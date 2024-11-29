Chris Grant will leave his long-running executive role at the Western Bulldogs, less than a year after a football department shake-up

Chris Grant speaks ahead of the 2021 Grand Final in Perth. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs great Chris Grant will depart his senior role in the club's football department, less than a year after the club restructured its operations following a disappointing 2023 season.

Grant, 51, has headed the Bulldogs' football operations since 2016 and oversaw the drought-breaking premiership that year, as well as the club's run to the 2021 Grand Final where the Dogs lost to Melbourne.

The club also secured its first AFLW premiership, in 2018, and the VFL premiership in 2016.

However, the Bulldogs' senior men's side has never finished in the top four during Grant's tenure and the football department was the subject of a review by former Essendon and Melbourne CEO Peter Jackson last year after the AFL side failed to reach the finals.

Newly arrived assistant coach Matt Egan was promoted to oversee the men's program, while Patrice Berthold joined the club as women's football boss. Both reported to Grant as executive director of football.

The relationship between Grant and senior coach Luke Beveridge was the subject of fierce speculation last summer but Dogs CEO Ameet Bains told AFL.com.au in February that there was no issue between the pair.

"Any suggestion there is an unworkable breakdown in any relationships, including that of Chris and Luke, is frankly incorrect, as is any suggestion that role changes have been made on this basis," Bains said.

"Chris and Luke have worked together for a very long time and together, along with others, have presided over the most successful on-field period in the club's history. This couldn't happen without a strong and productive relationship."

Luke Beveridge and Chris Grant at Western Bulldogs training on June 23, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Grant, who played 341 games for the club and twice won the Charles Sutton Medal as the best and fairest, said it was a difficult decision to leave.

"I've spent over half of my life with the club as a player and administrator and will cherish the many memories we have created together at the Western Bulldogs," Grant said.

"While the decision to pause and map out the next stage of my professional career has not been an easy one, I leave knowing the club is in a great position to succeed and write the next chapter in the amazing history of the red, white and blue.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank all the players, coaches, and football department staff across all our programs for the trust they have shown in me to manage the football department over the past nine years, forging lifelong friendships and creating some amazing memories together along the way.

"I am looking forward to spending some quality time with Mel, Isabella, Sascha and Ollie over the coming months as we embark on the next stage of our family life together."