Shai Bolton is happy to be back in WA as he prepares to "be free and have fun" playing for the Dockers

Shai Bolton is pictured at Fremantle training in December 2024. Picture: Fremantle Football Club

STAR Fremantle recruit Shai Bolton is "energised" by the prospect of playing regularly in front of his family and friends in 2025 but is not putting any pressure on himself to reach career-best levels at his second club.

Bolton, who regularly lifted as a Richmond player when visiting Optus Stadium, is two weeks into his pre-season at the Dockers and is already impressing with his skill and forward nous on the track.

The 26-year-old said his family had settled well into life back in WA and he was now excited to play in front of them at Optus Stadium, where he averaged 21.7 disposals as a Tiger and booted 21 goals from nine games.

"In Melbourne I only really had my partner, and my family would come over to maybe the Dreamtime game," Bolton said on Monday.

"So just that feeling that my son and my family and my cousins and everyone's there, it kind of just feels like playing junior football and you just go out, be free and have fun.

"All your family are in the stands, and I just feel like I'm energised and it just feels good."

Shai Bolton after finishing a hill sprint session during Fremantle's training session at Perth's Kings Park on November 30, 2024. Picture: Fremantle FC

Asked if his return to WA could bring out the best football of his career, Bolton said he didn't want to put too much pressure on himself and would focus on connecting with his new teammates.

The dual premiership Tiger said he was prepared to play any role required at Fremantle, with the expectation that he will increase the team's firepower in a small forward or midfield-forward role.

When it came to leaving Richmond and choosing Fremantle as his preferred club, Bolton said playing alongside his childhood idol Michael Walters was one of the major attractions, while other new teammates had also played a role in selling the club.

"I think it's a good culture here. They always messaged me, and I had a meeting with them before. It was a pretty easy decision on my end," Bolton said.

Michael Walters celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against Melbourne in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"I supported them as a young fella and idolised 'Son Son'.

"We had the Indigenous camp a while ago, and he's always kept in contact with me, even through the season last year."

Walters was the star during a gruelling training session on Monday, setting the standard in his 18th pre-season as the Dockers trained for close to three hours in hot weather.

Vice-captain Andrew Brayshaw copped a corked quad late in the session that required him to leave the track, while midfield teammate Hayden Young was managed after an interrupted off-season following a fractured fibula.

SANFL small forwards Isaiah Dudley and Baynen Lowe joined the team for the first time as they hope to win a list spot through the supplemental selection period after ruckman Odin Jones was placed on the long-term injury list.

AIS Academy players Cody Curtin (Claremont), who is the younger brother of Adelaide's Dan Curtin, and Fred Rodriguez (South Fremantle) also joined training as part of a placement at the Dockers this week.