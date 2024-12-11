Draftee Ned Bowman has explained how he ended up with the famous No.23 at the Swans

Sydney draftee Ned Bowman will wear the No.23 made famous by Lance Franklin. Picture: Sydney Swans FC

THERE'S Michael Jordan, Shane Warne, Lance Franklin – to name a few – and now Ned Bowman.

Joining the list of star athletes who have worn the famed No.23 across sporting codes is Sydney draftee Bowman, a lanky teenager from SANFL club Norwood.

The 18-year-old has been handed the number – made famous at the club by AFL legend Franklin – after being plucked out of South Australia with pick No.26 in this year's Telstra AFL Draft.

Franklin wore the No.23 jumper across a glittering career for Hawthorn and Sydney before retiring last year.

The number was shelved for the 2024 season before Bowman put his hand up.

"They sent out the numbers and I just requested 23," Bowman said.

Sydney recruits (back row) Ben Paton, Riak Andrew, Riley Bice and Blake Laidler, and (front row) Ned Bowman and Jesse Dattoli. Picture: Sydney Swans

"I was in a bit of shock. I wasn't expecting them to just give it out.

"I was expecting someone else to come in who's already been in the team."

A simple request has placed Bowman alongside Jordan and David Beckham and, after starring for Norwood with an average of two goals and 12 disposals a game, Bowman is ready to live up to expectations.

"To be in the same sentence as those types of players, it's pretty surreal," Bowman said.

"I like that pressure of having a bit more expectation, and hopefully it just shows a little bit more confidence in myself, which I probably lacked over the few seasons before.

"I'm just happy to wear it and see what happens, and hopefully live up to at least a half of it or even a quarter of what the number represents."

Fellow draftee Riak Andrew will succeed premiership player Sam Reid and wear No.20, while Riley Bice has been given now-North Melbourne player Luke Parker's No.26 jumper.

Sydney's first draft pick Jesse Dattoli, who was taken with selection 22, will wear No.18, while rookies Ben Paton and Blake Leidler will have No.25 and 35 respectively.

Sydney draftee Jesse Dattoli poses for a photo during a media opportunity on November 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Just honoured to wear that No.20, and hopefully to carry the legacy for years to come," Andrew said.

"I gave (Reid) a call yesterday. I think I caught him by surprise. I don't know if he was expecting it or not.

"He's just sort of like, you know, 'Enjoy the ride. It comes quick'."

Riak Andrew looks on during Sydney training on November 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Andrew joins the Swans from the Dandenong Stingrays with pick No.55 and is keen to carve a career separate from older brother and rising Gold Coast star Mac.

"I'm happy to have a different club, forge my own path, because growing up being called like Mac Andrew's brother, it's sort of a bit demoralising," Andrew said.

"I'm happy to make my own fresh start, make my own moves and really showcase why this club picked me.

"Give it a couple years and they'll be calling him Riak Andrew's brother, for sure."