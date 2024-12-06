Sam Power will assume new duties at the Western Bulldogs over summer

Western Bulldogs list manager Sam Power during the 2023 Continental Tyres Trade Period. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs list manager Sam Power has been appointed interim head of football at the Whitten Oval.

The 41-year-old will step up top help cover the loss of Chris Grant over the pre-season, after the club great departed last week following more than 30 years of service as a player, board member and executive.

Power joined the Bulldogs as GM of list and recruiting at the end of 2017, following four seasons at Carlton in a variety of roles, including player talent ID, total player payments, football operations, governance and compliance.

After being selected by the Bulldogs with pick No. 10 in the 2001 AFL Draft, Power played 84 games across six seasons at the Whitten Oval, before adding 39 appearances during two years with North Melbourne.

Power practiced law after his playing career before returning to clubland at Princes Park.

The Dogs are expected to make a full-time appointment before the start of next season.

Sam Power in action for the Western Bulldogs against Geelong in round 16, 2006. Picture: AFL Photos

Power will still oversee list management, with experienced national recruiting manager Dom Milesi, who has been at the club since the start of 2020 and in the industry for nearly 20 years.

Last off-season, the club underwent a major overhaul of its football department around Luke Beveridge.

Daniel Pratt was added as backline coach, along with Jarryn Geary in leadership, Alex Johnson in development and Daniel Duvnjak-Zaknich as high performance boss, while Matt Egan was promoted to GM of football operations, following a review by former Essendon and Melbourne CEO Peter Jackson.

Power is a highly rated administrator and someone who rival clubs have approached in the past.

St Kilda appointed David Misson on an interim basis in 2023 after Geoff Walsh departed, before landing the role full-time at the end of that season.