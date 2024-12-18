Matilda Scholz celebrates a goal for Port Adelaide against Hawthorn in the 2024 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

AS THE dust settles on the season that was, the review process begins in earnest - and that includes from our AFL.com.au experts, too.

We look at what worked, what didn't, season highlights, and what your club needs to do ahead of next season.

Check it out.

Where they finished

Sixth (seven wins, four losses, 118.4 per cent)

What worked

The beauty of Port Adelaide's season was that there were so many contributors across the board. Ruck Matilda Scholz has claims to being the most exciting youngster in the competition. Not only did she win the Telstra AFLW Rising Star, but she also claimed the club's best and fairest. Scholz contributes week in, week out, but her highlights reel (which includes this season's Virgin Australia Mark of the Year) is exceptional. Another youngster making waves is midfielder Shineah Goody, who finished runner-up to Scholz in the Rising Star. Goody also landed an All-Australian squad nod as a hard-working two-way runner. It would be remiss not to mention the season that defender Amelia Borg put together as well. Borg managed to shut down some of the game's biggest stars in a career-high year. Midfielder Abbey Dowrick continues to improve, while first-year players Piper Window and Molly Brooksby also polled in the top 10 for the best and fairest.

What didn't work

While the evenness of Port Adelaide's side is certainly a strength, the Power might be lacking a star or two to really elevate their game to the next level. When you think of the top sides in the competition, they're littered with stars. The Roos have Jasmine Garner and Ash Riddell, Brisbane has Ally Anderson and Belle Dawes and the Crows have Ebony Marinoff and Anne Hatchard. Who is that player for the Power? Gemma Houghton is a match-winner in the forward half, but they don't really have anyone in that seriously elite bracket. Perhaps Scholz, Goody or one of their other talented youngsters might become that over time and the sooner that happens, the sooner the Power will become genuine premiership contenders.

Shineah Goody in action during the preliminary final between North Melbourne and Port Adelaide at Ikon Park on November 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Season highlight

It’s hard not to go past their exciting finals campaign as a season highlight. Forward Ash Woodland starred in the elimination final victory over Richmond, booting three goals from 16 disposals. The Power were so good from start to finish that day, blowing their more seasoned opponents out of the water. Their semi-final victory over Hawthorn was arguably game of the year. Lauren Arnell's side clawed back a 22-point deficit at three-quarter time to pinch victory from the jaws of defeat. Their final term was superb, winning the contested possession by 20, inside 50s by 11 and clearances by 11 to pile on 4.6 to Hawthorn's 1.1. Youngsters like Brooksby, Goody, Window and Dowrick were sensational. They were outclassed the following week by eventual premier North Melbourne, but there were so many positives out of a record-breaking year at Alberton.

What they targeted in the player movement period/draft

Youngster Hannah Ewings has departed, while a quartet of players including Ange Foley, Maddy Keryk, Hannah Dunn and Olivia Levicki called time on their careers. The Power attacked the draft once more, but did secure the services of former Swan Ella Heads. Heads reads the play well, is a quality user and will help to fill the void left by some of their retirees. The Power used their first pick on big-bodied midfielder Lily Paterson at the draft, while the acquisitions of Jasmine Evans and Jasmine Sowdon can also bolster that part of the ground. Brisbane Academy product Chloe Gaunt and local product Jemma Whitington-Charity rounded out their draft haul.