (Richmond, Gold Coast)

Premiership player (2017, 2019), 251 games

Brad Crouch (Adelaide, St Kilda)

B&F winner (2019), 161 games

Jarryd Lyons (Adelaide, Gold Coast, Brisbane)

194 games