Close to 200,000 tickets have already been sold for Gather Round

A general view before a Gather Round media op at Norwood Oval on April 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL is pleased to announce that more than 195,000 Gather Round…Festival of Footy tickets have sold, with five of the nine games sold out - 20,000 more than this time last year.

Member on-sale on Tuesday saw a significant uplift in demand for tickets this year, selling more than 100,000 tickets in the first four hours, in comparison to the same amount in 24 hours last year.

This year there are an extra 47,000 tickets on offer for fans with the two Saturday matches being ticketed separately.

Tickets still remain for Collingwood v Sydney Swans on Friday night, Carlton v West Coast on Saturday afternoon, Melbourne v Essendon on Saturday night and a very limited number of restricted view tickets and tickets for the Pepsi Collective for Port Adelaide v Hawthorn on Sunday evening.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said it was clear Gather Round momentum was not slowing down.

"The demand for tickets this year was significantly higher than the first two Gather Rounds, with more than 195,000 tickets being purchased in the first two days," Mr Dillon said.

"A ticket to the matches at the Barossa Park was always going to be one of the hottest tickets in town and the fans have certainly illustrated that by selling out both matches so quickly."

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said: "Gather Round continues to exceed all expectations.

"We are honoured that so many footy fans from around the country are making the commitment to travel to our beautiful state to experience this event like no other.

"They'll be truly welcome.

"If you haven't got a ticket already – get in quick!"



Tickets for the remaining matches can be found here.



