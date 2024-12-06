Livewire small forwards Isaiah Dudley and Baynen Lowe will trial with Fremantle after Odin Jones' injury

Odin Jones in action at Fremantle training. Picture: Fremantle Football Club

FREMANTLE has invited two 21-year-old small forwards from the SANFL to trial during the pre-season supplemental selection period, after moving Odin Jones to the inactive list on Friday afternoon.

Jones underwent spinal surgery last month after fracturing a vertebrae in a freak accident during the off-season.

The Dockers didn't have a spot available to trial anyone else during the SSP after signing former Port Adelaide and Geelong midfielder-forward Quinton Narkle on the opening day of the window.

But after completing the paperwork on Friday, the Dockers will now start trialling Isaiah Dudley and Baynen Lowe from next Monday.

Dudley was a member of the Adelaide Crows' Next Generation Academy but was overlooked in the 2021 AFL Draft. Since then, the pocket rocket has built his game in the SANFL at Central District.

Standing 168cm, he kicked 21 goals from 20 appearances at Elizabeth this year to emerge as a bright young talent.

Lowe was named at half-forward in the SANFL team of the year in 2024 after a standout season for Norwood.

The Tasmanian developed into a midfield threat this year, averaging 20.8 disposals, 6.0 tackles and 5.2 inside 50s, while kicking 20 goals from 20 appearances to help the Redlegs reach a Grand Final.

Fremantle's new backline coach Jade Rawlings coached Lowe at Norwood this year before returning to clubland to join Justin Longmuir's coaching panel in Cockburn.

Essendon has also invited Kaine Baldwin to start training with Brad Scott's squad again after recovering from the navicular injury that wiped out his 2024 season.

Kaine Baldwin during an Essendon training session at The Hangar on June 6, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The 22-year-old was delisted at the end of August after playing eight games for the club.

Baldwin will start training with the Bombers on Saturday, joining Will Hoare during the SSP at The Hangar.