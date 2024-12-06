Mattaes Phillipou appears stronger and fitter as the Saints were put through their paces on Friday

Mattaes Phillipou celebrates a goal during the R7 match between St Kilda and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on April 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER first-round pick Mattaes Phillipou has carried his strong finish to the 2024 season into the start of his third pre-season at RSEA Park.

The 19-year-old produced arguably his four best games yet at AFL level in his final four appearances of the year, overcoming a hip injury and illness to take a step forward in July and August.

After playing 32 consecutive games to start his career, Phillipou spent six matches at Sandringham across a two-month block in the VFL midway through the year, before moving into the midfield under Ross Lyon.

The 2022 pick No.10 has added size to his frame and turned heads at Moorabbin across the first few weeks of the pre-season, finishing fourth in the 3km time trial last month, behind endurance beasts Darcy Wilson and Bradley Hill, with Hugo Garcia also on the podium.

With 37 games now under his belt, Phillipou is now a greater presence on the track and appears poised to take another step in 2025.

Three-time All-Australian midfielder Jack Macrae has made a quick impression on his new club after seeking a fresh start at St Kilda following 249 games in 12 seasons at the Western Bulldogs.

Jack Macrae hasn't missed a beat 💎



Our new mid is hoping his strong pre-season sessions will set him up for a big 2025. pic.twitter.com/rEsBQ0jai5 — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) December 3, 2024

Macrae produced the play of the day at RSEA Park on Friday, sprinting to make a diving spoil, which was celebrated with a double cobra, much to the delight of new assistant coach Brendon Bolton, who is helping drive the energy at the Saints this summer.

After the retirement of Brad Crouch last week due to a degenerative knee injury and the delisting of two-time Trevor Barker Award winner Seb Ross, Macrae will add some experience to St Kilda’s evolving midfield.

Former Carlton midfielder Jack Carroll has also made a strong start at the Saints after being signed as a delisted free agent last month. St Kilda has had success with recycled players across the past 24 months, with Liam Stocker reigniting his career in red, white and black, while Riley Bonner played 19 games in 2024 before being delisted.

Jack Carroll and Paddy Dow chat during a St Kilda training session at RSEA Park on December 4, 2024. Picture: St Kilda FC

Prized pick Tobie Travaglia looked comfortable across the session after St Kilda used selection No.8 on the Bendigo Pioneers product last month, while Alix Tauru will be sidelined until February due to a stress fracture in his back.

Star forward Max King is on track to return to full training when the group reports back for pre-season in January, after his 2024 campaign ended prematurely due to a torn posterior cruciate ligament.

Max King during a St Kilda training session at RSEA Park on November 29, 2024. Picture: St Kilda FC

Anthony Caminiti is also eyeing a return to the main group early in the new year after undergoing a shoulder reconstruction in September.

Isaac Keeler is yet to debut but the former member of Adelaide’s next generation academy appears to have a point to prove this summer, returning for training in the best shape of his career having made significant improvements with his running, as well as adding size to his frame.

Norwood ruckman Harry Boyd is currently trialling for the final spot on St Kilda’s list in 2025 after moving from South Australia last week to start training at Linton Street.

Working hard on our connection 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ywDuSLOuo5 — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) December 4, 2024

The 26-year-old emerged as one of the best state league players in the country this year, sharing the Magarey Medal with former Port Adelaide and Essendon midfielder Will Snelling, as well as winning his second best and fairest and the SANFL coaches award.

With Tom Campbell delisted at the end of the season – before landing at a fourth AFL club – the Saints need another readymade back-up ruckman and are expected to sign Boyd during the pre-season supplemental selection period, but are yet to make a decision.