The Traders make their initial selections for their Fantasy Classic team

Bailey Smith poses in Geelong colours after being traded from the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Cats Media

AFL FANTASY has launched and coaches aren't wasting any time getting set for a huge 2025.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie were quick to pick some players for their squads as they found some bargains to build their squad around.

The forwards feature three ex-Western Bulldogs in Bailey Smith, Jack Macrae and Caleb Daniel who all offer Fantasy value for different reasons. They are locked in alongside some other options in what could be an easier line to fill than first thought.

Callum Mills and Keidean Coleman are set to be popular mid-priced defenders while Clayton Oliver will be a big pre-season watch.

Last season's Fantasy Classic winner, Chris Burnham, joins the boys for a chat through his win and gives plenty of tips on what to do in the pre-season. The coach of Noeyedeer5 even offers some unique ideas he has for 2025.

Clayton Oliver at Melbourne training on November 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The Traders are excited about the new draft rebuild, highlighting some key features they're looking forward to utilising. Harry Sheezel is Roy's tip for the best defender, Calvin suggests Errol Gulden is the top midfielder while Warnie takes Tristan Xerri as the No.1 ruck.

A fun finish to the podcast is a draft of a different kind: Christmas movies, songs and food.

Tune into the new podcast as you start piecing together your Classic team, setting up your draft leagues and gearing up for what will be a huge pre-season of content from our resident Fantasy experts.

Episode guide

0:30 - Fantasy has launched for 2025.

3:15 - Forwards with upside featuring Bailey Smith and a couple of ex-teammates.

5:55 - Mattaes Phillipou is high on Calvin's radar.

8:45 - Defender bargains include Keidean Coleman and Callum Mills.

11:50 - Clayton Oliver is value priced at 77.

14:45 - Can you set and forget Rowan Marshall and Tristan Xerri?

18:10 - Last season's champion, Chris Burnham, joins the show.

20:40 - How Chris won in round 24.

25:05 - Early bye round strategy.

30:15 - "You can't fall too far back early on."

31:50 - Chris is tempted by Jordon Sweet.

34:05 - Caleb Daniel is "the first person named".

35:20 - Chris says to build team around value first.

39:50 - Jack Steele is on the watchlist.

43:00 - The draft rebuild is the biggest gift for players.

45:00 - Playing through byes is now easier for draft.

49:00 - Top three for each position on draft day.

53:20 - The Traders' Christmas draft: movies, songs, food.

59:50 - Create and save a range of draft rankings.

