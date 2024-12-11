Brayden Maynard struggled to shake a debilitating foot injury last season but says there is light at the end of the tunnel

Brayden Maynard in action during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on November 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD star Brayden Maynard is on track to return to full fitness early in the New Year after revealing he dealt with plantar fasciitis for most of the 2024 season.

The 2022 All-Australian defender played all 23 games this year and finished eighth in the Copeland Trophy, but struggled to shake the debilitating foot injury during winter.

Maynard finished runner-up in the best and fairest in 2023 after playing a starring role in the Magpies' 16th premiership win and is one of the premier lockdown defenders in the League at the peak of his powers.

Speaking at Marvel Stadium to help launch Nitro Circus' Australian tour, Maynard can see the light at the end of the tunnel after dealing with mental and physical challenges.

"My foot is going OK. I'm towards the back end of the whole recovery process. It has been a bit of an annoying one. I had it most of last season. I'm just trying to get it right. It's almost there, which is a great result," Maynard told reporters on Wednesday.

"It was very, very frustrating. For those that have had it, they would know. From all the physio work and treatment that I've had, managing my loads, this pre-season we've been able to get it to a position where I can train more often."

Brayden Maynard in action during the match between Collingwood and Adelaide at the MCG in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Medallist Tom Mitchell has dealt with a more public plantar fascia issue across 2024 and is now facing more time on the sidelines after scans revealed a bone stress injury in his foot this week.

The 31-year-old had only just returned to full training last week after completing a thorough off-season program to rehabilitate the foot. Mitchell only managed six games in his second season at the AIA Centre and hasn't played since Anzac Day.

Maynard is confident the inside midfielder can fully recover and play a role for Craig McRae's side next season.

"The big fella is pretty flat. He put in a lot of work in the off-season, came back in pretty much career-best form, he was looking great, moving great and something went wrong along the way," Maynard said.

"I know 'Titchy' (Mitchell) and the way he goes about, his preparation, his professionalism and his want to get right when he has these injuries; he certainly has what it takes to get back as quickly as possible."

Tom Mitchell in action during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park Oval on November 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

After failing to return to September in its premiership defence, Collingwood was one of the big players during free agency and the trade period, signing Harry Perryman from Greater Western Sydney and Dan Houston from Port Adelaide, before adding Tim Membrey as a delisted free agent.

Maynard said the trio of experienced players had slotted in seamlessly to the program – which is being overseen by senior assistant coach Hayden Skipworth this pre-season – and will help the Magpies charge back up the ladder in 2025.

"They have brought a lot," he said. "The most important thing is they are good people; they are great blokes, which is important to have at the club. Yes, they are very good footballers, but they are great people. They fit in really well to our culture.

"They are training the house down, which is great to see. To inject three elite players is great for the team and great for the club. They are going to make a big difference. Watch this space."

Dan Houston in action during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on November 26, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

During a stunt on Wednesday, Maynard kicked a Sherrin at FMX star Jacko Strong while he launched his motorbike over a jump on the concourse in Docklands.

Nitro Circus will return to Marvel Stadium next October and will visit Gold Coast, Townsville, Adelaide, Wollongong, Newcastle and Parramatta across its Australian tour.