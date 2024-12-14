Brandon Redpath's time representing the NT Thunder's inclusion team at the Toyota AFL Open is among the highlights of his life

Brandon Redpath in action during the 2024 Toyota AFL Open at South Pine Sports Complex in Brisbane. Picture: Brooke Sleep

Words: Daniel Viles

Photos: Brooke Sleep

"IT'S NOT that hot here for us."

There isn't much that bothers Brandon Redpath. The lean and agile 23-year-old Larrakia man plays for the Northern Territory AFL Inclusion team. Their involvement in the inaugural Toyota AFL Open was delayed by an unseasonal stretch of heavy rain that saturated the South Pine Sports Complex, north of Brisbane. The intense heat and humidity that followed has made life uncomfortable for the southern state teams; for Redpath, this is called 'warm'.

"For the other boys, Vic Country and Metro and all that, they're saying, 'it's so hot here'. I'm like, 'oh, I feel cool here; beautiful for me'," he said.

Brandon Redpath warms up before a game during the 2024 Toyota AFL Open at South Pine Sports Complex in Brisbane. Picture: Brooke Sleep

This year, the Wheelchair AFL National Championships and the AFL National Inclusion Carnival have been combined to create the Toyota AFL Open. Redpath is spending the second-last morning chilling at the Indoor Sports Centre and supporting the Territory's wheelchair team. While the 'wheelies' are having a tough tournament, Redpath's Inclusion team has recovered from a one-from-four start to win its next three matches and qualify for Division 1.

"Representing NT and Thunder is the best feeling in the world, you know? For us it is, from the Top End. We don't get to do that as often," he said.

Representing NT is something Redpath does well. At the beginning of 2019, some staff from the Michael Long Learning and Leadership Centre in Darwin came to his school and suggested he try out for the Inclusion team. He was selected and became part of the biggest shock in Inclusion Carnival history when the Territory defeated Vic Metro to become national champions.

Brandon Redpath with an NT Thunder coach during the 2024 Toyota AFL Open at South Pine Sports Complex in Brisbane. Picture: Brooke Sleep

"I was playing ruckman back then so I was just really setting up the goals, giving off the hands to get it up to the forwards. It felt amazing, felt good," he said.

2024 is the first time that NT has qualified for the top division since that victory, a significant achievement given that some of the Territory's top players didn't make the trip to Brisbane. Redpath isn't bothered by their absence and is happy to show a bit of cheek at their expense.

"Most of the boys back then came along and we had a strong team. We don't have them all at the moment for this year. We were trying to get them back, they didn't want to come and that's all right; we're just fine without them at the moment," he said.

The NT Inclusion team at the 2024 Toyota AFL Open at South Pine Sports Complex in Brisbane. Picture: Brooke Sleep

On the field, there is no 'white-line fever' with Redpath. He is full of encouraging words for his teammates, and his lean frame gets motoring when the ball is there to be won, but overall, he looks just as relaxed as he does off the field. There is no overt panic or disappointment when things aren't going well, and no excessive drama when his team is on top.

"I keep my standards high and get that vibe up there, no matter where I am or whatever footy, whatever state, I'll play the same," he said.

Redpath's running and leaping abilities allow coaches to put him anywhere. He began the Toyota AFL Open at centre half-forward but the team had more success after he was moved further back.

"I've been setting them all up. Bit of backline and midfield, making that wall along the 50 (metre line), trying to kick it into our forward line. Maybe if I have a chance to come in and kick a goal, I will," he said.

Significantly, Redpath isn't bothered by his intellectual impairment, but that's not to say that Redpath's life is all sunshine and rainbows. There have been times when he has been treated differently from others because of his disability, and occasions when it gets in the way of his normal relaxed manner.

"I've been treated like that a few times, treated differently to the group. I just learn to walk away and say, 'Yeah, it's all good, mate'," he said

"I got the real mates and the real friends that be nice to me and treat me just the way that everyone else is treated."

Brandon Redpath and his NT Thunder teammates during the 2024 Toyota AFL Open at South Pine Sports Complex in Brisbane. Picture: Brooke Sleep

The world of Australian football has also provided Redpath with a place where he can be treated just the way that everyone else is treated. After starting footy through Auskick at Tracy Village Oval, Redpath joined the Darwin Buffaloes as an under-12 and has stayed ever since.

"(The Buffaloes) is a family team. Every one of them players is pretty much family. They all treat me pretty good, get around, have some fun, play some good footy."

Perhaps the best evidence that Redpath feels included in the world of Australian football is that his best and worst moments on a football field have nothing to do with abuse or discrimination.

"The baddest I've felt is being pumped by over 200 points. The Buffaloes were probably on 10 or 20 points, getting a good flogging. The best I've felt is having a good win and getting around the boys and playing lightning footy in the Top End. Fast, lightning footy."

Brandon Redpath and his NT Thunder Inclusion teammates listen to coaches during the 2024 Toyota AFL Open at South Pine Sports Complex in Brisbane. Picture: Brooke Sleep

The beauty of the Toyota AFL Open is that it's full of people with the same attitude as Brandon. The list of what Redpath likes about this tournament is comprehensive.

"The excitement, just getting around new fellas and new people, having a yarn and making new friends. It's good. The food is awesome. At the opening dinner, that was nice. We had a bit of chicken, a bit of pulled beef. That was beautiful.

"I got a few friends (from other states) from 2019. They're still playing, they're good fellas."

NT's Inclusion team finished at the bottom of Division 1. Redpath would have preferred to win, but he won't be too bothered. Footy gives Brandon a place where he feels included, "treated just the way that everyone else is treated". That's true at the Buffaloes, and it's true at the Toyota AFL Open.

