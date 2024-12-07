Check out the new jumper numbers at your club for 2025

Fred Wooller, Geelong's 1963 premiership captain, with new recruit Bailey Smith at GMHBA Stadium on December 6, 2024 to present him with his No.3 jumper. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG'S prized recruit Bailey Smith will inherit a famous number at his new club, while a couple of draftees are following in their father's footsteps.

Smith, who joined the Cats from the Western Bulldogs in the dying minutes of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, has been handed the No.3 guernsey, previously held with distinction by the likes of 1963 premiership captain Fred Wooller, three-time All-Australian Mark Bairstow and 2007 Brownlow medallist and triple premiership star Jimmy Bartel.

Wooller, who played 132 games for the Cats and is the current oldest living VFL/AFL captain, was on hand to present the jumper to Smith.

"It was awesome, it is an absolute honour," Smith said.

"Fred is a ripper and I have heard lots of great things about him around the club. It is awesome, I am super humbled and privileged to firstly meet him, but also to be able to wear his number.

"It was good having a chat to him about the 1963 premiership as well."

Fellow Cats recruit Jack Martin, who crossed from Carlton as a delisted free agent, will don No.19.

Meanwhile, in special significance for two father-son draftees, Carlton's Ben Camporeale will inherit the No.16 previously worn by his dad Scott across 233 games and a premiership with the Blues, while new Crow Tyler Welsh will follow his father Scott - who kicked 270 goals in 129 games for the club - in No.17.

It started as a guernsey unboxing with our draftees receiving their numbers.



It ended with as wholesome a scene as you can imagine in the locker room for the first time 🥹



Follow the journey each step of the way on a massive day in the Carlton stories for our new Blues 💙 pic.twitter.com/raStoyC94D — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) November 24, 2024

Hawthorn has announced that Finn Maginness will wear No.20 next season, taking over the jumper from the retired Chad Wingard. The midfielder's father Scott wore the number for 131 games and two flags over nine seasons at the Hawks.

Fremantle's top draft pick Murphy Reid takes on No.16, which was worn by club legend David Mundy in 376 games.

In other news, Nick Murray will take over No.9 from recently retired former Adelaide captain Rory Sloane, Archie Roberts inherits Essendon hero Dyson Heppell's No.21 and young Giant Harvey Thomas gets No.1, which has only ever been worn by club great Phil Davis.

What a phone call to receive 🥹 pic.twitter.com/cgGxzrS8O0 — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) November 30, 2024

Brisbane, Hawthorn and Sydney are yet to reveal all their jumper numbers.

Check out all the new numbers from across the League below.

9. Nick Murray, 17. Tyler Welsh, 25. James Peatling, 28. Alex Neal-Bullen, 34. Sid Draper, 44. Isaac Cumming

More than just a number 🫶 pic.twitter.com/EYv1AYnUIf — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) November 26, 2024

TBC

7. Jagga Smith, 16. Ben Camporeale, 21. Lucas Camporeale, 22. Harry O'Farrell, 26. Nick Haynes, 28. Harry Charleson, 41. Matt Duffy

Carlton draftees (L-R): Jagga Smith, Harry O'Farrell, Ben Camporeale, Lucas Camporeale. Picture: Carlton FC

9. Dan Houston, 12. Harry Perryman, 15. Wil Parker, 27. Joel Cochran, 28. Tim Membrey, 29. Charlie West, 39. Will Hayes

10. Isaac Kako, 19. Kayle Gerreyn, 21. Archie Roberts, 25. Jaxon Prior, 29. Jye Menzie, 36. Angus Clarke, 38. Rhys Unwin, 40. Zak Johnson, 42. Jayden Nguyen, 44. Archer Day-Wicks

Kako gets No.10 😍



Every new jumper number 👇 — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) November 28, 2024

15. Shai Bolton, 16. Murphy Reid, 18. Liam Reidy, 19. Quinton Narkle, 20. Pat Voss, 22. Charlie Nicholls, 38. Jaren Carr, 42. Aiden Riddle

2. Jay Polkinghorne, 3. Bailey Smith, 19. Jack Martin, 20. Jacob Molier, 23. Lennox Hofmann, 25. Xavier Ivisic, 27. Patrick Retschko, 31. Keighton Matofai-Forbes, 37. Joe Pike, 41. Cillian Burke

1. Mac Andrew, 2. John Noble, 4. Jed Walter, 12. Elliot Himmelberg, 17. Daniel Rioli, 21. Ned Moyle, 30. Leo Lombard, 31. Cooper Bell, 36. Zak Evans, 37. Max Knobel, 39. Lachie Gulbin, 42. Asher Eastham

1. Harvey Thomas, 11. Phoenix Gothard, 13. Ollie Hannaford, 19. Harrison Oliver, 20. Jake Stringer, 28. Jack Ough, 29. Cody Angove, 36. Logan Smith, 38. Josaia Delana

Jumper numbers have been revealed for six new GIANTS 🍊 — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) December 1, 2024

20. Finn Maginness

It’s not just a number, it’s family 💛 pic.twitter.com/b7qqCXCd6u — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) December 7, 2024

10. Daniel Turner, 12. Koltyn Tholstrup, 19. Harvey Langford, 20. Xavier Lindsay, 29. Tom Campbell, 30. Harry Sharp, 39. Ricky Mentha jnr, 42. Aidan Johnson

Ready to write a new legacy for eight Melbourne numbers. ✨



2025 AFL numbers 📝 | https://t.co/perR4xchwH pic.twitter.com/kaHPZb26ha — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) November 28, 2024

2. Finn O'Sullivan, 5. Caleb Daniel, 14. Luke Urquhart, 26. Luke Parker, 28. Jack Darling, 35. Matt Whitlock, 36. River Stevens, 41. Jacob Konstanty

5. Joe Berry, 12. Jack Lukosius, 17. Jack Whitlock, 22. Logan Evans, 31. Christian Moraes, 32. Rory Atkins, 35. Joe Richards, 37. Tom Cochrane, 40. Benny Barrett, 42. Jacob Moss

“It’s a huge privilege" ❤️



Joe Richards will wear number 35, last worn by the late John McCarthy in 2012. — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) December 1, 2024

2. Jacob Hopper, 7. Rhyan Mansell, 12. Ben Miller, 16. Josh Smillie, 17. Maurice Rioli jnr, 22. Sam Lalor, 24. Taj Hotton, 26. Jonty Faull, 29. Jasper Alger, 31. Luke Trainor, 34. Harry Armstrong, 38. Tom Sims, 46. Jacob Blight, 50. Campbell Gray

Here they are - 2025 guernsey numbers 🔐 — Richmond FC 🐯 (@Richmond_FC) December 3, 2024

5. Tobie Travaglia, 6. Jack Macrae, 18. Jack Carroll, 26. Alix Tauru, 28. James Barrat, 30. Alex Dodson, 33. Patrick Said, 38. Hugh Boxshall

TBC

3. Liam Baker, 16. Matt Owies, 17. Jack Graham, 23. Ryan Maric, 26. Bo Allan, 27. Tom Gross, 31. Lucca Grego, 35. Jobe Shanahan, 37. Malakai Champion, 38. Hamish Davis

Our new recruits have their new numbers! pic.twitter.com/HOYAPqE33v — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) November 27, 2024

6. Cooper Hynes, 8. Matt Kennedy, 11. Lachie Jaques, 26. Josh Dolan, 35. Luke Kennedy, 42. Sam Davidson