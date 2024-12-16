The 2024 Toyota AFL Open brought together players of all abilities and fostered a love of competition at the highest level

Wheelchair footballer Ben Green encourages his teammates at the 2024 Toyota AFL Open. Picture: Brooke Sleep

BEN GREEN is no stranger to challenges, nor to the thrill of competition. As the captain of Western Australia's wheelchair AFL team, his determination embodies the spirit of the Toyota AFL Open, which combines the longstanding Wheelchair and Inclusion AFL national championships.

The new format gives athletes like Green a platform to showcase their skills and inspire others. For Green, the event represents both intense competition and a celebration of community.

"There are some guys who play and it is all about inclusivity. But then there are guys like me who want to go out and win it and play hard and go hard and just be fierce at the ball," he said.

Green's journey to the Toyota AFL Open is a testament to his resilience. Growing up in Australind, 150 kilometres south of Perth, he began Auskick as an eight-year-old and dreamt of an AFL career. He spent his teenage years developing his skills with Peel Thunder's junior squads before, at 19, a workplace accident led to the amputation of his right leg.

The incident never quenched his love for the game. Nearly two decades later, after dabbling in wheelchair basketball, Green discovered wheelchair Australian football – a game that allowed him to rekindle his passion and embrace his identity as a footballer.

"When I speak to friends and family, or when I see how West Coast and WA All Abilities promote the game, we are promoted as football players," Green reflects. "We are a part of the club."

Green's debut in wheelchair footy in 2023 marked the beginning of a rapid rise. From joining the West Coast Eagles in the Western Australian Wheelchair Football League, Green ended the year representing his state at the Toyota Wheelchair AFL National Championships in Melbourne.

The team reached the Grand Final against the formidable Victoria Metro. Although they fell short, Green's stellar performance earned him Western Australia's Best and Fairest award for the tournament.

Promoted to the captaincy in 2024, Green experienced the full range of emotions across this year's Toyota AFL Open. The team in gold and black began the tournament slowly with four losses but rallied to win its next four to storm into Division One.

"We came into this year with a bit of an unknown of what our team could do. It was a very different team to what we took last year," he said.

Thereafter, the going was tough for the West Aussies with no further victories against the strongest teams in the country.

"When we come over here and play teams like Vic Metro and South Australia that have been playing for a lot longer in the in the national comp and have a lot more competitive local league than we do, we learn a lot from these guys and then we can take it back and teach the other guys in WA about how it should be played," he said.

Wheelchair footballer Ben Green (right) at the 2024 Toyota AFL Open. Picture: Brooke Sleep

The Toyota AFL Open isn't just about competition; it's about community and inclusion. Combining wheelchair and inclusion championships into one grand event has amplified the audience and created a vibrant platform where athletes like Green can shine. For Green, this inclusivity is as crucial as the fierce competition.

"We all hang out. We're all in the same hotel together. We spend every morning, every afternoon together. We go out in the evenings," he said.

Whether launching a perfect pass to set up a goal or scoring one himself, Green's performance on the court is a reminder that inclusion and excellence aren't mutually exclusive. His story and the Toyota AFL Open show that the emotions of footy – anticipation, joy, and shared triumphs – are for everyone.

Toyota are dedicated to creating more memorable moments as we work towards a thriving and inclusive society and are proud to support the AFL Open.